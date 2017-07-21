I just visited an amazing exhibition in Montreal at La Musee de Beaux Arts, entitled ‘Revolution’, all about the sixties, when I was a teenager. The revolution in question was the change in art, ideas, politics, power, dress, music etc etc that occurred in the late 1960s, which culminated in the 1968 student riots, Expo ’67 in Montreal and Woodstock.
Many people today, especially young people it seems, criticise the sixties as a time of fantasy, forgetting what life had been like before the so-called swinging sixties. Before the sixties, (male) homosexuality was illegal, women were second class citizens, treated as appendages of their husbands especially in regard to finance, people were hanged for murder, computers and the internet were non-existent, books, plays and films were rigorously censored and non-white people were subject to overt harassment and discrimination. Who can forget the prosecution of the publishers of Lady Chatterly’s Lover – the book the prosecutor said you would not want your wives or servants to read! Or the shocking Tory campaign in Smethick in 1964, when the Labour MP Patrick Gordon-Walker lost his seat to a campaign of ‘If you want a ******* for a neighbour, vote Labour’.
During the sixties, homosexual acts between consenting adults in private were made legal, the Race Relations Act outlawed much discrimination based on colour or race, hanging was abolished, abortion was legalised up to 28 weeks and the voting age was reduced to 18.
The sixties saw an unprecedented revolution in fashion in which the UK through designers like Mary Quant and the Carnaby Street shops changed clothing forever from the somewhat staid post war styles to the modern ever changing fashions of today. The Women’s Liberation Movement started demanding equal rights for women and the end of patriarchy, which, in Britain, eventually led to the Sexual Discrimination Act and the Equal Pay Act in 1975.
In politics there were worldwide protests against the Vietnam War (a forerunner of the movement against war in the Middle East), student protests in 1968 were brutally attacked by the French and other police and John Lennon and Yoko Ono spent a week in bed for world peace.
The hippies movement flourished with rural communes in the USA practising free love and possession sharing and Hari Krishna acolytes chanting and banging drums in the streets. And of course at the end of the sixties Britain applied to join the then Common Market being admitted in 1972.
Bill Gates and others started the computer revolution and this has advanced in leaps and bounds to the world wide web, twitter, Facebook and so much else in the following years.
Of course the sixties were not perfect and for Liberals much remains to be done, but the sixties were a time of hope, of a positively changing world and society.
Now following he rise of the hard right, Brexit and Trump many of these gains are being put at risk as reactionary forces try to roll back the world the the 50s or earlier, denying women abortions, feeding racial and sexual assaults and trying to roll back environmental and other protections and human rights in favour of the unregulated free market.
Brexit risks not only the immediate economic consequences of tariff barriers and loss of markets, but a fundamental shift back to earlier times that most people had thought were gone for ever.
* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently enjoying a round the world trip.
As someone born in the year Britain won the world cup , 1966, and on the date of the same birthday , September 7th, as Sir Henry Campbell Bannerman, Liberal leader who led the party to the greatest victory it had ,and one of the greatest governments, ever in Britain, I like things positive for our party and country !
I do not think there can be any doubt that the decade was one of the most exciting, in this country especially , and in the US. It was indeed the swinging sixties.
When I look at the culture, the mainstream , for me more than the underground, of music, film, and television, I grew up after and was born into, it is little wonder I , as one in the at times frustrating field of the arts , and indeed , politics too, think so highly of that era.
The cultural landscape has talent yet, but its soil is very poor compared to then.
The political landscape is faring little better , upheaval less than then over the years , now becoming uprooting of a worrying sort of real unsettlement.
I think we need the optimism and hope , excitement and inspiration , whether of the daring of Kennedy and King , and the decency too, of Gaitskell and Grimond.
We are in a cultural and political vacuum.
I have just found this dated 2060:
“We now consider the 2020s – the second roaring 20s after the 1920s. It is odd for example now to think that cannabis only became legal in th 20s when we now know that so much more harm is done by alcohol – although contoversy still reigns over the government’s guidelines.
The booming global economy of the 20s was fuelled in large part by massive better health education in the developing countries. Malaria is among the killer disease rife then but unknown now. Britain was one of the first countries to comit to the 0.7% of GDP going in aid. Now secondary education levels in Africa match that of western countries and they are fast catching up on university education.
It is odd now to consider that only 40% of people went to university then when participation rates now are over 80%. And you used to have to pay! The 20s saw a massive increase as people realised that many jobs that people used to have were going to go. Delivery driving used to be a job. Probably seems as old fashioned now as being a groom did to those then. I guess we now take driverless cars for granted but their use was in doubt for a while after a big motorway pile up involving them. Some see the labour lib dem coalition of the mid 20s as a turning point. It agreed to abolish fees for university. The downfall of labour was agreeing a referendum on Britain’s re- entry into the EU. Of course as we now know we went back in. And with the EU now going beyond Russia to the east it seems odd that we ever decided to be outside.
Of course some things in Britain never change as we hang on to the house of lords and first past the post. Some have questioned the lib dems dropping their commitment to PR when they replaced labour as the main alternative to the tories. But they said there was no appetite for it among the British public. Will they have to reconsider their position after the greens got 30 MPs?
Many of course of the technological changes now started in the 20s, the driverless cars, robots and AI. Although much was primitive. Internet speeds we would now consider super slow were branded then as super fast. Personalised DNA based medicine has seen those dramatic increases in life expectancy. Politically the 20s did see some change to embrace this – the start of the citizen’s basic income – although only at a miserly £500 to start with. So “roaring”? Maybe. Will these 60s be swinging? Who knows?’