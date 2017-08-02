The Right are more politically correct than the Left

“It’s political correctness gorn mad!” is probably a phrase you would associate more with a gruff, Daily Mail reading, UKIP supporter, than you would with a Guardian reading, quinoa eating, Lib Dem. Political correctness is the stick that progressives get beaten with time and time again by people like Nigel Farage, who like to claim that the left care more about censoring discussion than about common sense politics.

I also get annoyed by people who obsess over what you can and can’t say at the expense of what is actually true, but my argument is that, increasingly in British politics, the right are worse in this regard than the left.

Theresa May’s central argument in the 2017 General Election was that a vote for her was a vote for Britain and that those who opposed her were “talking Britain down.” Supporting the Conservatives and their hard Brexit agenda was almost pitched as a patriotic duty, rather than a matter of political persuasion and opinion.

Elsewhere during the campaign season, Jeremy Corbyn remarked that Britain’s aggressive foreign policy in the Middle East has made terrorist attacks at home more likely, and boy did the Conservatives play the outrage card. A red faced Michael Fallon almost exploded in fury at how hideously offensive Corbyn’s remarks apparently were. Well, I don’t really care if you are offended Michael, because Mr Corbyn was right, and to admit the impact that our foreign policy has on our domestic safety does not in any way condone terrorism.

Alex Nowrasteh wrote an excellent piece in the Washington Post last year about the way right wing political correctness, or “patriotic correctness” as he called it, was taking hold in America. And the hypocrisy in the USA is very clear to see, when you have Donald Trump – the most sensitive human being on earth, and the most eager to stifle free speech and demonise dissenting voices – constantly complaining that America has become too politically correct and sensitive.

The hypocrisy is more subtle in this country, but it still exists, and it’s on the rise. Try arguing against the actions of Israel without one day being branded anti-Semitic. Try arguing against the actions of the British Army, or declining to support the Poppy Appeal in November, without someone calling you a Britain-hating bigot. These are all perfectly legitimate positions to hold that are stifled by the sensitivity police – the political correctness brigade.

So we mustn’t accept the narrative that progressives are the only one’s guilty of this behaviour. We mustn’t allow the right wing media and politicians to pretend they are above it all. And next time a Conservative gasps at your “offensive” opinion, remember to tell them that their outrage is just political correctness gone mad.

* Jon is a political consultant in London. He joined the Lib Dems in September 2016.