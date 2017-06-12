How we lost Southport

Gut wrenching horrible was how it felt to be pushed into third place in a seat we have held for the last twenty years but by way of catharsis I would like to tell you good folks what I think happened.It would be good to have other tales of success and failure here.
The election took us as by surprise.Weeks before the Constituency Chair and I had decided that I would announce my retirement from Westminster after what we assumed would be good set of local election results. The snap election forced my hand. But we had ready a great alternative in Sue McGuire ,our council group leader with considerable profile in the town and a real record of action.
The campaign was much better and more high powered than any Southport campaign I have been previously associated with. Lots of help from outside (some incredible shifts put in), bigger canvassing teams, good literature, armies of stuffers, IT & Connect sophistication, bags of help from the national party and two leader’s visits. The pace was unrelenting; the output impressive. Neither the Labour nor the Tory candidate lived in Southport- a fact we sought to exploit. We lobbied at the school gates on education cuts and throughout the town on the dementia tax. Squeezes and switches galore. Other parties campaigns seemed modest in comparison.
What we were not able to discern was any benefit from our national messaging but we did know that if anything was putting people off voting for us, it was invariably something to do with our national rather than our local stance. Many we canvassed intimated that they would stick to us locally while indicating that they had problems voting for us nationally.
The local Labour Party skilfully pursued their strategy of talking up their chances and campaigned like the Tories against us rather than Theresa May or the Tories (Progressive alliances don’t exist in the North West)
We warned that this would lead to a Tory MP and of course it did.Until polling day, however, we maintained a degree of optimism based on our own usually accurate canvassing.
Polling day disabused us. There was just too much unsettling evidence of people switching and the key driver for this was Corbynmania and the Labour manifesto. When it came to the push people wanted to believe the hopeful illusions on offer and were more fearful of growing social inequality than the perils of a Hard Brexit.
The party chose to fight the election on the terms chosen by the Tories- even though Brexit was brought up puzzlingly little on the doorstep.Labour though offered populist solutions to the problems that really pre-occupied people and even if people did not altogether buy the solutions, they rewarded those who registered their concerns.
I don’t want us to be a nakedly populist party but evidence shows that you don’t defeat populism ever by demonising the populist (Trump and Corbyn both proved that ). To beat populism and stay popular you have to understand and respond to the issues behind it and offer better solutions. Listen more; preach less
General Election 2017 was not a success – more lost deposits , shrinking share of vote, fewer target seats next time- but absolutely the worst thing we can do now is pretend it was.
All the clever campaigning techniques and marketing sophistication in the world is as nothing unless you have a compelling social message and the policies to deliver it. We lost in Southport not because we’d forgotten how to campaign or even because of the genius of our opponents but because the party did not have a clear enough national message that connected emotionally and personally with the local electorate and in a quasi- presidential election in 2017 that mattered.
* John Pugh was Liberal Democrat MP for Southport until 3 May 2017
This has, of course, a much wider relevance than how we lost Southport. Thank you John.
One of the other key reasons is that the 7.5k UKIP vote in 2015-which fell to 1k- broke decisively to Lab. John is right to say that the Lab party is very tribal in these parts, we need to explore if their voters are. I guess that amongst the young the McDonnell hard Brexit will not be popular. It is too soon to understand the result fully, but one thing is certain: we will be back.
I know three people who voted Lib Dem in Southport who are voting Labour next time because the Lib Dems came third and they don’t see the point in a tactical vote for them now.
I thought the Southpout campaign against the dementia tax with the wrap-around newspaper ads was very good. There are lots of old people in Southport. However in other areas it seemed similar to the Labour campaign but with “Labour can’t win here” added. I can’t remember any criticisms of Labour in the campaign. Maybe there was one leaflet but I forgot it.
I can’t criticise much anyway because I’m only a commenter and voter. I’m just giving my impressions of the communications. I think John Pugh is right when he said at the count to a newspaper that “The EU is not at the top of most voters concerns in Southport”.
Thanks for the hard work.
Ww kept saying this was a General Election not a Referendum. Southport proved the point.
“Neither the Labour nor the Tory candidate lived in Southport- a fact we sought to exploit”.
