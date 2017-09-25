Darren Martin

What you see and what you don’t see. Time to ditch GDP and measure our progress differently

By | Mon 25th September 2017 - 8:55 am

The yardstick for the success of an economy is the measure of its Gross Domestic Product or GDP. It is essentially the sum of all goods and services that a country produces, corrected for seasonal fluctuations and inflation.

The modern concept of GDP was developed by Simon Kuznets for a U.S congress report in 1934. President Herbert Hoover had the challenge of tackling the Great Depression with only a mixed bag of numbers that were extremely ineffectual when trying to answer the question, “how is the economy doing?”

Over the next 80 years the GDP not only became the way in which politicians, journalists and the public measure the economy, it actually defined what the modern economy is.

So what’s the problem?

The problem with the GDP is that it pretty good at measuring the things that you can see but is terrible at measuring things that you can’t see. Therefore things that are easily measured like manufacturing and monetary transactions push the number up whilst advancement of knowledge, community service, clean air, are all pretty much ignored. Even worse, the social damage caused by an activity is not factored in negatively, in fact the transactions that relate to poor health, depression, pollution, societal breakdown like divorce lawyers etc. actually push the GDP up.

In his book Utopia For Realists, Rutger Bregman highlights this point humourously but with a large dose of dark truth.

“If you were the GDP, your ideal citizen would be a compulsive gambler with cancer who’s going through a drawn-out divorce that he copes with by popping fistfuls of Prozac and going berserk on Black Friday.”

The fact that a huge chunk of government policy is formed on the drive for growth at all costs based on a measure that rewards things like carbon polluting manufacturing, deforestation, over-fishing etc. goes a long way to explaining why we live in such an unequal society.

So what’s the answer?

Well, we don’t have to measure our economy and growth in the same way. We have to look deeply at what is valuable to our society and include these things in a reformed measure or set of measures.

The question President Hoover had to answer was “how is the economy doing?”, I propose the Liberal Democrats ask a new question, “How is the economy doing for its people?”.

There are already other measures that exist like the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) and the Index of Sustainable Economic Welfare (ISEW) which incorporate things like pollution, crime, inequality and volunteer work in their equations.

It is crucial to remember that just like the GDP, these alternatives are pick & mix bags of figures that can be taken out or added, and so it is a fantastic opportunity to ask voters what they find valuable and seek to create a measure that can inform our economic policy for the future.

* Darren Martin is the Press and Social Media Officer for the Hackney Lib Dems. He is a council candidate for next year's local elections.

