The Right are more politically correct than the Left

“It’s political correctness gorn mad!” is probably a phrase you would associate more with a gruff, Daily Mail reading, UKIP supporter, than you would with a Guardian reading, quinoa eating, Lib Dem. Political correctness is the stick that progressives get beaten with time and time again by people like Nigel Farage, who like to claim that the left care more about censoring discussion than about common sense politics.
I also get annoyed by people who obsess over what you can and can’t say at the expense of what is actually true, but my argument is that, increasingly in British politics, the right are worse in this regard than the left.
Theresa May’s central argument in the 2017 General Election was that a vote for her was a vote for Britain and that those who opposed her were “talking Britain down.” Supporting the Conservatives and their hard Brexit agenda was almost pitched as a patriotic duty, rather than a matter of political persuasion and opinion.
Elsewhere during the campaign season, Jeremy Corbyn remarked that Britain’s aggressive foreign policy in the Middle East has made terrorist attacks at home more likely, and boy did the Conservatives play the outrage card. A red faced Michael Fallon almost exploded in fury at how hideously offensive Corbyn’s remarks apparently were. Well, I don’t really care if you are offended Michael, because Mr Corbyn was right, and to admit the impact that our foreign policy has on our domestic safety does not in any way condone terrorism.
Alex Nowrasteh wrote an excellent piece in the Washington Post last year about the way right wing political correctness, or “patriotic correctness” as he called it, was taking hold in America. And the hypocrisy in the USA is very clear to see, when you have Donald Trump – the most sensitive human being on earth, and the most eager to stifle free speech and demonise dissenting voices – constantly complaining that America has become too politically correct and sensitive.
The hypocrisy is more subtle in this country, but it still exists, and it’s on the rise. Try arguing against the actions of Israel without one day being branded anti-Semitic. Try arguing against the actions of the British Army, or declining to support the Poppy Appeal in November, without someone calling you a Britain-hating bigot. These are all perfectly legitimate positions to hold that are stifled by the sensitivity police – the political correctness brigade.
So we mustn’t accept the narrative that progressives are the only one’s guilty of this behaviour. We mustn’t allow the right wing media and politicians to pretend they are above it all. And next time a Conservative gasps at your “offensive” opinion, remember to tell them that their outrage is just political correctness gone mad.
* Jon is a political consultant in London. He joined the Lib Dems in September 2016.
How can it be patriotic to allow the communist government of China to have a stake in The National Grid and water companies?
How can it be patriotic for 75% of our passenger rail services to be outsourced to foreign state railways?
How can it be patriotic to allow an Australian press baron who changed his nationality to American for business purposes own major media and accuse people of being unpatriotic in his rags?
How can it be patriotic to side with the reprehensible Saudi monarchy, to the point where we show them deference on one knee and redact anything critical of them?
How can it be patriotic to cut our armed forces by 20,000 posts, shaft our ex servicemen, privatise Army recruitment to the vile Crapita, privatise Royal Mint security to the vile G4S and privatise search and rescue to a US company?
The Tories have no right to play the patriot card whatsoever.
Yes and no…the poppy appeal supports veterans, even a pacifist could and should.. to not deliberately as a protest at goodness knows what , is not my idea of a stance I like.
And anybody can make a reasoned and reasonable , strong and staunch criticism of Israel, the problem today is people on the far left go much further, they only single out Israel, in a completely skewed way, not recognising it is with all it does very wrong under certain governments, the only place where Arabs and Muslims , outside the West, can exercise their democratic rights if an Israeli citizen, as well as LGBT ones too.
The balance of the article is not quite right , yes the right are a joke, but the left are often also.
It is why this party is in the radical and moderate centre and centre left.
I agree with some of this. However, I would suggest that it’s the inherent flaw with an emphasis on identity politics, giving causes special status and notions of victimisation based around generalisations. . These sorts of arguments are incredibly adaptable. What is Right Wing and What is Left Wing? Do right wingers argue that the war on terror was a success or is sensible? Not Peter Hitchings, not Max Hastings, not quite a few Republican senators. Was Tony Blair, left wing or right wing? What is a valid identity and so on. It’s trikes me that Left and Right easily become arguments about the moral status of various special interest groups and causes when you remove economics and differing approaches to the role of social structures from the mix.