Very liberal, not ?
Interesting that Labour did well on inequality, poverty, public services, welfare etc., and the Lib Dems did well on …….. what ?
I hope the LibDem leadership and some on LDV take on board what John Pugh has said.
Some of us here have steadfastly appealed for the vilification of Corbyn to stop. I did my share in making such appeals, why? Because I think it is gutter politics certainly but more so because a negative campaign will often underperform when compared to those offering a better future and because it confused voters. The policies highs identified by John Pugh were ones broadly shared with Labour.
So when the LibDem leadership attacks Corbyn it introduces an element of doubt as to the LibDems position.
For two years some here have had many laughs at Corbyn’s expense. Vilification, mocking him and dismissing him out of hand. Not so the people of Southport and elsewhere. Perhaps those on here who arrogantly and complacently dismissed Corbyn should be the first to admit some responsibility in the LibDems misfortunes though I somehow doubt this will happen.
Thanks John. I hope our leader and policy makers are hearing this, nationally it was a rubbish campaign ( avoid the obvious four letter word). The worst I have seen in 25 years of campaigning.
The Brexit message should have been how to make Brexit work. Nobody wants a second referendum, look what happened in Scotland.
There was no promotion of Liberal values or how they can tackle the many problems we face. We had a bit on health from Norman, but that was about it.
Tim was quicker to attack others than he was to promote our policies, and his ambition to replace the Labour Party as the opposition made him look laughing stock. (8MPs, 8% in the polls, come off it). Too many attacking sound bites.
We have to tackle Tuition Fees if we are going to get the youth vote, even if initially we only promise a review. Our leader needs to show more gravitas, and if he cannot he has to go.
We missed an opportunity that Corbyn grabbed, and we may not get a second chance.
This parliament is unlikely to last, and we must be ready now. We can start with a clear out of advisors and policy makers.
“Other parties campaigns seemed modest in comparison.” How sure are you of that? The under the radar campaign the Tories ran against us in 2015 that we uncovered afterwards had involved tens of thousands of pounds of targeted direct mail, social media and advertising, all accounted for nationally rather than locally. This was repeated in 2017. One voter reported 5 items of literature from the Tories in the final week. Two letters from the PM, one from the candidate, a newsletter and freepost election address, against our freepost address. Many of our members reported not receiving anything at all from the Toreis – tageting at work I would suggest. I’d do some digging to see if this time Southport, Leeds NW and Tim’s seat got what worked so well for the Tories in the South West in 2015 and again in 2017. We need a complete rethink about our campaigning in national elections.
Here in Birmingham Hall Green we made much of the fact that the Labour candidate and former MP, and the Tory candidate both lived some way distant from here. It made no difference whatsoever. I think we have to conclude that local residence or not is *way* down voters’ list of concerns when it comes to choosing an MP, and that if we’re putting it near the top of our reasons to be elected then we’re focusing on the wrong things.
So, Corbyn’s apparent “dithering” during the Referendum turned out to be a shrewd political calculation, enabling Labour to win over both Remainers and Leavers, taking the majoruty of the ex-UKIP vote. Perhaps we can learn from this?
Be Remainers not Remoaners – highlight the difficulties ahead with Brexit but accept the referendum result and move on. The only way to win back in places like the South West (where we came third overall).
@David Raw
“Interesting that Labour did well on inequality, poverty, public services, welfare etc.”
I’m not sure if you are being sarcastic, but if not, perhaps you would care to explain how you think Labour did well on those things.
I think Eddie is correct in observing that there were few, if any, criticisms of Labour in our national campaign, and I certainly feel that is a lesson for the future. I am sure a lot of Lib Dems assumed that few would be tempted to vote for Corbyn so there was little need to point out the serious problems with his policies. Unfortunately unprincipled populists, whether or left or right, do gain votes if unchallenged and we mustn’t make the same mistake again.
The party has to come up with a pithy image with which the electorate can identify. To them, what are we? We need a snappy positive answer/vision!
They did a bad job and now blame the leadership. If only the party had supported Brexit, etc, etc. Eastbourne is a very similar constituency to Southport. Yet Stephen Lloyd won, the Tories lost, and Labour came nowhere. Answers, please.
