The Lib Dems are the party the country needs

I’ve been following politics for about 15 years and I joined the Liberal Democrats in January. When I was first interested in politics, I was pretty right-wing. I was mired in stereotypes about race, sexuality, gender, and the unemployed. I was an avid reader of the Daily Mail and would hang on every word written by Richard Littlejohn. Then Michael Foot died. Now I’m too young to remember Michael Foot, but I’m sure older readers will remember him as being very divisive. Well Littlejohn just couldn’t help but call him a “useful idiot” just 3 days after he died and after that I was out. I slowly embraced liberalism and left right-wing dogma behind.

After a journey that started in US politics and included a lot of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” I developed left leaning views, open to reason but annoyed at the way people where being scapegoated for the mistakes of the powerful instead of being helped. But I became too cynical about politicians and started towards the far left. There I realised they were full of dogma too, were too anti-capitalist and fond of false equivalences about Republicans and Democrats, as well as being disrespectful of reasonable points of view. On top of that I realised that as much as the right-wing has been duped by The Sun and the Daily Mail, they were being taken in by Russia Today and Press TV.

I could have been storming down to the polling station ready to haul foreigners out of my country with one angry cross on the 23rd June last year. I could have been a cheerleader from the UK as Donald Trump won in the US. Or I could have been an anti-capitalist, pretending that bankers could fund the NHS with their “ill gotten gains” and that we could shut ourselves away from trade deals without our economy and jobs suffering, while insulting Owen Jones for critiquing Jeremy Corbyn and complaining that Bernie Sanders lost the primary contest on the basis of some bad emails instead of through Hillary Clinton simply winning more votes and states than he did.

However, through my own journey , I realise that with the Tories lurching towards the hard right with a form of Brexit that will damage this country for a generation, and with the Labour Party caught between hard left socialism and the need to stop UKIP from snatching their much taken for granted voters from under their noses there is more than enough room for a party that doesn’t fit those extremist points of view. The Liberal Democrats are a party that like others is a broad church, but there is a sense of respect here, and a sense that with the right kind of push we can moderate the discourse in this country. We are needed more than ever and I am honoured to call myself a member.

* Richard Hall joined the Liberal Democrats in 2016