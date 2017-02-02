The Voice

Tim Farron’s message for Time to Talk Day

By | Thu 2nd February 2017 - 2:40 pm

Today is Time to Talk Day, when we are asked to talk about mental health to help reduce the stigma and provide support to those who suffer from mental ill health.

Tim Farron has recorded a message for the day.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Simon Freeman 2nd Feb '17 - 5:29pm

    This is very true. Take the time out to ask how people are doing. They won’t mind. I appreciated it when I had my problems around 5/6 years ago. Show each other kindnesses.

    And if you do have a problem don’t be scared to ask for help. It took me a while to admit what was wrong with me. The good news is you can get better.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 2nd Feb - 9:39pm
    Well, we can be united about Brexit, or we can be "united" about sniping at 2 of our MPs.. Time to put this particular argument...
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Payne 2nd Feb - 9:13pm
    Well I stand corrected about who ended the appeasement although Churchill was at least right to oppose it all along. As for eugenics in the...
  • User AvatarDJ 2nd Feb - 7:32pm
    Cardiff was one of five areas in Wales to vote remain at the referendum in June. "They decided to disregard the needs of Scotland, Northern...
  • User AvatarDJ 2nd Feb - 7:12pm
    Whether or not there is a second referendum, or even if there should be, I hope throughout history this point is made over and over...
  • User AvatarNicholas Cunningham 2nd Feb - 7:01pm
    Remember one of the core arguments concerning Brexit, the return of Parliamentary sovereignty. Now read these words from today's White Paper, 2:1 "Parliament has remained...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 2nd Feb - 6:49pm
    @ Geoffrey, 'Churchill made one decision that made him great.... he stopped the appeasement and went to war with Germany.' I'm sorry Geoffrey, but I'm...