An article on how we won Bath and OXWAB might be more enlightening.
Theres an emerging consensus for a Soft Brexit & we should join that but it doesnt give anyone a reason to vote for us. Our slogan should be simply Stop Brexit. That will gain momentum as The Economy tanks.
Agreed, we need another policy for Voters who dont want to hear about Brexit, I am open as to what that might be but it needs to be Free. We cant compete with Labour by offering Goody Bags for £1 when they are handing them out for nothing.
Mike S as usual offers intelligent comments and points to Mark Wright , the sort of person in this party who should be at the front more , who understands mush gets us nowhere and robust gets support.
John Pugh is correct on populism , his antidote , do not bash the populist, good if, as he seems to think, you have a popular alternative, which we did but did not show.
It is high time that our politics became the politics of the popular to match the politics of the populist. May is finding out that the politics of the unpopular is to meet potential success with actual disaster.
If our policies had been promoted well and clearly about the important things, we might have done well.
I understand Simon above, we could criticise Labour if we had a positive message too.
Tim has been much too negative for a lengthy time. Everything is couched in words like “heartless ” which works if you have a real alternative you put in likeable ways to the electorate.Tim failed terribly in his Andrew Neil programme because he has gt too set in a attack dog style. He succeeded well in his audience with the public with Nick Robinson because he was warm and more positive and listened better.
We do not need a new leader now, we need a new attitude.
But those who think we should only criticise the Tories are in cloud cuckoo land . We need to be measured and forensic and constructive in criticism of everything that is humbug.
We need to be positive in everything we offer and far more professional in how we offer it.
You might have hoped that the Party had learnt the lessons from the AV referendum, campaigning for something you don’t actually want, but no, instead we had the promise of another referendum, which has a superficial appeal but is based on thinking the party is where it was in 2009, not in 2017.
Then we have the people saying we must challenge the populist and attack Labour more – with no idea how this is to be done or by whom or indeed what it means or why.
The reality is the party is broadly no further forward than in 2015. The party campaigns on candidates and local issues and tactical voting, as John Pugh says “All the clever campaigning techniques and marketing sophistication in the world is as nothing unless you have a compelling social message and the policies to deliver it” You’d have thought we’d have learnt that in 2015, when another million leaflets in a seat would have made no difference. Look how the Tories gained seats in Scotland, look how the SNP swept to power, it wasn’t by focus leaflets, burnt out activists and fighting on their opponents ground.
The people who can’t accept that the coalition was a disaster for a party still seem to be running the show. They give the impression of having no vision on policy and no electoral strategy except keep slogging away until the electorate realise they were wrong.
Politics is like walking up the down escalator – we are just one step up from like UKIP, being thrown of the escalator for good if we continue with business as usual. That’s not a call for a new leader, but for new thinking, new policies, new strategies aimed at getting the party back into government.
I welcome /am indebted for all comments/advice and hope to find out from other constituencies the secrets of success and reasons for failure. Eastbourne for example is not on the edge of the Merseyside City Region. Did Labour there campaign vigorously and almost exclusively against the Lib Dems ? The Tories in Southport put up very few posterboards so that it looked visually as you drove around that the contest was between Labour and the Lib Dems – was this genius or accidental cock up. People suggest that Labour should have been attacked more but in a seat where you are hoping for a tactical vote in your favour would that do the trick ? Post hoc wisdom is a great thing and I welcomed the advice some commentators on this site offered during the campaign but I can recall no-one saying at the time we must attack Labour more and indeed Tim in his last comments before the election called for Labour voters to join us in ousting the Tories which is a hard ask if you are verbally pummelling their party of choice. Labour voters were very clearly advised by us that Voting Red Gets Blue and so it happened.
I’ve always thought that Tim was at his best delivering speeches so why didn’t he have more of them? Especially if we could have generated a decent enthusiastic crowd as Corbyn did it would have made better TV. I think too many in the party only think of the quantity of visits rather than the quality of them – and especially how they look on TV, which should be the priority.
Also, I feel that somebody should have been telling Tim to speak more slowly. Even when he made a good point in an interview he never stopped to let the point sink home with the audience before moving on to the next thing. This makes it very difficult for the TV audience to have any memory of the points Tim was making.
