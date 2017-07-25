Vince Cable, the next PM?

As a fan of Mrs Thatcher it might seem odd that I have just joined the Liberal Democrats. However times change, hard right policies are more likely to drive the large number of people depending on in-work benefits or working in the government into the hands of Mr Corbyn. Labour, who shout loudly about democratic mandates, are likely to have another go at bankrupting the country as well as bring democracy into disrepute by promising endless giveaways.
The worst possible case for the UK is to have a Labour government and be outside the EU. Labour want out of EU because they can then rape and pillage the slightly rich – anyone who cannot bite back. Given the pasting that the EU gets from our press it is actually surprising that, as far as citizens’ rights go, it actually does work – and seems to be improving in many areas. It would be ironical if Brexit forces them to reform further in the interests of its citizens rather than its bureaucrats.
I would probably have not joined up had not Vince Cable become leader; he at least talks some reasonable sense – most of the time. Now he has the amusing task of saving the country from itself. The current fickleness of the British voting public means just about anything is possible but it will mean swallowing some liberal pride to get there. Looking from the outside, there is one little trick that might placate half the Brexiteers and that is a very strict residence test before there is any access to benefits, social housing, in-work benefits and possibly the personal tax allowance. By strict I mean at least five years…
This can be done without EU permission as long as it is applied equally to British citizens and can be a culmulative rather than continous period, affecting then only a trivial number of Brits. This goes against many liberal doctrines but swallowing them should be quite easy if it means staying in the EU. It also saves huge sums of money, up to ten billion depending on how it is played out… and, yes, it will be harder to get foreign nurses, and the like, but nothing to stop the government compensating them with a housing allowance from some of the money saved.
Whilst doing it without EU permission has its attractions, it would be much better to send Sir Vince off to Mrs Merkel, get her public blessing and then claim that the game has changed, and a second referendum needed. If the British people can see that foreigners in low paid jobs will be somewhat worse off than themselves, rather than taking their social housing etc, I think it would be enough of a game-changer to take the heat out of Brexit, the trend already running against it.
If it worked, Corbyn would be wrong-footed and Mrs May’s political ethos appear quite pointless. The press would go berserk for a little while but the pervasive view would be the country had just refound its good sense… and given that fickle voting who knows what the next election might bring the only party on the right side of things.
* Bill Fowler is an ex-Conservative supporter, exasperated by their combination of arrogance and stupidity
Sadly, not odd at all Bill.
Sadly, in the light of recent experience, I have to agree with Jayne.
I guess the reason we never did this is because it would affect British citizens who go abroad or perhaps marry a foreigner, lose their job or means of support and then come back to the UK to look for work and need benefits.. You can imagine the hard cases that would provide for the Sun and the Mail.
Perhaps we could find some intermediate policy that would not leave innocent people in limbo and hardship?
Maybe we could have a parental qualification, so that if you or your parents have paid NI in the UK for 5 years or more, you get the rights to immediate benefits?
In general though, (even though I am not a fan of Mrs Thatcher) I have often wondered why we did not do something like this to defuse a lot of the EU migrant arguments that I was hearing on the doorstep from a former Lib Dem voter only last weekend…
I should have said for 5 years or more at any time in the past…
Using language like “rape and pillage the slightly rich” to mean the sort of tax increases that are necessary to keep public services going is most definitely hard right. I have been a member of the Liberal Democrats and its predecessor the Liberal Party for 39 years, but I don’t want to be in a party that contains hard right extremists like you, Bill Fowler. I joined the Liberal Party to oppose people like you.
Free markets, open competition, consumer choice and free trade across borders have always been a fundamental belief of Liberals – just like Margaret Thatcher.
Vince Cable privatised the Post Office, one state run business Margaret Thatcher did not get round to privatising.
Encouraging self help would be another area in common between Liberals and Margaret Thatcher.
Demonising Margaret Thatcher is the same as demonising some core Liberal beliefs.
