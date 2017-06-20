Jo Swinson confirmed as Lib Dem Deputy Leader

In news that will surprise nobody, Jo Swinson has been confirmed as the Liberal Democrats’ new Deputy Leader.

Sal Brinton just posted the news in a tweet:

Really delighted to hear @joswinson is new @LibDems Deputy Leader. — SalBrinton (@SalBrinton) June 20, 2017

She must have been the only nominee at the close of nominations. Had there been a contest, there would have been a hustings at next week’s Parliamentary party meeting.

