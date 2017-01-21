Tim Farron’s message to the London Women’s March: We fight back against divisiveness and intolerance by working together

I may have spoken too soon last night. Seems like the leader was on the case after all.
We change the world when we fightback against intolerance and divisiveness by working together. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/d8c2Mq2Uh0
— Tim Farron (@timfarron) January 21, 2017
And here is Sarah Olney MP leading the Lib Dem delegation at the march.
.@LibDems out in force at Londons #WomensMarch with @sarahjolney1 pic.twitter.com/YNBX2btKrh
— Lib Dem HQ Diversity (@LibDemDiversity) January 21, 2017
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Caron
This is great news particularly since our government’s policy vis a vis Brexit has the potential to have an adverse impact on women.
Just one other thing, are you going to write a piece announcing our candidate in Stoke on Trent Central who was selected last night and how we can help in the seat?
Richard