@Matthew, that phrase jumped out at me too, and not in a good way.
Corbyn in power would be bad for the country because of his incompetence and not bothering to check how much things like scrapping student debt might cost, but so far he hasn’t actually called for any kind of tax policy that could even approach ‘rape and pillage’, and the ‘slightly rich’ suffer when public services are neglected, although it doesn’t tend to hit them quite as quickly or obviously as the most vulnerable.
Of course, nothing in the Labour or Tory manifesto is quite as damaging to the rich or poor as the hard-Brexit being pursued by the leadership of both parties, for no other reason than they are worried about losing votes to each other.
“Given the pasting that the EU gets from our press” except for factually passed journalists at the Financial Times and The Economist magazine.
A civil servant in Brussels told us that “Unanimity is required” which meant that the British PM intended to turn the collegiate Council of Ministers into a meeting where she could exercise a veto and block progress. It was therefore obvious that a change of PM was needed, which the Tory cabinet came to realise when they foresaw the 1991/2 general election. Recent memoirs refer: Ken Clarke “Kind of Blue”, Chris Patten “First Confession” and previous memoirs by John Major about the pain that dentistry did to him at the time. A period of stagnation under Mrs Thatcher was one reason why support for the EU dropped between the referendum win in 1975 with a large majority and defeat in 2016 by a much smaller amount.
She had more determination than Keith Joseph and the support of Enoch Powell.
Corbyn in power would be bad for the country because of his incompetence and not bothering to check how much things like scrapping student debt might cost,
Indeed, this is a somewhat fundamental issue. Corbyn does well in the election with the tuition fees issue being a major aspect of his success – then he admits he doesn’t even have a clue how much dealing with it would cost. Anyone with any competence ought to be able to work out at least a rough estimate of it, and then a rough estimate of how it could be paid for in taxation.
The incompetency of the Liberal Democrat leadership was shown up by its failure to challenge Corbyn on this. I saw Labour posters all over the place saying something like “Vote Labour to save you £27,000”. Err, duh, ok, but what about the taxation that will have to replace it? Personally I would rather there is such taxation, but I would like to see some honesty on what form it would take involving actual numerate discussion.
Sadly, we too in the election encouraged this innumerate way of campaigning by denouncing Theresa May’s honesty in at least suggesting a practical way forward to pay for the growing costs of social care. We didn’t point out that our acceptance of tuition fees came about because there was no way the Tories as the main party in government would drop their pledge to keep taxes down, so we wouldn’t have been able to get them to agree to the taxation necessary to keep to our original plan.
Free markets, open competition, consumer choice and free trade across borders have always been a fundamental belief of Liberals – just like Margaret Thatcher.
The phrase “None shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance and conformity” was developed to point out that the aspects you mention are not the only aspect of freedom. It has actually always been a fundamental belief of true Liberals that some aspects of freedom are enhanced by government intervention.
Pushing the line that liberalism is about free market economics and nothing else is a modern invention, an Orwellian re-writing of history by extreme right-wingers who have wrecked the party I was once such a proud and active member of.
Cable for PM? Definitely. I wonder if Beth Windsor is grimly observing what is happening to her Sceptred Isle and wishing that she could find some pretext to ask that nice Mr. Major to come back, or better still Vince the Enforcer to knock some sense into her foolish subjects.
I think this is a solid and practical suggestion. Mrs Thatcher was a divisive figure but it has often been said (by true blue Conservatives) that she was more of a classical Gladstonian liberal than a Tory. I think many people here would agree with your assessment that the “worst possible case for the UK is to have a Labour government and be outside the EU.”
The issue of priority for social housing is an important one and a source of much discontent among people brought up her,e when they see newly arrived immigrants being housed in their area on the basis of priority need, while they languish on housing waiting lists.
