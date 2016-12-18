Javid’s oath is nothing but dog whistle displacement activity

With barely a trace of irony, a minister in the Government which has just passed the most illiberal snooping legislation talked about defending freedom in an article in the Sunday Times (£) today. Not only that, but he seems to think that the answer to any problems harming community cohesion could be resolved by holders of public office swearing an oath committing them to so-called British values of “equality, democracy and the democratic process.”

He spends the first 8 paragraphs of his article having a real go at Bangladeshi and Pakistani communities, setting up the scapegoats while using the language of tolerance as a fig leaf in which to wrap the dog whistle.

This is a government, struggling to get a grip on Brexit – trying to distract us by scapegoating an entire community of people, reinforcing the horribly divisive rhetoric of the referendum. Does that sound tolerant to you?

As an aside, the phrase “British values” makes me wince – as if respect for the democratic process or support for freedom of speech was a uniquely British thing that stopped at our borders. You can’t confine a basic human instinct to a tiny little blob on the map. These universal values are exercised every day in every part of the world – and often with great courage and bravery. The women in Saudi who defy the law and drive. The people who marched in places like Myanmar and Teheran for democracy. The people who attend gay pride rallies in places where being gay is punishable by imprisonment or even death.

Anyway, Javid’s oath idea tries to plant the idea that people who would do us harm are in every walk of our life, that there is a terrorist behind every tree. Even if that were the case, an oath is hardly likely to make any difference. There are more than enough laws, some of them deeply illiberal, to deal with anyone who is suspected of plotting harm.

He talks about problems faced by women. Perhaps funding organisations who deal with domestic violence in every community in the country might be a better way of dealing with the issue. It’s just an idea.

And of course, at a time when distrust in public officials is at an unprecedented high in my lifetime, why not just put another suggestion of untrustworthiness out there? After all, if people don’t want to take this oath, then they must be up to no good. It’s all very reminiscent of the “nothing to hide, nothing to fear” rhetoric around ID cards.

It’s good that our Home Affairs spokesperson Brian Paddick immediately dismissed Javid’s plan as “superficial and divisive.”

Forcing public servants to swear an oath to British values would be both superficial and divisive. We should be talking about the universal values that unite us, not using nationalistic terms that exclude people. The Government must focus on integrating those small pockets of people living in segregated communities. Instead they are creating hostility towards all minority communities, the vast majority of whom want to be an integrated part of the United Kingdom.

It is deeply worrying that Government ministers merely repeat and reinforce the divisive rhetoric of the referendum rather than deal with the issues of poverty and inequality which drove so many to vote leave.

Rather than come up with a coherent plan for Brexit, (which they can’t because such a thing doesn’t exist), the Governments tries to switch our attention on to something else.

The problem is that if we stand by and allow them to pick on the Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities, what happens when they decide that it’s not British to support the EU or campaigning to stay in or rejoin if we’ve already left. Last week, I saw a post on social media which suggested Tim Farron should be tried for treason just for wanting a vote on the deal – as if that was undemocratic or something.

We liberals really need to do all we can to point out the flaws in the government’s utterances – and remind people that if they really were serious about “integration” they might like to do something about the hate crimes and abuse Muslims face every day. A friend of mine was walking down the street not long after the referendum. She stepped aside to let someone pass. “I don’t thank your kind.” she was told.

The way to closer cohesion is to reach out those who may feel isolated – and provide refuge and options for anyone in any community suffering abuse. That takes real political will and action – much more effort than any meaningless oath.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings