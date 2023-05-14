The continuing threat to democracies

I wrote an article earlier this week about the hope for renewed democracy in Turkey should the opposition leader – Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu – be successful in the upcoming Presidential elections. But democracy continues to come under threat across the globe, as more countries seem to be sliding down the steep path to dictatorship and the abolition of civil liberties and human rights.

Human Rights Watch has today published an article focusing on the state of affairs in Tunisia. The authorities have placed a further 17 current or former members of Ennahda, the largest opposition party in the country, in prison. That means that, as of today, over 30 political figures who are critical of President Kais Saied are behind bars accused of “conspiring against state security”. According to Human Rights Watch, the detainees include former ministers, the party President, two vice presidents and the former Speaker of Parliament. The Tunisian authorities have simultaneously shut Ennahda’s offices across the country.

In Myanmar, the military has used a “thermobaric” munition – designed to cause the maximum amount of casualties – on the village of Pa Zi Gyi in response to an opposition-controlled administrative office being opened. The blast was followed by helicopter assaults using cannons, grenades and rockets as innocent civilians tried to flee. A resident confirmed that the anti-junta People’s Defence Forces was present at the opening, but that the office was for tax filing, town meetings and judicial events, not for military purposes.

The Supreme Court in Pakistan yesterday ruled that the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was illegal and released him on protected bail, preventing his re-arrest for at least two weeks. Although allegedly helped to power by the military in 2018, Khan’s subsequent falling out with the army and a series of defections and mounting economic issues lost him his majority. Now a vocal critic of the military, he claims the corruption charges levelled against him are politically motivated, orchestrated by his adversaries in the military.

The situation in Sudan continues to fluctuate, with reports today that an agreement has been reached between the opposing factions to provide safe passage for people leaving battle zones, protect relief workers and an agreement not to use civilians as human shields. This has not stopped the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary organisation, however. The conflict stems from a disagreement over the RSF being absorbed into the regular army and a move towards civilian rule in Sudan. As this power struggle continues, hundreds of innocent civilians have been caught up in the fighting and killed.

And across Europe? The rise of the far-right has been trundling on for some time now. Viktor Orbán continues to tighten his fist in Hungary, limiting freedoms for migrants and homosexuals. Despite Jarosław Kaczyński stepping down as Prime Minister, his party continues to wage war against the LGBTQ+ community and the pro-choice movement in Poland. Giorgia Meloni was elected Prime Minister of Italy after her right-wing populist party, Brothers of Italy, secured the highest vote share.

Even here, in the United Kingdom, the trend towards right-wing populism steams ahead. Deputy Leader of Britain First Ashlea Simon, whilst unsuccessful, received the second largest vote share in Walkden North in the 2023 Salford City Council elections. We have seen the varying successes of UKIP and the likes of Tommy Robinson gain support as they spout hatred, xenophobia and bile against anyone they see as “anti-Britain”, by which they really mean anyone differing on the political and ethical spectrum from themselves.

It appears the days are getting darker not just for the Middle East and Africa, but for Europe as well. It seems, to this humble author, that a reimagining of the political playing field is needed desperately to pull us all back from the brink.

* Daniel is a party member from Cheadle