Finally, I feel that our campaign simply lacked traction with the voters. Once this became clear by the mid-way point we should have been looking to change course or do something dramatic but we seemed stuck just making the same points that nobody was listening too.
I think where Labour were not distant we did badly. Labour beat us everywhere. Compare the Labour vote in Eastbourne and Southport. It would have been much easier to get Labour tactical votes in Eastbourne. I suspect the seat will be comfortably red next time.
The main problem is we had no clear policies, or we didn’t get them across , everyone knew what The Tories and the Labour party stood for , We seemed to be dithering , I know that many liberal candidates have excellent local records and they need stressing but we also need to reiterate Liberal values and send a clear united message nationally
An interesting and honest piece. I am interested in the canvassing you did. Was the Labour surge picked up on? What % of the constituency was canvassed. I think you won every council seat at the last set of local elections. Was this on the back of intensive leafleting or face to face canvassing? And of course the elephant in the room question. What do you do now? How do you get 2nd or 1st place again?
“Brexit was brought up puzzlingly little on the doorstep”
This was in Lancashire in the North West.
Down in the South West in Cornwall in May on Radio 4 Paddy Ashdown said that after 1000 doorsteps, Brexit had only come up a couple of times and then added that everyone understands Brexit is going to happen.
Heading East to Norfolk, Norman Lamb said Brexit doesn’t come up on the doorstep very much and the majority of people don’t mention it at all.
Further North in Scotland the main opposition was as opposed to Brexit at least as much as the Lib Dems, so there was no unique selling point on that issue.
Yet the national campaign banged on and on and on about Brexit.
Do people in your party not talk to each other?
@ S. Shaw. “Perhaps you would care to explain how you think Labour did well ? “………… well, if it wasn’t on the issues I mentioned…….perhaps you could tell us what it was, or do you maintain that they didn’t do well ?
Don’t you think that for Labour (with the dreadful Corbyn lurking under every bed) to quadruple their vote since 2010 amongst the leafy and well trimmed hedges of Southport does rather fill the definition of doing well….. in fact very well ?
Being on the receiving end of it as a local Councillor, you are surely well qualified and well positioned to tell us why it happened instead of asking your usual socratic questions.
For a year ‘we’ banged on and on about opposing the outcome of the 2016 Referendum (but accepting the outcome of the Scottish Independence Referendum because we liked that one). The strategy was based on a belief that Remain voters would abandon their normal allegiances and flock to our banner.
The reality was twofold. Firstly it shovelled many of our supporters into voting elsewhere. Secondly it made us irrelevant to the GE when it came because the voters had moved on to wider issues where we said little or nothing until it was too late (I did like a lot of what was in our Manifesto).
Did we very narrowly fail to gain St Ives because it was in a now ‘unfashionable’ Leave area of the country and so lacked central Party support? If a fraction of the resources lavished on St Albans or Vauxhall (started well behind but voted Remain so would be ripe for dropping into our laps so the theory went) had gone to St Ives would we have another MP now? Even if it was the ‘wrong kind of MP’ elected by the ‘wrong kind of voters’ in a non Core Vote/non Remain area? Our Strategic direction of the last year needs some serious re examining because like the ‘Liberal Conservative’ and ‘Party of In’ strategies it seems to have been based on wishful thinking.
John Pugh wrote:
“Eastbourne for example is not on the edge of the Merseyside City Region.”
Is the point you are making that Labour had a lot of spare activists, or that the mere presence of Labour strongholds not far away influenced voting? The Regional Mayor election in May probably saw a lot of usual Lib Dem voters in Southport voting Labour, a kind of softening up exercise, if you like. It is very difficult to know how to fight these regional type contests.
“The Tories in Southport put up very few posterboards so that it looked visually as you drove around that the contest was between Labour and the Lib Dems – was this genius or accidental cock up.”
There were plenty of Tory posterboards in Eastbourne, but they were mainly in the strongly Tory parts of the constituency. In the strongly Lib Dem areas they were very conspicuously absent. In Carshalton & Wallington I saw only one Tory posterboard. Was that by design or sheer bone idleness? I have not a clue.
