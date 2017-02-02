Tim Farron’s message for Time to Talk Day

Today is Time to Talk Day, when we are asked to talk about mental health to help reduce the stigma and provide support to those who suffer from mental ill health.
Tim Farron has recorded a message for the day.
This is very true. Take the time out to ask how people are doing. They won’t mind. I appreciated it when I had my problems around 5/6 years ago. Show each other kindnesses.
And if you do have a problem don’t be scared to ask for help. It took me a while to admit what was wrong with me. The good news is you can get better.