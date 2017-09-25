Apologies for the “fringe of Conference”

James Chapman, former chief of staff to David Davis and Daily Mail political editor, said that he’s really angry, and that we need to stop the exit process rather than fight to get back in. He thinks that Brexit won’t happen, because to leave the single market the government must trigger article 127 of the EEA, but that there is no majority to get this through Parliament.

Adam Payne, of Business Insider, said that there is sadness in the EU. For them, Britain is like a friend who goes off the rails but refuses help. The public needs to change its mind, but this can’t come through mud-slinging and insults. We need to change minds on Brexit with arguments, and make points clearly and relentlessly.

James Chapman said we need to use personal stories to put our case, something that is the golden rule of journalism. Adam Payne agreed, we must use intellectual arguments, but we need emotional messages that resonate with people as well.

Adam said that, with a few exceptions, petitions were “borderline pointless”. James suggested that social media was a much better use of time, especially twitter, and to make sure we always tag the people we are criticising.

There was even some good-natured family drama, when James was told off by his god mother (who happens to be Sarah Ludford) for “ mansplaining “.

Overall, it was a fantastic meeting. I suspect, like me, most wished it could have continued beyond the allotted time.

Despite the success, we in the Social Democrat Group still owe conference an apology. There were enormous queues, and many, perhaps hundreds, were unable to get in. We have made recordings, so you can listen to the whole event or watch it here . But there is no substitute to actually being in the room.

Nor was the event a one-off. The Social Democrat Group will be running other combined events with Policy Network. We are planning a series of seminars in Westminster, where we will discuss issues that are some of the underlying causes of the Brexit vote, such as globalisation and funding for public services. These will use the “ Chatham House Rule “. They will be in private, so that contributors from Labour and the Liberal Democrats can speak more openly.

Because some of these events will be for supporters only, they may not be openly publicised on the internet, so if anyone would like to know when our future events are happening, please add your name to our supporters list . A supporter is simply someone who agrees with our objective to see better understanding between Liberal Democrats and social democrats outside the party. You do not need to be a member of the Liberal Democrats, nor think of yourself as a social democrat.

When asked about the the Daily Mail, James said it needed a new editor and, to widespread laughter, he suggested George Osborne.