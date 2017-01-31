Lamb and Mulholland to abstain on Article 50 vote – what does this mean for the party?

In news which should surprise nobody, both Norman Lamb and Greg Mulholland have said today that they will be abstaining rather than voting against the Article 50 Bill.

The three-line whip tells MPs to vote against if there is no referendum on the final deal with an option to remain in the EU.

Greg Mulholland explained his decision to the Yorkshire Post:

“The outcome of these negotiations is hugely important to the British economy… So I support there being a referendum on the terms of exit so the British people are the ones who decide what our relationship with these nations will be,” he said. “[But] as I have made clear, including to constituents, I do think that these negotiations should be allowed to commence and that I would not block them doing so, so I will not be voting against Article 50. “What is crucial is that all MPs scrutinise the progress of the negotiations and continue to push the Government to ensure British businesses have access to the biggest market in the world. “I will support sensible amendments to the Bill to ensure the Government does keep Parliament and the British people informed, that our NHS is protected and that British businesses do continue to be allowed to trade with European nations without damaging and costly tariffs and barriers that would harm them and the British economy. I also believe that we should seek to agree that British people living on the continent should be allowed to stay and that EU workers who moved here because we were part of the EU should also be permitted to stay and contribute to our economy and public services.”

Norman wrote about his decision in an article on his website

I fully believe that Remain voters and politicians across all parties must play a key role in influencing negotiations, to ensure that we avoid the damage to the economy and the country’s international status that a Hard Brexit would bring. My personal preference is for the Government to fight for full access to, and preferably membership of, the Single Market, and I will continue, alongside my Liberal Democrat colleagues, to seek to achieve this. I continue to give my full support to Open Britain’s campaign “to keep Britain tolerant, inclusive and open to Europe and the world”. The Liberal Democrats are united in our opposition to a damaging hard Brexit, united on the Single Market, and united in our determination to make sure the British people have the final say over the final Brexit deal. I fully support our leader Tim Farron and my colleagues inside and outside parliament in campaigning for these outcomes. However, I have already committed, in public, not to block the triggering of Article 50. It’s no secret that I have an honest disagreement with the party’s position to vote against the triggering of Article 50 unless the Government guarantees a referendum on the terms of the final Brexit deal. Given the vote of the British people on June 23rd, I am not prepared to vote to block the triggering of Article 50 when the bill is brought before Parliament. Irrespective of my views of the outcome of the referendum, there is a democratic principle at stake, and I feel very strongly about this. When we voted to hold the referendum, we did not set out any preconditions for triggering Article 50, in the event of a vote to leave the EU. I do not see how we can introduce them now. I have therefore made the difficult decision to abstain on this vote.

No Liberal Democrat MP will vote to trigger Article 50

So what does this mean for the party?

There is no “split”. Greg and Norman are absolutely behind everything that we are saying on a referendum on the deal and all the stuff we are saying about the single market. There is actually very little to divide us and the conversations that have been happening have been perfectly amicable. They have concluded that they can’t vote against something that the majority of the people decided was happening.

Personally, I veer more towards the A C Grayling line that Parliament should just vote the whole thing down. I certainly think that the Government should be made to go for a “Norway” style solution rather than just jump off the cliff from the single market and that Parliament could defeat the Bill unless they changed course on that.

We aren’t in an ideal world, however. We have Labour, an opposition in name only, giving the government a blank cheque by actually voting for the Bill regardless. I’m just reading the bit in Tim Shipman’s book on the referendum campaign where he outlines in detail the extent of Corbyn’s ambivalence and how his aides undermined the Remain campaign both internally and externally. The Bill is going to pass and while I might be less than pleased with Norman’s and Greg’s approach, I’m not going to get too cross or lose too much sleep over it. I have a huge respect for them both and I know that they have reached their decision from instinctive liberal principles.

Be like Charles

There is no doubt, however, that some party members will be upset about this. To them, I’d say that I can’t help but cast my mind back to the Syria vote at the end of 2015 when Tim Farron and 5 others voted in favour of intervention. I was totally opposed to it, but I understood why Tim had taken a different view. I wrote about my mixed emotions then and mused what the very much missed Charles Kennedy would have done:

Yesterday was 6 months since we’d woken up to the awful news that he had died. We loved him so much and we miss him intensely. That feeling of loss isn’t going to go away any time soon. We can’t know for certain how he would have voted yesterday. However, we can be absolutely certain that he would have behaved with absolute respect and generosity of spirit for those who didn’t share his view and that’s an example we should always strive to follow.

I would be much more concerned if the vote were going to be close, or if they were actually voting in favour of Article 50.

I would much rather we were saying, however, that all our MPs voted against the Bill, just for simplicity’s sake. Our opponents will make hay. It really doesn’t help us in Scotland where the SNP will make out that this was more than it is, especially as it seems they are about to ditch their support for EU membership in case it gets in the way of independence. It doesn’t change the fact, though, that we are the only party prepared to give the Government some serious pain on their Brexit plans across the whole UK. They should both be aware that their decision puts some obstacles in our way. We can deal with them, but we have to recognise that they are there.

The fight goes on

Our fight for a referendum on the deal is not going to end with this Bill. This will be a difficult week, but we will get through it and get on with making the case for continued membership of the single market. That we must and will do together. The people of this country, particularly the future generations whose future is so jeopardised by Brexit, require us to do so.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings