Julian Huppert writes…Stoking the flames of liberalism

Can you imagine how you’d feel, waking up on the 24th February, to hear the BBC headline ‘In what is being seen as a stunning boost to the hard Brexit campaign, Paul Nuttall, the leader of UKIP, sensationally snatched the seat of Stoke-on-Trent Central from a disintegrating Labour party. Nigel Farage is now live.’

I’d feel utterly gutted. The Tories, with Labour’s acquiescence, are already following the UKIP line closely enough, without an extra UKIP MP.

I’ve been talking to people in Stoke, and looking at the figures. Labour are in massive trouble there. It’s more than a decade since they got over 40% in any election, local or national there, with a huge decline in their actual votes. Less than half their voters in 2001 were still voting for them in 2015, with 14,000 having abandoned them, and that was even before Jeremy Corbyn. Sadly, many people are deserting Labour and looking for an alternative. For some, that alternative will be UKIP – we have to provide a better option for them.

Meanwhile, it’s clear the Tories are doing nothing much in Stoke, apparently believing that it’s better for them if UKIP win it. They got 7,000 votes last time around – but not all Tories want UKIP to win. However, they’re hardly going to vote Labour – we need to give them a positive option.

Take our existing votes, a decent chunk of the Tories, and some of the thousands who gave up on Labour, and we can stop UKIP. We can change the message.

I’m not saying winning Stoke-on-Trent Central is easy. Far stranger things have happened politically, and I think we should give it a shot. If we can win a council seat in Rotherham with a 38% swing, we can win Stoke. We should help our excellent candidate, Zulfiqar, in person, by phone, in cash. We should fight for what we believe in – and we can do it.

I’d much prefer the headline to be ‘In what is being seen as a stunning repudiation of Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, the people of Stoke-on-Trent Central elected a Liberal Democrat, Dr Zulfiqar Ali, as their new representative. We turn now to Tim Farron.’

Let’s try to make that happen.

* Julian Huppert was the Liberal Democrat MP for Cambridge from 2010-15