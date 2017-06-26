The Liberal Democrats: on your side and fighting for you

The Liberal Democrat vote fell in June because too few voters believed we were the party on their side and fighting for them on the issues they cared about.
That wasn’t the only reason of course, but it was the main one.
So what next?
Forget talk of a progressive alliance. Labour will use it to beat us up. Caroline Lucas championed a progressive alliance and for her troubles the Green vote more than halved. Labour are always happy to take Lib Dem votes lent to them in the cause of beating the Tories, but in Lib Dem/Conservative marginals Labour actively campaigned against the Lib Dems. Had they not done so, May probably wouldn’t be Prime Minister. But Labour prefers to stop the Lib Dems and Greens even if it means a Tory government and that’s not going to change.
No. The Lib Dems will only survive and prosper by carving out a space for ourselves. Not some theoretical slot on the left-right spectrum. Not simply “we’re not the Tories/Labour and we can win here”. But a space where a substantial proportion of the British public see the party as fighting for them and on their side.
The political space we fashion for ourselves must build on our core beliefs and our history, but it cannot be so narrow that it stops us winning seats. Any political platform must have the ability to bring on board 40%+ of voters across tens or hundreds of constituencies and 20%+ of voters across all constituencies.
That space should include Liberal Democrat concerns about freedom, equality and individuality. It should encompass our pro-European and internationalist beliefs too.
For me, the Liberal Democrats’ natural place is the party of aspiration and business. The party that understands that a strong, wealthy, inclusive country needs a strong, healthy economy and that relies on business – especially small and medium sized businesses – being able to set up, grow and succeed. The party of the entrepreneur, the self-employed and the regular person working 9-5 to improve the lot of themselves and their family.
Faced with a heartless, incompetent and anti-business Conservative party, intent on running down our economy by taking us out of the European Union, and a Labour Party selling fantasy economics, our nation needs a liberal party dedicated to economic growth that benefits all, to protecting our freedoms and playing our full part in the world.
Of course I am not for a moment claiming that a few speeches by our new leader, will be sufficient. Many challenges will remain if we are to succeed in taking ownership of this political space and getting our message across to voters both in volume and over time.
But I am absolutely certain that, unless we create that space and persuade a substantial proportion of the electorate that we are the ones who are on their side and will do the best for them, all our efforts will be for nought.
* Iain Roberts is the former leader of Stockport Liberal Democrats and Lib Dem Campaign Manager in Greater Manchester Mayoral election and for Cheadle constituency in the General Election
You see, this is what annoys me.
Thread after thread over days and days saying what we should concentrate on (which basically appears to amount to reflect the author’s own drum that they wish to bang). Apologies if this isn’t always true. But right leaning Lib Dem’s bang on about their beliefs, left leaning one, about theirs.
To what end? – divisions within the party, proving you are right and other sections of the party aren’t?
You see, what are these assertions based on?
Hard evidence from experienced campaigners? rigorous market research, millions of doorstep surveys? piece by piece jigsaw built up from real life interviews over hundreds of target voters?
We appear to be determined to keep trying to reinvent the party from within.
But we have no idea whether these ‘drums’ will resonate with there electorate or form a coherent offering that will illicit a favourable emotional response which will lead to a vote.
Before responding to any more of these “I’ve got the solution articles”, maybe everyone would be wise to read this first – then respond!
http://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2017/06/richard-holden-how-and-why-the-libdems-went-backwards-in-every-seat-they-were-defending-last-month.html
I also recommend the article above – scorpions and frogs come to mind. Particularly the last sentence:
” With seven of the nine Lib Dem seats in England now held with majorities of less than eight per cent of the vote, the next election offers a chance to take the Lib Dems out for good.”
Payback for 5 years of support for the Tories.
‘Forget talk of a progressive alliance.’
We haven’t tried a Progressive Alliance, at least not recently. 2017 was the work of a rebel alliance – of many Greens and individuals in different parties. The concept has been shown to work, with a noticeably bigger swing away from the Conservatives achieved in the seats targeted by Progressive Alliance campaigners.
In term of the Lib Dems, campaigners Progressive Alliance have helped us win the Richmond by-election (we gained the vote of many fomer Green voters and our Labour squeeze message was more effective thanks to a PA endorsement), and this month OXWAB and Westmorland and Lonsdale. That’s three seats in 6 months.
Richmond helped change the whole media narrative about the Party and its fortunes. Just imagine how the media would have treated us if we hadn’t won Richmond, and both Clegg and Farron had just lost their seats.
I strongly agree we should be distinct. We need to think about what works, and what to leave behind. The split the difference approach is disastrous. The Progressive Alliance however has helped towards keeping us relevant and in the mainstream of public debate. Had there been more time, more positive results could have been achieved for Lib Dem candidates.
I don’t know about scorpions and frogs, but i thought that Vince’s analogy about mating with a praying (or should that be preying?) mantis was very apposite
Mike – the key party of my thesis is not the detail of what we campaign on, it’s the need for a substantial chunk of voters to see us as the party that’s on their side – they don’t at the moment.
It’s about finding a path that is both in line with the party’s history and ethos and appeals to enough people to win elections. That’s far more important than my personal go-to issues. Appealing just to me is not going to win the Lib Dems many MPs!
Play to your strengths (civil liberties, human rights) which both main parties have ignored.