There has been revived interest recently in integrating the tax and welfare system with the introduction of a negative income tax or universal basic income to replace universal benefits, in-work benefits, the personal tax allowance and national insurance thresholds. I think a residence test of five years for immediate families would be a pre-requsite of such a system.
A basic income would be a universal benefit to all British Citizens resident in the UK and long tern residents that have been here for five years or more. The income would be circa £3,000 per year i.e, what is currently saved in tax and national insurance as a result of the personal tax allowance and ni threshold. Most peoples after tax income would be unaffected.
I like your suggestion of firming up a renegotiation on the issue of benefits as a prelude to a second referendum and think this could receive support in several EU countries dealing with similar issues.
It’s entirely possible that the LDs could turn out to be better political representatives of Capital-in -general than the Tories, who have recently focussed only on the financial sector and now seem to have completely lost their raison d’etre by prioritising party unity against the good of the class they used to represent. Brexit is not good for financial institutions, and the Tories have been poor at representing the interest of the rest of Capital for some time. The question here is, I think, is that what the LDs want to be? Clearly the Orange book wing is headed in that direction, but my feeling is that most of the party are a long way left of that. Even though LDs don’t really represent the working class very well either. Maybe that explains the low vote share.
@ David Evershed “Free markets, open competition, consumer choice and free trade across borders have always been a fundamental belief of Liberals – just like Margaret Thatcher”.
Are you being serious, or are you just trying to be provocative, David, because there we have it in a sentence – agreeing with the author of the phrase “there is no such thing as society”. In fact what you’re saying is the equivalent of sitting on a one legged chair.
And there we have it as to why today’s Liberal Democrat Party is in such a confused pickle and why it has lost so many of its traditional supporters and members. How did your message go down in Buckingham West ?
@ Fiona “Corbyn in power would be bad for the country because of his incompetence and not bothering to check how much things like scrapping student debt might cost”.
Hasn’t he said he was not committed to scrapping student debt, and that he would only ‘examine it to see what could be done’ ? Which is, I suppose, a bit different to Nick Clegg having to apologise for creating the debt ?
O brave new Liberal Democrat party
That has such people (as Bill Fowler) in’t!
When asked about graduate debt, Corbyn said he “would deal with it”. Immediately after the election I was talking to my 30 year old son who said “I immediately regretted just having paid off £5000 of my student loan if Labour were going to pay it off for me!” He certainly interpreted it as a promise! He voted Labour BTW..But only to stop Theresa May…
The completely blank page in the Labour manifesto after the promise to cancel fees (from Sept 2017 it turned out!) was on how to fund universities going forward.. As a university employee I was very interested in that.
The Labour manifesto really was a most irresponsible document and the triumph for Corbyn politically was not quite getting into office..
Hi, to clarify the five year residence test, it would not be five years continuous residence but five years in total, so if you were born here, went abroad, came back it would not affect you as long as you had been here five years in total. This kind of wording, applied to everyone but done in such a way as to not affect the actual nationals, is common in other countries… try getting free health care in Spain if you become resident there, are under 65 and don’t pay the minimum NI contributions, for instance.
Hard right Conservative policies, BTW, would solve the problem by reducing benefits et al down towards zero, something I am no advocating.
My comments on Labour taxes are based on having an ex-Marxist as chancellor, may be a bit of a leap but there is an equal case for lowering taxes increasing the actual money received and if increasing taxes decreased revenue it would be people who are sitting ducks, the slightly rich so to speak, who would get clobbered.
I am willing to take bets that if Labour got in, looked at the books, first thing they would do was say how much worse things are than they thought, so sorry taxes have to go up a lot more.
Think there may be many more refugees from the Conservatives joining up so interesting times!
David Raw – Re the common thinking of Liberals and Thatcher
Wikipedia says:
Classical liberalism is a political ideology, a branch of liberalism which advocates civil liberties under the rule of law with an emphasis on economic freedom. It is closely related to libertarianism and to free market capitalism.
