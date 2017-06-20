Jo Swinson confirmed as Lib Dem Deputy Leader

In news that will surprise nobody, Jo Swinson has been confirmed as the Liberal Democrats’ new Deputy Leader.
Sal Brinton just posted the news in a tweet:
Really delighted to hear @joswinson is new @LibDems Deputy Leader.
— SalBrinton (@SalBrinton) June 20, 2017
She must have been the only nominee at the close of nominations. Had there been a contest, there would have been a hustings at next week’s Parliamentary party meeting.
Congrats to Jo! Am sure she will be great and hopefully good training for leader in a few years’ time.
Yes indeed congratulations! We will have a very powerful front row (leader and deputy leader) in a couple of weeks time. Very exciting!