Tower Hamlets councillor Andrew Cregan leaves Labour and joins Lib Dems

Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats received a boost today when local councillor Andrew Cregan left Labour to join the rapidly growing local Lib Dems.

I have joined the Lib Dems as the only party that is pro-EU, fighting to keep Britain open, tolerant and united https://t.co/b5Yx88ZZdP — Andrew Cregan (@Andrew_Cregan) February 2, 2017

From the Standard:

Mr Cregan, 33, said he had the “greatest respect” for his Labour colleagues on the council and said would support them in votes “where it is due”. But he criticised Mr Corbyn’s leadership, particularly on Europe and said he was dismayed by “what is going on at grassroots level in the party”. By contrast, he said, Lib Dem leader Tim Farron offered a clear lead against Brexit. “The Liberal Democrats are fighting for Britain to remain an open, tolerant and united nation in Europe,” he said. Senior Lib Dems were delighted to have a toe-hold on Tower Hamlets. Chris Maines, chair of London Liberal Democrats, said: “Thousands of former Labour members and supporters across London have joined the Liberal Democrats over the past few months. “They will help us provide the real opposition to this Conservative Brexit government, which does not represent the majority, and a Labour party getting in line behind Theresa May and pushing for a hard Brexit.”

This means that Labour no longer have an overall majority on the Council.

Local Lib Dem Poplar and Limehouse candidate Elaine Bagshaw welcomed Cllr Gregan on Twitter:

Proud to welcome #TowerHamlets Councillor @Andrew_Cregan to the @LibDems Thanks for taking a stand against Brexithttps://t.co/pcxeXuB1pF — Elaine Bagshaw (@esbagshaw) February 2, 2017

Elaine has done a phenomenal job, building the local party up, campaigning virtually every day. Tower Hamlets local party is a real Lib Dem powerhouse which is going from strength to strength. Elaine was the first out back on the doorsteps after the devastating 2015 General Election in the by-election for Mayor. Andrew will find that he has one of the strongest and most vibrant local parties in the country to welcome him.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings