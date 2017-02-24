Lib Dem Lords aim to kill new Tory restrictions on disability benefits

The Liberal Democrats have tabled a motion to kill Government attempts to severely restrict disability benefits.
The move follows an announcement by the Government that they will be tightening the criteria for claimants of Personal Independence Payments (PIP) which could see diabetics and those with mental illnesses stuck without support. The Government has introduced these restrictions after losing two cases at tribunals. From the Minister’s statement:
The first judgement held that needing support to take medication and monitor a health condition should be scored in the same way as needing support to manage therapy, like dialysis, undertaken at home. Until this ruling, the assessment made a distinction between these two groups, on the basis that people who need support to manage therapy of this kind are likely to have a higher level of need, and therefore face higher costs.
The second held that someone who cannot make a journey without assistance due to psychological distress should be scored in the same way as a person who needs assistance because they have difficulties navigating. By way of example, the first group might include some people with isolated social phobia or anxiety, whereas the second group might include some people who are blind. Until this ruling, the assessment made a distinction between these two groups, on the basis that people who cannot navigate, due to a visual or cognitive impairment, are likely to have a higher level of need, and therefore face higher costs.
Responding to the announcement Baroness Cathy Bakewell, Liberal Democrat Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said:
The Government is using its recent losses in court as an excuse to severely restrict disability benefits. Rather than listening to the ruling they are using it to make matters worse for disabled people – that is utterly outrageous.
What makes things even worse is that they have sneaked this announcement out under the cover of by-elections. These decisions impact the lives of vulnerable people, Liberal Democrats will not allow the Conservatives to get away with treating people with disabilities with such total contempt.
Liberal Democrats audaciously killed off the Government’s plans to restrict tax credits back in October 2015. Let’s hope that they can pull off this attempt to deny people the help and support that they need.
I hope the Liberal Democrats are successful with this. It is disgusting what the government are doing / intending to do to sick and disabled people.
Hopefully Labour will support the Liberal Democrats motion.
Can someone link to the Governments announcements about them tightening the criteria for Pip as I have not seen this. I had seen about the tribunal case that the government lost, but not their response to this.
Ok I have just found it.
This disgraceful, the government intends to change the descriptors by adding “For reasons other than psychological distress” to the descriptors.
New descriptors
The new descriptors will read
a. Can plan and follow the route of a journey unaided. 0 points.
b. Needs prompting to be able to undertake any journey to avoid overwhelming psychological distress to the claimant. 4 points.
c. For reasons other than psychological distress, cannot plan the route of a journey. 8 points.
d. For reasons other than psychological distress, cannot follow the route of an unfamiliar journey without another person, assistance dog or orientation aid. 10 points.
e. Cannot undertake any journey because it would cause overwhelming psychological distress to the claimant. 10 points.
f. For reasons other than psychological distress, cannot follow the route of a familiar journey without another person, an assistance dog or an orientation aid. 12 points.
I hope that the Liberal Democrats manage to defeat this.
How is this even legal? surely it is a clear case of discrimination against people with mental health and would be open to legal challenge. It is clearly intended to prevent people with mental health from being awarded the mobility component of PIP
It makes a mockery of everything that the current government has said about addressing the issues of people with mental health, parity of esteem etc.
The whole system is flawed and absurd. We should have simpler , kinder, sensible and practical systems .
There is much too much of us and them, us the vulnerable, them , the powerful.
And far too much red tape.It is a Liberal cause . The centre right have abandoned it . Digital and disability policies show them to be nanny state fuss pots at best, mean spirited at worst .
Surely all that should be necessary should be a letter from the applicant’s own GP, confirming that the person has an illness or disability, giving a few details, and confirming that the GP considers that their patient meets the criteria for benefits.
I hope Cathy Bakewell succeeds in this.
Sad to say, it would be better if we started with clean hands. The roots of all this started in the Coalition when there was a three line whip to support PIP and we were in government with Duncan-Smith. They’re just tightening the screw a bit more.
I suggest all Lib Dems get to see Ken Loach’s film, “I, Daniel Blake” as a matter of priority.
This really infuriates me
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/changes-to-personal-independence-payment-regulations
“people who cannot carry out a journey because of a visual or cognitive impairment are likely to need more support than someone who experiences psychological distress when they undertake a journey, for example as a result of social phobia or anxiety.”
The Government are being really dismissive of the severity of “psychological distress” for people with social phobia and Anxiety and any other related disorders, PTSD for example. Not only are these conditions severely debilitating, they can be extremely dangerous to the person or for those around them, when people become disorientated, confused, terrified any number of things can happen, becoming unaware of dangers, hazards, aggressive etc. Then there are the after effects which can lead to worsening depression, suicidal thoughts, intrusive thoughts, self harming etc.
The group of people that the Government is trying to exclude from PIP are in need of just as much support as anyone with a physical ailment. Some would be completely unable to undertake a journey without the support of another person and would become even more housebound than they already are. Some are completely unable to use Public transport and rely on their access to benefit to met the added costs of travel by use of either car or taxi’s.
It is disgraceful how the government is treating this group of disabled people as being less deserving of support than those with physical disabilities.
I really hope this party and other opposition parties get behind this to try and block it.
Are these just proposals by the government and have to go before a vote in the house of commons and the lords? Because from the look of things the Government is bypassing the social security advisory committee and has changed the legislation to come into effect in just 3 weeks time