Caratacus wrote:
“beyond that you are into seats with 5 figure majorities
to get to where we were in 2005 would mean winning seats such as:”
Labour won Canterbury last Thursday, where they have one councillor. The Labour share increased by 20.5%. A bit more of a challenge for Labour than Bosworth is for us.
John Pugh “…… the party did not have a clear enough national message that connected emotionally and personally with the local electorate and in a quasi- presidential election in 2017 that mattered.”
AGREED.
Paul Holmes wrote:
“Did we very narrowly fail to gain St Ives because it was in a now ‘unfashionable’ Leave area of the country and so lacked central Party support?”
Tell me how one gets outside help to St Ives. It is a long, long way.
I agree that targeting Vauxhall was ridiculous and said so from the beginning. But St Albans was a success story. We finished a strong second ahead of the former Labour MP.
Your line of argument seems to be that we should go along with positions favoured by the newspapers (like Brexit) even when we know that they are disastrously wrong. The Iraq War comes to mind.
@David Raw
You misunderstand. Are you claiming that Labour policies on “inequality, poverty, public services, welfare etc.” were good, or are you merely saying that the Labour Party “did well”.
If the former, then could you explain why you think that, particularly having regard to the IFS graph that you will find on Joe Otten’s very recent article http://www.libdemvoice.org/it-could-have-been-the-economy-stupid-54593.html
If you are merely saying that you think the Labour Party did well, why not just say so, but without spinning?
Sesenco
“Tell me how one gets outside help to St Ives. It is a long, long way.”
Via the internet, first of all. Secondly via the excellent train service to Penzance etc. Thirdly via the M5/A30.
We have to get a domestic policy area that is perceived as ours. We need to understand it and champion it. Education used to be our thing before tuition fees. It could be something in health perhaps. People need to understand that we get some of their everyday concerns and have expert, thought out policies to deal with them. Brexit, refugees etc are ok, but they don’t get to the heart of what matters in daily life to most people.
I didn’t expect us to hold Southport once John had announced he was not standing, however he points out what needs to change:
Stop attacking Corbyn
Have policies that deal with the problems of the nation / people and communicate them nationally (did may people know that according to Oxford Economics our policies would grow the economy 1% more than Labour and 1.9% than the Conservatives?)
Stop going on about the EU.
I would add stop giving the impression that we want no restrictions on migration and come up with an immigration policy that restricts immigration a lot, while ensuring the NHS and Social Care have the people they need. Look at the Tory solution of charging companies when they employ people from outside the UK. Look at using this money to train UK people to do that job in the future.
It appears that Labour managed to get between a quarter and half of the UKIP vote.
We need to be a realistic choice for people who voted for Labour (for hope) so we can successful squeeze the Labour vote.
@ Caractus
Thank you for the list. I assume you are not using Lib Dem regions (no South Central or Western Counties). Is the full list available online? If so, please post a link.
Caracatus, that’s a great list. Certainly everywhere requiring a below 5% swing needs to be a target next time. So we need to be polling about 12%, not 7%. Very crudely. 10% should have been the minimum expected this time, given the circumstances.
@Simon Shaw:
“…. there were few, if any, criticisms of Labour in our national campaign, and I certainly feel that is a lesson for the future. I am sure a lot of Lib Dems assumed that few would be tempted to vote for Corbyn so there was little need to point out the serious problems with his policies. Unfortunately unprincipled populists, whether or left or right, do gain votes if unchallenged and we mustn’t make the same mistake again.”
I think that Simon is both right and wrong at the same time. Lib Dems cannot succeed when they can only score 4 percent among ‘non-conservatives’ in most of the country – so have to be able to identify and exploit weaknesses in the main competitor for this vote. You cannot, however, ever be effective at ‘knocking’ someone who is putting themselves out as representing the legitimate wails of the ordinary people unless the particular audience to whom you are preaching believe, BEFORE you try bidding for their vote ,that you genuinely identify with their concerns (ie ‘gut’ rather than ‘head’) at both national party and candidate level. This is true whether or not the opponent you would like to ‘knock’ can add up or is being honest about what they would actually do or be able to do.
