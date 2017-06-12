How we lost Southport

Gut wrenching horrible was how it felt to be pushed into third place in a seat we have held for the last twenty years but by way of catharsis I would like to tell you good folks what I think happened.It would be good to have other tales of success and failure here.

The election took us as by surprise.Weeks before the Constituency Chair and I had decided that I would announce my retirement from Westminster after what we assumed would be good set of local election results. The snap election forced my hand. But we had ready a great alternative in Sue McGuire ,our council group leader with considerable profile in the town and a real record of action.

The campaign was much better and more high powered than any Southport campaign I have been previously associated with. Lots of help from outside (some incredible shifts put in), bigger canvassing teams, good literature, armies of stuffers, IT & Connect sophistication, bags of help from the national party and two leader’s visits. The pace was unrelenting; the output impressive. Neither the Labour nor the Tory candidate lived in Southport- a fact we sought to exploit. We lobbied at the school gates on education cuts and throughout the town on the dementia tax. Squeezes and switches galore. Other parties campaigns seemed modest in comparison.

What we were not able to discern was any benefit from our national messaging but we did know that if anything was putting people off voting for us, it was invariably something to do with our national rather than our local stance. Many we canvassed intimated that they would stick to us locally while indicating that they had problems voting for us nationally.

The local Labour Party skilfully pursued their strategy of talking up their chances and campaigned like the Tories against us rather than Theresa May or the Tories (Progressive alliances don’t exist in the North West)

We warned that this would lead to a Tory MP and of course it did.Until polling day, however, we maintained a degree of optimism based on our own usually accurate canvassing.

Polling day disabused us. There was just too much unsettling evidence of people switching and the key driver for this was Corbynmania and the Labour manifesto. When it came to the push people wanted to believe the hopeful illusions on offer and were more fearful of growing social inequality than the perils of a Hard Brexit.

The party chose to fight the election on the terms chosen by the Tories- even though Brexit was brought up puzzlingly little on the doorstep.Labour though offered populist solutions to the problems that really pre-occupied people and even if people did not altogether buy the solutions, they rewarded those who registered their concerns.

I don’t want us to be a nakedly populist party but evidence shows that you don’t defeat populism ever by demonising the populist (Trump and Corbyn both proved that ). To beat populism and stay popular you have to understand and respond to the issues behind it and offer better solutions. Listen more; preach less

General Election 2017 was not a success – more lost deposits , shrinking share of vote, fewer target seats next time- but absolutely the worst thing we can do now is pretend it was.

All the clever campaigning techniques and marketing sophistication in the world is as nothing unless you have a compelling social message and the policies to deliver it. We lost in Southport not because we’d forgotten how to campaign or even because of the genius of our opponents but because the party did not have a clear enough national message that connected emotionally and personally with the local electorate and in a quasi- presidential election in 2017 that mattered.

* John Pugh was Liberal Democrat MP for Southport until 3 May 2017