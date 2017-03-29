Federal Policy Committee Report – 29 March 2017

FPC’s meetings tend to be dominated by two things: consideration of consultation and policy papers, which are ultimately put to conference for discussion and debate; and trying to find ways to improve the process of policy-making and policy discussion within the party. Last Wednesday’s meeting featured both.

For the first hour or so of the meeting we discussed our responses to two of the consultation papers we published in February, on the 21st Century Economy, and on Education. The working groups which wrote the papers for us will take our comments, along with the many received from party members and made at the consultative sessions at York, into consideration when they write their policy papers for the FPC to consider in June or July. The final papers will then be submitted to the Bournemouth conference in September for debate.

The rest of the meeting was mainly devoted to process issues. FPC is keen to improve the opportunities for debating policy within the party. While plenty of policy debates take place at federal and state conferences, at the local party level it’s quite variable. Many local parties run popular and effective pizza and politics events (or their culinary equivalents), but in others their efforts may be entirely taken up with campaigning and fund-raising. We believe policy debate is good in itself: it improves members’ experience of involvement in the party (after all, it’s the reason many members joined) and their knowledge of what we stand for, and it improves input into the formal policy-making process which FPC oversees.

We discussed a range of possible actions, including improving access to existing policy through the party website, publishing ‘pocket guides’ to party policy and philosophy, helping to promote local party discussions (including learning from the successful Your Liberal Britain experience – http://liberalbritain.org), organising the ‘Festival of Ideas’ Tim Farron talked about in his leadership campaign (see http://www.markpack.org.uk/132763/exclusive-tim-farrons-festival-of-ideas/) and many more. We aim to implement these, as far as possible, over the next few years, and we’ll let you know, through these reports and through the policy-making section of the party website (http://www.libdems.org.uk/making_policy) what progress we’re making.

FPC also discussed which policy papers to commission for the autumn 2018 conference. That may seem a long way away, but if working groups are to do their job properly, including consulting within the party and hearing evidence from experts outside it, and writing a consultation paper and a full policy paper, they need close to a year; and of course it takes us several weeks to advertise for and recruit the group itself. We agreed to schedule three of the policy papers listed in the Agenda 2020 paper approved by conference last year: health and social care; climate change and the low-carbon economy; and taxation. In addition, and in response to various suggestions, we will produce a policy paper on race equality. We will shortly be advertising for the chairs of the working groups who will draft these papers, and we’ll recruit the full membership after the local elections in May. Watch this space. (Also see below for the current schedule of consultation and policy papers.)

FPC also decided to add one more paper to those we’ll be submitting to conference this year: on the party’s core policy stance, a ‘policy priorities’ paper. Normally we don’t produce papers like this until nearer the election, as part of the process of agreeing the manifesto, but we believe this will be valuable this autumn both because of the dramatic changes in the political scene since the 2015 election and because of the huge growth in party membership since then – more than half the party have joined since the last election, and we’d like to give them the chance to read and debate a paper that sums up the Liberal Democrat position.

We also discussed a series of policy issues which we think need further development but don’t warrant a full policy paper, such as land use planning or democracy at work; we aim to work with our parliamentary spokespeople and our LGA group to produce a series of conference motions and short papers to flesh out these issues. And on top of all that, we had a quick look at the party vision document produced by the Your Liberal Britain group, discussed a paper developing the party’s position on the rights of EU citizens after Brexit, and reviewed what happened at the York conference. It was a pretty full meeting!

Current schedule of consultation and policy papers

September 2017 conference – Policy papers: Britain in the World; Education; Rural Affairs; 21st Century Economy; Policy Priorities. Consultation papers: Immigration and Identity; Power to People and Communities.

March 2018 conference – Policy papers: Immigration and Identity; Power to People and Communities. Consultation papers: Climate Change and the Low-Carbon Economy; Health and Social Care; Race Equality; Taxation.

September 2018 conference – Policy papers: Climate Change and the Low-Carbon Economy; Health and Social Care; Race Equality; Taxation. Consultation papers: still to be decided.

* Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.