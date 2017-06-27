Ed Davey MP writes….My family, my party

Last weekend I went glamping. with Emily and our children, John and Ellie. This luxury form of camping was my birthday present to my super-patient wife, and our first proper time to reflect together after the General Election.
And to cut to the chase, I’ve come back to Westminster more determined than ever to campaign hard for the party Emily and I both love – but not to campaign to lead the party at this moment.
When Tim resigned, I assumed Jo would go for it, and I would have supported her. She gave understandable reasons why she didn’t – so here are my reasons, some similar to Jo’s.
Emily and I met through the party. I was chairing a Housing Policy Working Group and she was a member, as a social housing lawyer. What could be more romantic?
Our joy this weekend was seeing our two children play together. And when you understand that John (aged 9) is severely disabled, you will appreciate that seeing our 3 year old daughter make him laugh is quite special.
And if it helps explain my decision not to run just a little more, please remember that my father died when I was 4 and my mother when I was 15. Being there for my children over the next few crucial years and to see those special moments is my personal priority.
So my decision not to stand now to be Leader of our party is a difficult one, but it is rooted in my family: the need to be there for my young children and not continually away from home; the need to protect my family from the inevitable intrusion on our lives; and the need to protect myself from pressures that would otherwise compromise my job as a father while they are still so young.
And this was a difficult decision, because I want to play a big part in rebuilding our party, and taking it into power, at all levels of Government.
If I’d run, my message would have been simple: we need to be the party of reform, challenging the status quo. Saying the uncomfortable things. Recognising how broken our politics is.
From an education system that fails tens of thousands of children every year, to a hostility to regulations that allowed bad fire safety laws that led to Grenfell Tower. From how we persist in not linking the environment to health, so that we tolerate air pollution knowing it is wrecking our nation’s health. To Brexit, where we are betraying British traditions of international co-operation and enlightened self-interest for a fistful of lies.
And to be a winning party of reform, we must start telling the British people who Liberal Democrats are, and what we stand for. And not simply what and who we are against.
We must also be super-ambitious – just like radical centrists in Canada, France and The Netherlands. If they can win from third place – or from “no place” like Macron – why can’t we?
And in answering that question, we need to be self-critical. While we’ve had some success in recent times – not least with the amazing rise in membership – our election defeats have been crushingly bad.
We need to reflect why – and then ensure our party is fit-for-purpose – able to provide the platforms for future winning campaigns. We owe it to the huge number of amazing campaigners in our party, who have worked their socks off, and not yet seen us win.
So Emily and I are excited about playing our part in our party’s renewal and revival – and we look forward to getting behind the new Leader to make that happen.
* Ed Davey is the Liberal Democrat MP for Kingston and Surbiton and was Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change in the coalition government.
Entirely understandable reasons and credit to Ed Davey for being so honest and forthright about them. I can’t imagine how tempting it must be to stand for the leadership, and yet at the same time know the sacrifice it will inevitably be for your family. I really hope continues to play a leading role in the party. Slightly disappointed that it looks like we’ll see a coronation, but still delighted that Vince will be our new leader.
Ed, we have no right to expect anyone to put their name forward to be leader of this party so I totally respect your decision, your reasons for it and your thoughts on what we should be doing now.
It’s interesting to read this alongside “Most blokes in my shoes would run for leader like a shot.” Well done Ed, for this decision.
This is a really good article, and makes me all the more disappointed that we have so many excellent MPs who can’t run for leader.
What is wrong with our politics that the best people all shy away from the top job?
Completely understandable reasons Ed, best of luck and I’m glad you won your seat back! 🙂
Is nobody else considering throwing their hat in? I’ll probs vote for Vince even if there is a contest because any new candidate is leaving it quite late.
I was absolutely behind Ed if he and Emily had agreed that to stand for leader was the right decision now but they have made the right decision for themselves and therefore it must be the right decision for the Party. Their family must come first.
I thank them for their time and commitment
Adrian
Fully respect your decision, Ed; it’s our loss as a party. Very concerned about where we go from here, with a currently unopposed leadership candidate who wants to end freedom of movement, and a new deputy leader given to unwarranted bouts of #everydaysexism that she really needs to be called out on.
I was proud to help out with the campaign to get Ed re-elected as our local MP in Kingston and Surbiton, and in all of my interactions with him and seeing him in action with other activists I was struck by what a thoroughly decent, committed human being he really is. I think he’d make a brilliant leader of the Party, but completely understand the reasoning here and I think it’s admirable to put family before self-advancement. I hope he might be convinced to run for leader one day, but for the time being, here’s to a bright future for the Lib Dems under new management!
Ed’s explanation for not standing, like Jo Swinson’s is perfectly understandable. Thanks to you both for setting out your reasoning so clearly.
I do think a coranation of King Vince is a bad idea and hope someone else throws their hat into the ring. Though it’s hard to see who…
Ed, I am sure we all fully understand and respect your reasons for deciding not to stand at this time. But please, do try to encourage at least one more of your colleagues to stand, so that we can have a proper leadership contest, not a coronation.
Paul, absolutely! I think Jo did herself some serious damage with that comment, which will surely come back to haunt her (and thus us as a party) if she ever does become leader.
I was very impressed with how Vince took on the Labour government in 2008 with their handling of the banking crises so I was leaning towards Vince. But I would have liked a contest and I think Ed would also have done a good job. We do need a debate about where the party goes from here and a leadership contest would have been a very good way of having it. I hope it can take place anyway and Vince will encourage it. I have no doubt Ed will contribute fully to it.
