The stitch-up – our dodgy electoral system

We have to plan for success. We can’t sow our crops the day before harvest. In 2010, our demand for PR was dropped because it would appear to the general public to be a quixotic ditch in which to die – simultaneously esoteric and self-serving.

So we have to prepare the ground well in advance. To take every opportunity to discredit the stitch-up that passes for an electoral system in this country. Make no mistake about it – it is a deliberate stitch up; that’s what we’ve got to ram home. It is literally a stitch-up designed to entrench establishment parties (specifically the Conservatives), conceded in exchange for allowing poorer people to vote. That’s not spin or distortion, but historical fact.

Our current system, Single Member Plurality, was a concession eventually given to Lord Salisbury by Gladstone in 1885. Why? In exchange for allowing extension of the franchise from 2 million to 5.5 million; for the first time, a majority of adult males. Prior to that, election of MPs was more community based – most communities sent 2 MPs to Parliament, while larger communities sent 3 and smaller communities just 1. A significant amount of flexibility on population sizes of communities was the norm. It was still disproportionate, but at least it was based on something – the natural community sending a variable number of MPs to Parliament.

Lord Salisbury’s stitch-up involved moving away from natural communities with multiple MPs towards artificial districts, each with a single MP (there were a handful of exceptions which had 2 MPs, but the Labour Government of Attlee removed those, complicit in the Conservative’s stitch-up), based mainly on equalising population. The intent to try to retain some sort of natural community link was there, but has been inevitably diluted over the many redistributions since. The Conservatives calculated that it would minimise any adverse effects on them. They were right. Multimember constituencies lend themselves easily to transition to proportionality; single member constituencies do not.

Towards the tail-end of World War I, the Liberal-dominated Parliament, recognising that more voices were now needed to be heard with the rise of the Labour Party, passed legislation to take action to deal with this stitch-up: a mix of STV and AV. Despite Conservative opposition, it bounced between the Lords and Commons, being repeatedly passed by the Commons and amended by the Lords, but was lost when the next election was called. The Conservative-dominated Commons afterwards abandoned the reform.

These days, resistance to PR from both of the Big Two is endemic, due to the monopolistic lock on power it gives them: either is the only real choice to the other. It’s also hugely hypocritical, and this needs to be rammed home at every opportunity.

Labour insist they believe in fairness… except where it might cost them a lock on power. They prioritise their own power over fairness, every time.

The Conservatives insist they believe in choice and competition pushing up standards and that monopolies are bad… except where they are the ones benefiting from monopoly. They prioritise their own power over competition, every time.

We must call them on it, again and again. We need to set the narrative on the electoral system: that the current one is a stitch-up intended to exclude other voices, recognised as not fit for purpose a hundred years ago, with electoral reform passed by Parliament – but abandoned due to entrenched interests. Again and again, we need to refer to the current system as “A dodgy stitch-up”. When people challenge us on that, we get to go into detail as above; if they do not, the narrative gets accepted. As soon as multimember constituencies (which can truly be based on genuine communities) are seen as more legitimate than single member constituencies (which require artificial divisions, far more divorced from real existing communities, exacerbated by frequent redrawings), we’re 90% of the way there.

This leads to our demand for PR not being arcane and self-serving, but us saying simply to potential Coalition partners: “Are you willing to give up your stitched-up system in order to work with others?”

* Andy Cooke is an ex-RAF Engineer and analyst who joined the Lib Dems after the Coalition. He has campaigned in the Richmond Park by-election, and in OxWAb and Bath in the 2017 General Election