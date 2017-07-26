What should Liberal Democrats expect of our leaders?

Members are sovereign in the Liberal Democrat party. Members will be consulted on the overall party strategy at the next Federal Conference, prior to a motion being passed. Yet the party leader is expected, both by the membership and by the country, somehow to embody the image of the party. He or she is identified with its perceived success or failure by the media, regardless of how much control they may actually have had.
So what do we members think the first duty of the Liberal Democrat leader should be?
Surely he must show in outlining his political priorities that he is true to the party’s principles and values. This Tim Farron did, when elected in 2015. He said, for example,
We see people as individuals. The Liberal mission is to help us to be the best we can be. Standing up for the individual is not what we do – it’s what we are.
However, we surely also expect each new leader to offer a strong new focus which will both inspire the party activists and gain the attention of the public. Tim, coming in as leader after the devastation the party suffered in the May 2015 general election, declared,
I am fed up to the back teeth of being right and losing elections.
He demanded that. step by step, we should build change from the bottom up.
Pick a ward – any ward… we want councillors first. It’s time for the Liberal Democrats to win again.
He spoke stirring words in effective speeches to the membership.
Vince Cable starts in 2017 in a better situation, since under Tim’s leadership the party membership doubled and many council seats were won back. But at only 7% in the national polls and just 12 MPs, the party is still far from becoming the main opposition party that Tim had sought.
Vince appears to take the party’s principles and values for granted – wanting to make the country ‘more liberal and more democratic’. With Tim as leader the party’s aim was summarised as to make ‘a Britain that is open, tolerant and united’. For Vince the key impact words are apparently to be ‘fair, free and open’. That suggests a continuation of values, though perhaps acknowledging that the country may not be as tolerant or as united as Lib Dems would wish.
What is Vince’s strong new focus? He declares himself ambitious for the country and for the party.
We need to give people powers over the decisions that affect their lives, including Brexit.
And,
I want the Liberal Democrats to be at the centre of political life – a credible effective party of national and local government.
Recognising the size of the struggle ahead for every vote and every seat, he asserts ‘It can be done.’ There is ‘enormous energy’ in the thousands of new members, and:
I have the ability to give that energy a lead – to hit the headlines and put our party in the centre of political debate.
It’s a strong beginning, and with Vince’s gift for the memorable phrase and his caustic wit, bound to catch the media’s attention.
The next vital question for us is: What do we expect of our leader during his time in office?
There is tension between the dynamism of our democratic party and its tacit acceptance that a leader – even the leader of this collection of individuals – has to lead. The drive which we all share to attain effective power means we need to win the country’s liking and trust enough for us to win contests. The media-focused concentration on the party leader suggests he must be given some leeway.
It is the sudden demand, the unexpected event, which forces an immediate response from the leader on behalf of the party, Tim Farron rose successfully to the challenge of the Referendum result, asserting our commitment to Europe and carrying the party with him.
His predecessor Nick Clegg accepted the challenge for the party to share power. The party’s control over the leader then lessened, and the divisions in the broad church that we inevitably are became apparent. As Vince Cable prepares us to take power in the future, our expectation sof him will have to be worked out.
* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.
Katherine,
you make some good points. One of Vince’s first interviews in the Guardian is headlined
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jul/22/vince-cable-wealth-taxes-win-back-labour-voters Vince Cable plans wealth taxes to win back Labour voters and sub-titled
Scandinavian-style policies could counter Labour’s ‘cult’, the new Liberal Democrat leader believes.
That gives a good indication of the economic approach and is consistent with long standing libdem policy.
He said the idea of an annual land value tax, in place of business rates in the first instance, could be something he would look at.
“A good place to start is by replacing the system of commercial rates with something based on land values,” he said. “That would be a good place to try it out, experiment, see what the valuation problems are, if any. So let’s try it out. The principle is a good one.
“The Tories are very clever in using it to wind people up, to say this is a Labour or Lib Dem tax on people’s back gardens, which of course is nonsense because you’d exempt smallholdings.” .
I think ultimately, as Tim Farron said, “you can only get stuff done if you win.” The compromises this involves are uncomfortable for some as no one is wholly satisfied, but dogmatism and ideological stubborness doesn’t bring power – making common cause with the great mass of centre ground voters does.
OK then, folks, are you only radical on line then, and content now to sit back and leave our future to Vince Cable? ‘Cable plans wealth taxes to woo Corbyn backers’, ran the Observer headline. telling us that ‘he will examine radical new taxes on wealth to ease inequality in Britain’ . Great that he should – and bring his ideas to Bournemouth. There have been extensive consultations by the Economy Working Group, not that I have had any answer from Zoe O’Connell to my enquiry as to what happened to the plan to bring the resulting motion to Bournemouth, and lots of intelligent suggestions on LDV threads on industrial and economic development. Don’t just roll over now and ask Vince, for all his experience and knowledge, to tickle your tummies!
There have been plenty of comments on LDV recently about the distant policy-making processes of the party. These have been made more democratic but not got over yet the difficulty of only those of us able to go to Federal Conference making the decisions. Don’t make it worse by surrendering to popular (and marketing!) thinking that it’s best to leave it to the leader now. Vince has been something of a loner, seemingly, but now he’s our leader let’s demand he be collegiate and participative with us all.
This little article is just attempting to start a debate about the place of leadership in our party. It seemed to work well under Tim Farron, until we got too superior and not supportive enough of him. It didn’t work so well, in terms of outcome certainly, with Nick Clegg. All leaders have their own virtues, but let’s consider now how we can best integrate Vince’s – when we know more about them for ourselves.
Katharine ,
I was glad to meet Sir Vince a few months ago , and am going to be keen to make us get the most out of his leadership, trust that some who are worried on the EU , as you have now seemed to be less so, and who supported Tim, can relax a bit on his views.
You are so positive it surprises me as it does you when you say it to me, when not so positive. As a result , just say something positive yet again as you do here and things are going swimingly again…!
Thanks, Joe, just read your comment. Yes, I saw the Guardian article too, and it was well worth quoting, as you have. And I welcome such radical thinking, especially having read on LDV all about the virtues of land-value taxation. But I want Vince to be working with us, not flying off on the little yellow bird with the rest of us just craning our necks and clapping below. (Wonder what certain of our more right-wing Newbies will make of Vince’s reported sayings so far? !}
People like a more equal world but don’t want to pay for it. We live in a world in which we think we can get something for nothing, we can’t and until as a country we realise that we will fail. Hopefully we will realise that before hard times teach us that, but many still believe in fairies and other beings that will bring us easy times and wealth.
I should point out many Brexiteers now put all their faith in the seventeenth century Reece Mogga leprucorn with his sack of gold to bring us unearned wealth, sad but true 😉
Hi, Frankie, I thought you believed in faeries (sic) yourself! 🙂 Not of course in your leprechaun Reece Mogga, of which I hadn’t heard, but he seems appropriate to the Brexiteers. There will be no sacks of gold, obviously. Not sure what that has to do with the theme here, but I’m glad Vince is committed to the party policy on Europe, and you’ve nicely defused my cross mood, which was partly the result of technical difficulties which delayed the publication of the little piece in a readable form.
Lorenzo, thank you. I don’t always understand your comments, but I almost always feel they are in the spirit with which I agree.