I don’t think we should abandon our commitment to free movement just because we’d like a slice of the anti-immigrant pie. What we do need to do is find a way to win the argument on free movement so that it becomes a vote winner not a vote loser.
I worked in Leeds NW and frankly I don’t know what we could have done differently in 6 weeks that would have made a difference. We lost the election in the final few weeks as lefty liberal deserted us for Labour. Our message to Labour voters was simply not that appealing.
However there are lessons I think we need to learn. One thing that was evident was that Labour put much, much more emphasis on canvassing to delivering leaflets. They hadn’t delivered a leaflet in the constituency for the six month prior to the election. They clearly had canvassed a lot. In the election they had a much bigger team than us. It is clear through their doorknocking they had recruited a massive team that was able to doorknock the entire constituency repeatedly. It also enabled them to make sure they got their vote out (There vote went up by 6k, ours went up by 250).
We’ve become a leaflet delivery cult and just delivering leaflet after leaflet will not work. We need to get on the doorstep to expand our team and change hearts and minds. Anyone, who lost, who is thinking of doing a Thank You Focus needs their head examining.
Secondly, the traditional social networks of residents assocs, allotment groups etc which we’ve worked to death are changing and adapting. These networks exist but are at least partially online. We need to do local campaigning in these online spaces. Figuring out how we do this is a massive challenge.
The world has moved on and we do to. Campaigns in the future will not be won with monthly focus. They will be won with huge amounts of canvassing, targetted letters and online .
PS I’m not saying that we shouldn’t do leaflets – they obviously take us part of the way there. But 1. They are not as effective as they were 10 years ago and 2. Given the choice between getting a few rounds of leaflets out and canvassing we need to do the latter.
Worth noting that the first 20 or so seats on caractus’s list have been and really should still be liberal … so many narrow misses on home territory doesn’t seem accidental, something didn’t work.
Here in Wales, not sure that tim was really seen as a credible leader (cheeky chappu maybe, but a PM?) and as I said obliquely maybe yesterday, a real struggle to find a usp. In a nutshell, can recall us being for a second referendum on the EU, denying a second referendum to Scotland, and putting up taxes ?
Don’t think this comments box supports emojis but if it does, have just placed the ‘eek!’ One here …… @#*
Rob – yes, to everything you say above.
In small retail you can blow as much effort and cash in leafleting as you like, it’s only by talking to customers that you can help them and make a sale. Not sure leaflets can even help get potential customers in the door, social media can, but is not a panacea either. Ultimately the product needs to be attractive enough and distinct enough to persuade folk to commit.
Not sure politics is much different.
I don’t think we should vilify May or Corbyn. neither should we rush to their defence. I’m quite happy for events to judge them and the public to form a view.
Simon Shaw – “I think Eddie is correct in observing that there were few, if any, criticisms of Labour in our national campaign, and I certainly feel that is a lesson for the future.”
To suggest that Tim Farron did not attack Labour and that was somehow the problem as silly as its untrue. The negative LibDem campaign referenced by several here was part of the problem – it is not the solution. Many, not least yourself made repeated personal attacks of Corbyn during the last two years and during the election campaign.
This sneering or mocking and dismissive attitude towards Corbyn was reflected far too many times by Tim Farron. Coming from Southport Simon perhaps you would be better able to figure out why the LibDems came from 1st to 3rd, especially with Corbyn as leader – a man you have no regard for whatsoever.
I looked back through some previous comments of yours and found:
Simon Shaw 23/8/16 – “As for “people identify with him” [Corbyn] clearly 15% or 20% of the population do, and that amounts to many millions of people. The problem is that 15% or 20% (or even 30%, for that matter) doesn’t win you a General Election. But as we all know, “Corbyn and his backers aren’t particularly interested in that.
The difference is that we don’t pretend that we could replace the Conservatives as the government at the next general election. In contrast the Labour Party do, although with rather too much emphasis on the “pretend” under Corbyn.”
Well it turned out to be 40% a wide of the mark. When looking as to why Southport lost perhaps the answer is nearer to home than you realise.
John writes a very compelling tale of what happened in a seat I know well. I helped Ronnie to win it back in 1997 (having lost it in 1992 because of an increased Labour vote) and helped John to retain the seat in 2001 when Ronnie stood down.
