Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #481

By | Sun 21st May 2017 - 6:30 pm

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 481st weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere, a little earlier than usual because of the Scottish Leaders’ Debate … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (14-10 May, 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Election notebook #11 by Stephen Tall on Stephen Tall.
Not much to be cheerful about here as Stephen gets to grips with Lib Dem strategy and the Tory manifesto.

2. Election notebook #10 by Stephen Tall on Stephen Tall .
A detailed look at Lib Dem strategy.

3. Conservative Edmund Limerick switches to the Lib Dems by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
The hereditary peer is not a fan of May’s Brexit strategy.

4. If your plan for resurrecting the British centre is “Macron” you don’t have a plan by Nick Barlow on What you can get away with.
Our electoral system doesn’t lend itself to that.

5. Why the leaders’ debate last night was so depressing  by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.
Not enough differentiation for the Lib Dems.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. Dear Jeremy…by Hannah Ashworth  on The Liberal Queen.
An open letter from a student nurse to the health secretary.

7.  This could be the UK’s last real election. Prepare for the worst by Tom King on Never cruel nor cowardly.
A chilling but not unrealistic analysis.

8. How UKIP broke a rational political system by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?
How different it could have been if Labour and the Tories had not pandered to them.

9. Labour’s dead cat bounce by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.
Could this help the Lib Dems?

10. Theresa the misleader by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.
Going through a Tory leaflet.

11. An anecdote about Rhodri Morgan by Peter Black on Peter Black.
Peter on the former Welsh First Minister who died this week.

12. 2017 Election campaign: On Israel and Palestine by Martin Veart on Martin’s View.
An example of how Martin is responding to the emails he’s getting which may be helpful to other candidates.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!
Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice
<a href="http://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-481-54396.html"><img src="http://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Best of the blogs.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 21st May - 6:24pm
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kensington_by-election,_1988. I remember a hustings.
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 21st May - 6:16pm
    It took me a while to work out who and what what the image represented, but now that I have I find it unpleasant and...
  • User Avatarexpats 21st May - 6:16pm
    As for those events of the 1970s and 1980’s to pick at his record – we all have the right to move on. Even Gerry...
  • User AvatarDave Orbison 21st May - 6:08pm
    Lorenzo - I love satire and a sense of humour- sometimes in bleak times that's what gets us through. I don't want to be preachy...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 21st May - 6:08pm
    Inspirational story, who cares if her position is , on grammar schools, or any issue, nuanced. If she were to say at length what her...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 21st May - 6:06pm
    @Simon Freeman "Like the others I don’t get your position on grammar schools." Sadly I think get it. It looks like the half-arsed official policy...