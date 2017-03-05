Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #471

Caron Lindsay

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 471st weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (26 February – 4 March , 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Which Labour MPs might throw the towel in next? I speculate by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.
Where could the next by-elections happen?

2. On whether the Lib Dems can pull off the shock win in Manchester Gorton by Neil Monnery on The Ramblings of  Neil Monnery.
What circumstances could trigger a massive upset? Neil investigates.

3. The Richmond Park by-eleciton and some local history by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.
Jonathan looks back to the 70s and 80s for the foundations of local success.

4. On the Lib Dems polling at 23% – in London by Neil Monnery on The Ramblings of Neil Monnery.
There’s everything to play for, says Neil.

5. Labour’s Brexit divisions widen after Lords vote by Peter Black on Peter Black.
Peter on the trouble in Corbyn’s paradise.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6.  Labour shows the problem with a core not strategy by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.
Sure, the few Labour voters left love Corbyn….

7.  Remainer’s Diary Day 167 by Jo Hayes on Facebook .
Jo takes apart Theresa May’s speech to the Scottish Tory Conference.

8.  Trump horcrux unearthed by Northern Ireland election by Stephen Glenn on Stephen’s liberal journal.
Arlene has been taking lessons in media management from the guy across the pond.

9. Northern Ireland elections and the political centre by Nick Barlow on What you can get away with.
Some theorising about the political centre and parties of the centre.

10. On only retweeting women of colour in Black History Month by Louise Ankers on From one of the Jilted Generation.
Louise on the lessons she has learned so far.

11. Remainer’s Diary Day 163 by Jo Hayes  on Facebook.
That vote where Labour abandoned the single market and John Major was rubbished by Brexiteer Tories

12. News from abroad by Cicero on Cicero’s Songs.
What’s the difference between the media here and in the US?

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Caron Lindsay

