LibLink: Kishwer Falkner on ‘How I will vote on Article 50’

Baroness Kishwer Falkner has been explaining on her blog how she plans to vote on Brexit and Article 50. She writes:
In life, with voluntary relationships there is a clear line between the length of a relationship and the one’s attachment to it. I have felt those 32 years acutely in the last few months as I have reflected on my own position with respect to the Liberal Democrats position on Brexit and the need for a second referendum. But in arriving at my decision to vote against the Lib Dem position I feel that it is the fact that I am a Lib Dem – a pro-European to my core – that makes this the right thing to do.
She justifies her decision thus:
First, let me set out why the argument that we need a second referendum because people did not know the destination, is implausible. People never know the destination of a course of action when they vote in a referendum – one can plausible argue that the Lib Dems, Labour or Tory voters who supported devolution for Scotland in 1998 could not have imagined an SNP government – in fact they had been told in terms that the voting system proposed for Scottish elections was designed expressly not to give any single party an overwhelming majority – yet that is precisely what they have got.
And:
But more importantly it will be so completely contradictory to what the EU, the other 27 countries envisage in terms of their understanding of A50 – that in effect that it is politically unrevokable. There is no longer any possibility of a negotiation where the UK could go into the talks again with a set of demands on the proviso that if they are not good enough, we would have another referendum. I say ‘again’ and ‘another’ as we have already done that.
She concludes:
If the Lib Dem amendment passes, the Government would be better advised not to trigger A50 at all. Perhaps that is what the country needs, but it is not what it wants. I for one will vote on some of the amendments I think the A50 act needs, like ongoing parliamentary scrutiny of the terms and a final vote. But I do not intend to go for another referendum after another negotiation. We may be in danger of exhausting what goodwill exists on both sides. So in sorrow, I will be going into another lobby from my political family after decades together, but my heart will be with them, even if my head guides me otherwise.
Before commenting, you do need to read the full argument in her post here.
* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.
That full article is fantastic – well worth a read. One of the most thoughtful, insightful contributions I’ve yet seen.
Kudos!
Kishwer Falkner eloquently and thoughtfully explains why she cannot support the current Lib Dem policy on Brexit, despite the fact that she is passionately pro European. As well as the points quoted above, she also, in the full article, points out that for many years the Lib Dems called for in in/out referendum on EU membership. She recalls the time Lib Dems walked out of the chamber in protest at the government’s refusal to hold an in/out referendum at the time of the Lisbon Treaty.
I very much agree with everything Kishwer Falkner says in the full blog post. I hope that all party members, whether they agree with her or not, will respect the fact that she has made a brave, principled decision.
Yes – it’s very logical and does not present the Lib Dem’s in a good light.
However there are 2 things she says worth highlighting I think:
1. “Last year there was reams of information – report after think-tank report and government papers – so the information was there for the public to see”.
Not sure most of the general public read think tank reports and government papers.
They rely on other sources generally to present a positive case that they can understand.
Of course the case presented to the public was negative and dismal.
Is there now a chance to build a better one?
2. “The Tories won in 2015 and spent a year negotiating with the EU, securing what I think was a very good settlement. However, we were not able to sell that to the people, and here we are”.
Well REMAIN didn’t really try now did they, at least not as part of a coherent positive vision that inspired enough people to want to be part of the EU.
So, either it’s not too late to try and build a coherent positive case now, or you accept defeat (as she says partly through fear of damaging relationships with Europe further) and go down a damage limitation route
Well I will support the rest of my group with commitment and enthusiasm and frankly our job is to fight for our full commitment to Europe to the last breath. Not to engage in intellectual nit-picking of this kind.
Tony:
These days you can be a grumpy old sod, but in times as these the Party needs those who will fight Brexit to the end and beyond. Well said, well done.
It is incorrect to say that the opening of Article 50 is unrevokable; legally, there are arguments either way, but politically, I have no doubt that the UK would not be forced out if it decided to step back from the brink. Of course much annoyance would be expressed and the whole episode would be damaging to the UK (though not as bad as taking the jump).
Besides the outcome of this proposal, the issue of a second referendum is an effective way of underlining how Brexit is being hijacked and that there is no mandate to leave the Single Market and still less the Customs Union. Countless times, Brexiters said that they wanted to return to what we had voted for in 1975 – i.e. a Customs Union.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner needs to explain how she will campaign more effectively for Europe and the UK in the EU.
Breaking: Tuesday by election in Basingstoke. Lab gain from Tories, LD a very distant third.
I dislike referendums. I did not support the first one and do not support a second one. The only referendum I would support would be for re-entry to the EU if the Government’s plans fail. Undoing the first one. The problems with the euro were entirely predictable. The Party has made a few bad calls.
1/ It’s rather unhelpful use the leavers language by referring to what would be a fourth UK referendum as a second one.
2/ As has been argued previously in postings here, as part of a series of treaties, article 50 of Lisbon is revocable because there is no specific provision within the treaty to make it not unilaterally revocable.
3/ We have maybe two years or more of negotiations ahead in which time public opinion may move significantly back to remain. So it is a bit early to throw in the towel.
The problem with the second referendum is that it’s bad strategy. The only way it could be good strategy is if brexit is a disaster, so it’s a double negative: if brexit is a success then the Lib Dems will be badly hurt and if brexit is a disaster then the country will be badly hurt and the EU would probably get the blame anyway, not brexiters.
Ian P
Fought over a school closure where the Tory candidate signed the petition started by the Labour candidate.
No-one should read too much into individual local by-elections, despite the way they are hyped on this site! The trend since last May is perhaps significant
Just a point of fact. The SNP do not currently have an overall majority in Holyrood. They did have from 2011-2016, but they lost it narrowly last year, so they are now a minority gov’t again (though they can usually count on the support of the Greens).
Your point is still a fair one though.
Eddie,
It could happen over a time span of a number of years. The demographics change, as do the politics. The EU would not necessarily be blamed by the majority. There is even the remote chance that the Government will get a good deal.
Nom de Plume, yes, I think I was a bit too negative, but still, people shouldn’t think that a bad brexit is all good news for the Lib Dems. Many will blame it on the actions of the EU. And we’ve not even spoken about what happens to the Lib Dems if brexit is a success.
Eddie Salmon – can you make it clear that despite all the advice you give this part on here, you are not a member or supporter?
“but it is not what it (the country) wants”. How does Baroness K-W know what the country wants? She cannot possibly know without asking everyone individually.
Is she referring to the 28% who voted for Brexit?
Is she ignoring remain voters?
Is she ignoring the apathetic?
Is she ignoring those confused by all the lies put out, pre-Referendum?
Is she ignoring the many who couldn’t devote time and energy into studying all the
possibilities, for a huge variety of reasons.
Is she ignoring those who think such decisions should be left to our elected representatives, (however “unrepresentative), who are better placed to consider and decide on such matters?
Tony Greaves, I’ll probably vote Lib Dem next time. I’ve only ever voted Lib Dem. I didn’t support them in some recent by-elections but I’ve become disillusioned with the Conservatives approach to migrants.
Ian Patterson: Hardly breaking it was this morning. A particular set of local issues here regarding a local school in a seat where we have always been a long way behind. The winning candidate was the only one living in the ward.
@ Gary I see it was 62% Labour, 35% Tory and 3% Lib Dem… with no UKIP, Green or others.
Did they break sweat and do any work ? Obviously Labour did.
Tony,
There are a lot of brave Brexiteers always ready to give advice. Some and I include Eddie feel their advice is helpful. Most however never have been and never will be Lib Dems and give advice only to try to drown out the Lib Dem case and to cause dissent, I believe the technical phrase for them is troll.
Ian Patterson the major conclusion I draw from that result is yet again the Tories got roasted, becoming quite a theme. Usually by the Lib Dems but occasionally by other parties. Bit of a worry for a party so far ahead in the polls, perhaps the polls are wrong (yet again).
Catherine
A very welcome thing in a democracy people have different views, you and me on nuclear weapons , otherwise more agreement than most . I respect and like your views to such a degree you could even set me on a course to a middle way moving to your policy if we were at the fore in the party.If we were I reckon we would be on twenty plus per cent in the polls !
Lord Greaves
Eddie Sammon is a gentleman and one of the best mannered and most reasonable commentry providers of insight and ideas on here. I wish I could say , myself ,it were true of certain fellow party members and fellow bearded ones !
Eddie
Keep up the fight for what you believe in , this party or not .
Baroness Falkner
Keep up the fight for what you believe in this party or not .
And they do say history repeats itself.
Frankie
Eddie is not a Brexiteer !
Lorenzo are you sure from reading some of Eddie’s comments I thought he was, but my Brexiteer radar may be astray, it sometimes is. If I have misfiled Eddie I apologies but I stick to my original point that I believe his comments are trying to be helpful.
Thanks people. I’ll try to be more positive anyway, I don’t actually mind a second referendum, it’s just the strategy of it I disagree with, so I can relate to Kishwer.
And Lorenzo, I really appreciate your comments but I haven’t always been polite on here. I’ve partly had the politeness drummed into me by the LDV team, but that’s a topic for another time. 🙂