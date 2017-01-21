Caron Lindsay

Tim Farron’s message to the London Women’s March: We fight back against divisiveness and intolerance by working together

By | Sat 21st January 2017 - 2:27 pm

I may have spoken too soon last night. Seems like the leader was on the case after all.

And here is Sarah Olney MP leading the Lib Dem delegation at the march.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Richard Whelan 21st Jan '17 - 2:54pm

    Caron

    This is great news particularly since our government’s policy vis a vis Brexit has the potential to have an adverse impact on women.

    Just one other thing, are you going to write a piece announcing our candidate in Stoke on Trent Central who was selected last night and how we can help in the seat?

    Richard

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarBill le Breton 21st Jan - 2:49pm
    Don't know about anyone else but I become more and more and more and more impressed with Sarah Olney every week. She has that campaigner's...
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 21st Jan - 2:21pm
    I wasn't there for that part of the discussion so I don't know exactly what happened.
  • User AvatarGlenn 21st Jan - 2:14pm
    The Tories are not breaking up the UK. When it happens it will be the inevitable consequence of devolving power. As for fighting for the...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 21st Jan - 2:01pm
    Labour are panicking, that is why they lash out at us. This Daily Telegraph story indicates that they will lose Copeland: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/20/exclusive-labour-set-lose-copeland-by-election-partys-canvass/ I suspect that...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 21st Jan - 1:51pm
    @ Caron “It was certainly discussed at the Federal Board meeting last Saturday” I find it strange that you didn’t post what was decided? Did...
  • User AvatarSimon McGrath 21st Jan - 1:36pm
    "Consider the vision expressed by May: Britain as a tax haven undercutting competition, undermining workers’ rights harming everyone but the very richest " can you...