I think Ed’s reasons for not standing are both understandable and commendable.
Deepest respect for your decision Ed even if I am sad for the party.
And I’m so pleased you had a good family weekend.
Vince Cable was the Secretary of State responsible for the retention of Tuition Fees and the enormous uprating that took place. Cannot vote for him. We need a mixed gender contest. I will say no more.
Excellent piece Ed. Totally respect your decision.
Well unless someone changes their mind it has definitely now become time for Lib Dem friends of RON.
Certainly I respect your reasoning Ed and appreciate how important your family are to you. know it will have been a difficult decision, even if I was under the impression that your were likely to run. I hope that you can still indeed play a big role in the party.
However whilst Vince has the stature and experience, would be disappointing in my view if there is not a contest and debate,however hopefully the party will move on reflect on the way forward regardless.
Am in full agreement with Catherine, here. Very understandable – and actually commendable – reasons, Ed, and thank you for your frankness, but a coronation of Vince is… sub optimal.
We’re lucky to have talented MPs; we’ll need to get better at helping them lead us. All party members will need to get behind the eventual leadership team.
Part of that will be making clear what members think about education funding. Vince knows all the ins and outs of the fees saga. He should meet criticism head on, and if that means recognising the need for a different policy then so be it. No use pretending it didn’t happen.
Whoever becomes our leader, it’s essential they share Ed’s ‘super-ambition’ for our party and his determination to be clear what we stand for, not just what we’re against.
They must also allow talents like Ed, Jo and others to shine through as part of a team effort, rather than a presidential style of leadership that focuses on just one person.
Nick (Lords), Jo, Norman, Ed (leadership) – why do people so often come across as just what’s needed when they rule themselves out?
I agree with what your position would have been Ed. This would get across what Liberalism is all about, and communicate the radicalism and zeal that would engage people, especially young people, to raise our profile and support across the board, not just in target seats.
“We must also be super-ambitious – just like radical centrists in Canada, France and The Netherlands. If they can win from third place – or from “no place” like Macron – why can’t we?”
Because they haven’t betrayed core voters, propped up Conservatives, adopted fiscal conservatism during a recession caused by a credit bubble bursting, or positioned themselves up to be aggressively squeezed from both the left and right.
We don’t have to have a coronation if there is only one candidate . I’m sure Vince could think of something more useful to do with the time and effort saved by the absence of a contest.
If Vince wins, as now seems very likely, he’ll be a great leader. But I would have liked a contest.
However, family before ambition is the right decision. Well done, Ed.
I would have liked a contest but it looks like its not going to happen so lets cancel the “Process” & stop ourselves looking silly. The idea of a contest with only one contestant is bats, we would be spending money we havent got to make ourselves a laughing stock.
If its going to be Vince & Jo then lets do it as sonn as we can. We should be promoting a Collective Leadership that shows off the Partys talents.
Lets not be grumpy about this, a Party at 6% cant afford divisions or sulks.
theakes 27th Jun ’17 – 5:25pm Please see BBC TV Daily Politics 27/6/2017. Frances O ‘Grady (TUC) said that they have done research into youthful attitudes. She said twice that tuition fees were well down the list (and might be willing to publish more detail if asked nicely).
Stephen Clarke: RON never wins. We have one excellent candidate. Other MPs should declare their decisions briefly. The next general election might be on different boundaries. Time is of the essence.
As we all say, entirely understandable good reasons.
I do hope the Party and the Parliamentarians have a think about what we expect from the Party Leader.
I have argued elsewhere for a degree of delegation from the winner. This was mostly with an eye to gradually give wider experience to our new MPs. Ed and Norman have given me reason to think of it more widely. It will not be popular among the conventional at Westminster but maybe we do need to modify the role in a smallish Party.
It certainly gives any Leader a range of skills to draw on from colleagues.
I’m sorry neither Ed nor Jo feels up to taking on leadership at the moment.
Interesting that Ed has some similar reasons to Jo’s and yet Ed has no need to defend his entire gender in setting out his reasons for not standig and also doesn’t suffer horrific sexist abuse in these comments. By comparison, the way Jo was treated for expressing a very similar position was deeply depressing.
I hope both will feel able to take on a leadership contest in the not-too-distant future.
Why don’t you and Jo do it as a job-share? 🙂
Very much respect Ed and the decision taken. Naturally I’m disappointed and agree with previous comments that to anoint a leader is not necessarily a healthy thing. Hope you haven’t been to lunch in Islington……
We urgently need a discussion this summer – we won’t get it this way.
It should be no surprise to most here that I thought and said that Nick Clegg had made himself a liability by the Autumn of 2010 and should step down, because the polls would never come back for him. And I wanted Vince to take over as a muture and steady ship in a storm – a storm for the country as well as a storm for the Party. But I would love to have someone else to think of voting for.
My favourite for helping the Party to have this discussion has not ruled themselves out yet – probably hasn’t even considered it. But isn’t that exactly the type of person we should urge to help us debate what we need to DO this summer, this autumn, this winter?
Because it is what we do – not what we say, not what story we try to tell – that could save us. Liberal Action.
Richard
It isn’t so much tuition fees that were/are the issue. It’s about being a smaller party having a major policy which attracts many young voters, turn it into a pledge, then finally get into government and do the complete opposite-despite having the opportunity to abstain.
Really impressive decision Ed. Respect to you.
Point of information:
If Vince is the only candidate when nominations close on 20th July, does he still have to go through hustings across the country during the summer and go up against RON in the ballot or does he automatically become leader?