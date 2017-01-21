Tim Farron’s message to the London Women’s March: We fight back against divisiveness and intolerance by working together

I may have spoken too soon last night. Seems like the leader was on the case after all.

We change the world when we fightback against intolerance and divisiveness by working together. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/d8c2Mq2Uh0 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) January 21, 2017

And here is Sarah Olney MP leading the Lib Dem delegation at the march.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings