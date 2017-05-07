Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #479

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 479th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (30 April – 6 May, 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

1. This is the critical element that will determine how well the Lib Dems do on June 8th by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

How will we do in the local elections?

2. 6 initial thoughts on the Lib Dems local elections performance by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

An interesting collection of facts.

3. What are the Lib Dems’ General Election prospects? by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

How could things go wrong for the Lib Dems?

4. Lessons from local elections; Lib Dems outgunned but not outflanked by Lucy V Salek on …in pursuit of nuance….

“When our message is heard, we win! Onwards!

5. Business Insider names 9 MPs at risk from an anti brexit Lib Dem revival in the election by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

A few omissions in this list – but we could be seeing a return of the Huppmeister.

6. Waking up to a Tory landslide is not a fun way to wake up by Jennie Rigg on It’s not wrestling unless it’s in zero gravity – with tentacles.

A depressing thought expressed in an eloquent way.

7. Trans politicians election results: May 2017 by Zoe O’Connell on Complicity.

Sadly, nobody was elected.

8. We should go for it by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.

Be bold, ambitious and radical, says Peter

9. Mid Suffolk – a quick and dirty review by Mark Valladares on Liberal Bureaucracy .

Interesting – but it doesn’t quite live up to its promise in the dirt department.

10. Diane Abbott’s troubles show all that is wrong with the British election by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

Labour are raising important issues, however badly, says Matthew.

11. What the locals tell us about the General Election? by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?

“The Bird of Liberty is still flying and still fighting.”

12. 2017: General Election Day 16: Pause and reflect by Nick Barlow on What you can get away with.

Why do people stand outside polling stations. Oh, and there’s added Obama.