Our prospects in Southport have often depended at least in part on our ability to squeeze the Labour vote. The rise in Labour’s national appeal in recent weeks hit us particularly hard in areas like Merseyside. It gave Labour more credibility in the constituency
than previously, especially after the Liverpool City Region Mayoral election in which Labour did well in Southport. It was still not possible for Labour to win, even with the recent surge, but they did cost us the seat and pushed us into third place this time.
Winning it back will depend upon what we now do locally and nationally to support an excellent candidate in Sue McGuire and how we broaden our appeal beyond the 7.4% that we polled nationally last week.
@ Dave Orbison
“As for “people identify with him” [Corbyn] clearly 15% or 20% of the population do, and that amounts to many millions of people. The problem is that 15% or 20% (or even 30%, for that matter) doesn’t win you a General Election.
If anyone wants to know why Corbyn’s rally’s worked so well, why he is accelerating fast now and why that line bent the way it did in the final few weeks, you need only google:
“the law of diffusion of innovation”
It’s a marketing term. It works for any product, in any industry in any country and it’s crucial to understanding WHY that initial 15-20% of people who “believed what he believed” is so important. It’s called the tipping point.
Once you get enough true believers to 15-18% market share, then the system tips and penetration into the “early majority” starts to accelerate, as long as you have identified clearly WHY you are doing what you are doing & you have “buy in” from that 15-18% (an emotional response to your offering if you like).
It explains why the tories failed (no buy in, no emotional response, no further acceleration into their ‘early majority’, and it above all explain why the Lib Dem’s need to get to 15-18% market share before anything significant will happen and why they need to sell an emotional message which resonates with enough people.
Everyone who is and activist, everyone who has knocked on a door, everyone who has spoken to a member of the public will have a piece of the jigsaw which will give the Lib Dems what they need. There are thousands of you!!
Peter Watson asked earlier in this post “Do people in your party not talk to each other?”
What I’d like to know is – so now instead of all the guess work, the scratching around for ideas of what worked, what didn’t, what will give a distinctive message going forward which will illicit the emotional response:
*What channels of communication exist/re being put in place to assemble all the pieces of this jigsaw* at Local then Regional then National level, to see what the picture actually is and the patterns actually are, rather than (yet again) people form within the party banging their drums.
If you want to resonate with the electorate, you have to assemble THEIR picture, not yours!!!!
First rule of sales, you will not sell any product if there is:
a) not a need, b) it doesn’t illicit an emotional response and c) you don’t speak the language of the people you are selling to.
Well, these would be my priorities:
1) stay in the Single Market. That will mean as much Freedom of Movement as Switzerland has agreed. Labour are continuing to pretend they can have their cake and eat it on Europe. Most of their voters have been conned on this. If we throw away our central position on Europe in an attempt to win back Southport I am afraid we will lose all the English seats we just gained without getting any back
2) A graduate tax to pay for universities. We need a defensible position on student fees ASAP
Vince Cable supposedly wanted this in 2010. It is much fairer and more progressive than Labour policy and importantly does not create debt!
3) Green policies! With the Green Party sidelined we have the credentials here!
4) a policy on schools that matches Labour and does not allow them to say we will cut them
5) stick with the 1p on tax for the NHS
6) pay for elderly health care from inheritance tax and stop calling it “social care” as if it was somehow optional
7) invest in regional railways before HS2…
We also have to recognise we are not starting from 7.4% anywhere in the north of England. I am in Kirklees, where we delivered high quality free post to every voter and a newspaper in target wards. In Huddersfield constituency that was as much as Labour or the Tories did. But still we fell from 5.8 to 2.2%. That is our base vote now in vaste swathes of this country, and we are not so low because we want another referendum (30% want that) but because we are seen as irrelevant. This is largely because the media love the adversarial Presidential system..
The first thing we should be doing is saying it is NOT ok for the BBC to put one Labour MP, one Tory MP, one Tory blogger and one Labour blogger on Question Time or Any Questions. We are the 3rd national policy, SNP should only be on if the programme is in Scotland, Plaid only if it is in Wales, UKIP never and the Greens if it comes from Brighton..