Which is why Joseph Bourke points out above that:
“Mrs Thatcher was a divisive figure but it has often been said (by true blue Conservatives) that she was more of a classical Gladstonian liberal than a Tory.”
Sounds as though you are not too keen on Liberals being in favour of freedom.
And there is no freedom in depending on the State…
Bill Fowler………….. Labour, who shout loudly about democratic mandates, are likely to have another go at bankrupting the country ….
I’d imagine that even a fan of Mrs. T. might have a little more economic savvy than to still repeat that old chestnut..
Thatcher had nothing but contempt for Liberal Democrats.
At the time, I believe, that sentiment was reciprocated. it still should be.
I am appalled by this article and not willing to try to pick out better bits of it. Thatcher’s rule was ruin for many, and paved the way for neo-liberal economics, the fatal compromises of Nick Clegg and his allies in government, the austerity programme and the suffering of the poorest and least capable of getting on in our society. If Bill were typical of Newbies, I would have to leave the party at last, but luckily he is not. And Vince, thankfully, can be trusted to put forward Liberal principles like land-value taxation, which he has already mentioned in an interview.
@ Bill Fowler,
And there is no freedom in being in ‘in work poverty’. A record 60% of families are in work poverty and approx 67% of children are from working families.
These are disproportionately represented in private rented accommodation and their situation has been made worse by rising rent caps, cuts to tax credits and universal credit.
There are some who seem to take a perverse interest in blaming the poor for their situation and the state for creating dependancy. Perhaps the poor should be encouraged to spend some of their income on a copy of Samuel Smiles’ ‘Self Help’.
“Think there may be many more refugees from the Conservatives joining up ..”
Sounds like a hostile take-over bid.
@ David Evershed “Sounds as though you are not too keen on Liberals being in favour of freedom”. Surely you can do better than that, David ?
You’ll be telling me next that a rough sleeper in the Strand is free to go and dine at the Savoy if he/she so chose – out of the kitchen bins at the back, more likely. What you call ‘liberalism’ went out of favour well before Campbell-Bannerman became PM in 1905.
Still waiting to hear if the good people of Buckingham West rushed out to vote for your ‘liberal’ message. Did you hit 4% or not ?
@ Bill Fowler ” I would probably have not joined up had not Vince Cable become leader; he at least talks some reasonable sense – most of the time”.
I’m sure Vince will appreciate your humility in giving him your conditional support, Bill.
Welcome to the Party Bill but I have to disagree stongly with you suggestion. The crucial thing about The Brexiteers is that dont have any reasonable points that can be compromised with, they are Nationalists & wrong in every sense, morally wrong as well as irrational & deluded. Any concessions will only encourage them.
As Liberals we (mostly) think that Free Movement is a good thing, we are the only serious Party arguing that position & we should stick to it.
As a paper candidate in the recent local County Council elections, the voters of West Buckingham did not get to hear my views, apart from a Question Time session for candidates when the neutral Chairman restricted Q&As to local authority issues.
Sadly the announcement of the general election swamped all discussion of local issues and from a position of having reasonable hopes of gaining an extra Lib Dem councillor in the constituency we lost our sole constituency Lib Dem County Councillor of very many years standing. So our constituency returned to being totally blue.
Incidentally the Buckinghamshire County Council has been controlled by the Conservative party for over 130 years which is the longest the same political party has been continuosly in power anywhere in the world.
On the plus side our constituency party membership is at record levels approaching the 300 mark.
The trouble is talk is cheap…
Let us take today’s news story on a UK-US trade deal, where Vince is quoted as saying: “It is parliament, not Liam Fox, that should be the final arbiter on whether to sacrifice our standards to strike a deal with Trump.”
