Another Article 50 court case (and Article 127): why we should take notice

Just as the Supreme Court Article 50 hearings finished, another two potential cases appeared which could affect the government’s Brexit negotiating strategy, both of which address significant legal uncertainties remaining.

The first is a case developed by Jolyon Maugham QC that was crowdfunded in 48 hours last weekend. It seeks to resolve two legal uncertainties, i) whether Article 50 is indeed irrevocable (something that was not an issue in the recent Supreme Court case), and ii) whether the UK would automatically withdraw from the single market or European Economic Area (EEA) when Article 50 is triggered. The separate EEA Agreement was ratified by the UK in the EEA Act 1993. The case is being filed in the Irish courts, asking them to refer it directly to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), a process of at least 9 months.

Article 50 does not indicate whether or not its application is irrevocable, so it may be revocable following customary international law. Not surprisingly, David Davis sounded unsure when asked by the Brexit Select Committee! Only the ECJ can decide as the final arbiter of the EU treaties. If Article 50 is found to be revocable then we have a unilateral legal basis for implementing any second referendum decision to remain in the EU after the deal is agreed.

The second case is being brought by British Influence, a pro single market think tank, which is still seeking funding for a judicial review (Article127.org) in the UK High Court to address the same issue about the EEA Agreement. If successful, this would probably also be referred to the ECJ who could consider both cases together.

Automatic withdrawal from the EEA depends on whether the UK is a member of the of the EEA agreement in its own right or as a result of EU membership (the EEA Agreement can be read both ways). If the former, then Article 50 notification is irrelevant and the UK must withdraw under Article 127 of the EEA agreement giving 12 months notice – a separate process. If the latter, then Article 50 notification is enough for withdrawal.

The government has no mandate to withdraw from the single market as the EEA was not mentioned in the referendum question and as the Conservative 2015 manifesto promised to ‘safeguard British interests in the single market’. So parliamentarians are justified in opposing the repeal of the EEA Act. Furthermore, the government might not be able to use the Parliament Act because it was not a manifesto commitment (more work for the lawyers?).

I do not understand how the government can be serious about its negotiating strategy without resolving these two issues, both of which should strengthen its hand. The headlong rush to trigger Article 50 in March is driven only by a timetable that would allow the PM to say she has ‘completed Brexit’ in the 2020 General Election whatever the cost.

* Richard Robinson was the PPC in East Hampshire in May 2015 and currently divides his time between there and Vienna.