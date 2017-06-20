Caron Lindsay

Jo Swinson confirmed as Lib Dem Deputy Leader

By | Tue 20th June 2017 - 7:08 pm

In news that will surprise nobody, Jo Swinson has been confirmed as the Liberal Democrats’ new Deputy Leader.

Sal Brinton just posted the news in a tweet:

She must have been the only nominee at the close of nominations. Had there been a contest, there would have been a hustings at next week’s Parliamentary party meeting.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

2 Comments

  • Mark 20th Jun '17 - 7:15pm

    Congrats to Jo! Am sure she will be great and hopefully good training for leader in a few years’ time.

  • Paul D B 20th Jun '17 - 8:53pm

    Yes indeed congratulations! We will have a very powerful front row (leader and deputy leader) in a couple of weeks time. Very exciting!