As we saw with the Article 50 bill, MP’s were in a position to effectively change the word “should” into “shall” (ie. Parliament shall decide if the Brexit deal is or is not acceptable) and totally failed to act in the interests of the UK. Here we have similar situation where Vince can use and abuse the Westminster system – just as others did to get an EU referendum, to force the issue because fundamentally that was what Brexit is all about the return of power to Parliament not to the PM and their cabinet.
Let’s hope that Katherine is right that Bill is not typical of the Newbies.
One wonders whether his membership application was put through due process to establish that he qualifies for membership. Agreement with the Party’s principles is a necessary precondition. Being a disgruntled Conservative isn’t sufficient. It is also rather worrying that there may be a significant number who share Bill’s views that can attend our conference as voting members.
To comment on the “substance” of Bill’s article, pride is irrelevant and we Liberals should not accept compromise on the principle of freedom of movement. However, if it can be proved, which I doubt, that it would cause harm to others that may allow some justification for transitional controls on migration where the strain on infrastructure, public services, housing etc. would otherwise outweigh the benefits.
John Payne
The Lib Dem party does not have a policy of free movement of people. We do not accept free movement of people from non EU countries for example.
The Lib Dem policy is to be a member of the EU (the rules of which currently require free movement of labour).
Even membership of the EU is not a principle but a means to an end, such as free trade, which can hopefully also be achieved outside EU membership.
You may have joined the Liberal Democrat party but you haven’t shed your Tory skin. It scares me that you remain a fan of Thatcher after the evident disastrous impact of her neoliberal policies. People in work and experiencing poverty see Corbyn as someone who understands their plight. The mistake people like you make is to impose a top down view of these group of people as opposed. Continuing to blame Labour for the 2007 crash is a typical Tory stance or lie as I see it. Do you know there was a global financial crash? If lessons aren’t learnt from that crash then it will happen again. Blaming Labour is a very Daily Mail like ignorance that is an insult to people who really do know better.
Neoliberal economics are a disaster. They create poverty. They reduce freedom. They do not create freedom.
Bill, in his article is , I think, both genuinely enthusiastic, and audaciously provocative.
It worked, it got those from left to right of the party at him and each other.
Those , like me , who can see the merit in his views on the EU , and the nuance of the very blinkered support we mouth as a party for a policy that is not even the official one and is not adhered to in the rest of the EU, have something in common even here, with the article seeking solutions , that Joe Bourke , and some of us , are open to.
But I completely understand and relate to the criticism from David Raw, and others, of the absurd notion of Bill that , in quotes, depending , on the state , destroys freedom. This is a myth too far. It only applies if the state is the head of an undemocratic totalitarian one. In a democracy we are only dependent by consent. Tell all recipients of the state pension , education, healthcare , emergency services, police, roads, they are not free because dependent on the state!!!
David says this sort of stuff has been outdated since before Edwardian era , Liberalism.
It is even further back than that. Too many date classical Liberalism , and equate , the same, to Gladstone. And laissez – faire.
Actually, William Penn, with his Quaker belief in a better society , in the colonies, was one.
Thomas Jefferson, was , Benjamin Franklin, and all thinkers , of the ilk that emphasised liberty and responsibility then in ways we would not relate too, still believed , unlike Thatcher,
That there is such a thing as society, it is made up of individual , men , and women and their families !
Therefore the state is what we make it.
Roosevelt was a Liberal , as was Kennedy . They knew in the New Deal and New Frontier , you can have a government that is your friend.
I do not think the OP is trying to be provocative or start a debate. I think he genuinely supports Maggie Thatchers policies.
Welcome to the party, Bill. If you are a fan of Mrs Thatcher I do wonder why you think the Liberal Democrat Party is the correct party for you. Do you think people should have their freedom restricted by their economic circumstances? And if not what should the government do to ensure everyone in the UK have an equal amount of freedom?
Bill, how do you feel about the government ensuring everyone who wants a job has one and everyone who wants to have their own home (own or buying or renting) has one and that no one should have to worry about paying their bills, or for food or for their transport costs?