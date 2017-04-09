LibLink: Tim Farron: Why I support Trump’s Syria strike

Tim Farron has written for the Guardian about why he has decided to support the US action in Syria on Friday morning. There are caveats, though:
However, we disagree with the way in which he conducted it – unilaterally, without allies, outside of a wider strategy. Trump saw a wrong and wanted to react, no doubt in large part to differentiate himself from Barack Obama. But taking matters into his own hands without thinking of the consequences, without a wider plan, without considering what next, exposes both his naivety about how the world works and his potential to create instability on an international scale.
So, how should the UK respond now? Trump has made it clear that this was a one-off, which Michael Fallon has echoed, and we should welcome that. This wasn’t about intervention in Syria. The purpose was twofold: to send the strongest possible signal of condemnation of Assad’s actions, and to ensure he is much less likely to be able to act in that way again. The Syrian regime and their Russian allies may be acting outraged on their respective state television channels, but they have been sent a message they will surely not now ignore.
That does not mean the war in Syria is going to stop any time soon. Millions of Syrians still live in fear, under siege, as refugees scattered throughout the region and throughout the world. International diplomacy hasn’t gone anywhere, and all the while Isis still thrives in Syria and will continue to while the war is continuing.
The UK now has two jobs. The first is civilian protection – and that means proper consideration of protected humanitarian zones. No-fly zones are complicated, and any coalition that creates them must be ultimately willing to shoot a plane out of the sky, an action with inevitable consequences. Further commitment from the international community to protect civilians could force Russia to question its support of Assad.
The second is what will end this once and for all: diplomacy. With our allies, we must kickstart the international process again.
You can read the whole article here.
Due process is due process. It is not, “OK, this time we skip due process, but it is only just this once, promise, next time due process means due process. Yes, that’s a promise.”
I’ve come to a very different conclusion to Tim Farron and have done so for three reasons.
Firstly, as has already been stated you either have due process or you don’t. You can’t really pick and choose when to apply due process based on whether it delovers the outcome you want.
Secondly, in the long history of western entanglement with the Middle East the interests of the west have never been better off following military action. Not on a single occasion.
Finally, had the purpose of this bombing been to remove Assad’s capacity yo repeat the atrocity then people who share my view would have been forced to rethink our response. But that’s not what it was. It was a warning shot. It was designed to send a message and we have no way of knowing if it was heard or not.
One last point I want to make. I was really uneasy to hear Tim Farron talk about “no fly zones”. He rightly concedes that any such zone would come with an expectation that it would be policed and any jet breaching it would be shot down. Has Tim Farron really thought this through? Does he not see the dangers of the western military shooting down a Russian jet over Syria? That’s possibly the only thing I can think off that would make a terrible situation worse.
Since the “weapons of mass destruction” fiasco we should all be wary of taking US intelligence claims at face value. They were wrong in 2003 and they could be wrong now.
Even if they are right, bombing Syrian government won’t do any good. It will create an incentive for ISIS to launch “false flag” chemical attacks in the hope of provoking more US strikes.
Admittedly, it’s sometimes difficult to do nothing after an atrocity. But we have to be sure that we aren’t going to make matters even worse. Like we’ve done in the past.
Owen Jones has put out a quite strong case against Trump’s bombings, but his case isn’t Corbyn’s case. Corbyn wants basically nothing done unless the UN approves of it, whereas Owen Jones is mainly talking about a lack of a vote in the US congress.
However, is it definitely unconstitutional for the president to authorise a strike like this? Like Owen Jones says? The UK government has this permission, although it seems we no longer use it.
Push Owen Jones on the unconstitutional question and highlight Corbyn’s weak policy of basically not doing anything about Assad unless Putin approves of it.
I’m very sorry Tim has taken this stance.
It’s a very slippery slope to escalation and mission creep.
Typical Tim; “I agree with it but, er um, I don’t agree with it”……
As for being a one off; did you miss Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, saying that, “Regime change in Syria as one of the Trump administration’s priorities in the country wracked by civil war.”…How will that be achieved without more military action against forces loyal to Assad?
Unlike David Raw, I supported Tim’s immediate reaction, in seeing the action as a limited proportionate response to the continuing use of chemical weapons. Assad surely cannot be allowed to get away with stockpiling, still less using, these terrible weapons which should have been eliminated in 2013. Tim went on to explore the further options, in my view as thoughtfully as ever. I read him as supporting the development of ‘protected humanitarian zones’, not no-fly zones of which he pointed out the difficulties.
Bill Le Breton is right – except when considering the immediate response which may be necessary in self defence the use of military force must always be considered and be part of a process which has both the intention of leading to a better stat of affairs and which reason suggests is likely to do so.
The opportunity was lost in 2013 to solve this problem. t will now take some time to deal with. Is it not time that the UN veto that the large powers have is abolished .?I believe that now the cold war is over it is not needed and a majority vote amongst the nations for action to be take can be implemented in any future conflicts.. This will stop it from being a toothless tiger and the World will have a say rather that the ‘superpowers’ who seem to just cause mayhem.
I am shocked and disappointed by the amount of muddled thinking in Tim Farron’s article regarding his justification for this airstrike.
His first paragraph sets out all the arguments as to why this action was ill advised. It’s quite a list. Yet against this he offers just two supportive arguments which deserve some scrutiny.
First, it was “to send the strongest possible signal of condemnation” to Assad. So, it was a gesture then, a means of adding emphasis to our objection to the atrocity of which Assad has been accused? The problem being that the gesture doesn’t touch Assad in the slightest it did however, and all too predictably, result in the death of yet more innocent Syrians, including several children. So, innocents pay the price for out outrage? Does this make any sense?
Second, “to ensure he is much less likely to be able to act that way again”. But how so? Tim Farron echoes Trump and Fallon by saying this is a one-off. Therefore, surely signalling to Assad that’s as far as we are prepared to go. So why would that stop him, assuming he was guilty?
From a military perspective, the bombed airfield is serviceable and damaged equipment has been or will be replaced by the Russians. It is had no effect on Assad’s military capability. Also, and again entirely predictably, we have succeeded in provoking the Russians into stating we are one step away from war. So, do we seriously think that Assad will be cowed by this “one-off” action? Much more likely he will feel emboldened by the unequivocal public support from Russia which has served only to raise stakes in the event of any further intervention.
The article dismisses the role of international diplomacy and doesn’t even mention due process or the UN. Is this the new LibDem policy to side step international law?
Bizarrely, despite all this Tim Farron’s makes the admission that it is ‘diplomacy; that will end all of this once and for all’. Exactly.
Finally, Tim Farron doesn’t even begin to take into consideration how Trump will perceive the support he has been given and how it will embolden him in his ‘bomb first, ask questions later’ approach to international disputes.
I don’t agree with Tim, and this isn’t OK. We can’t support unilateral knee-jerk military action this time because “it was Assad what done it, and he got what was coming”, or because it’s a “one-off”.
What about the next “one off”? Suppose Trump takes a dislike to another regime, or needs another distraction from US domestic politics? How much credibility will we have if we let this slide but take exception to the next?
A few days/weeks ago there was a post on here about journalists praising the Lib Dem team for creating clear and quick comments on various scenarios whereas Labour would take hours/days. I wonder if Tim fell into the trap of wanting to continue to be the opposition that is certain and together when a little more thinking would have produced a stance that better reflects how complicated any action in the middle east will be?
Another bad choice by Mr Farron. For many of the reasons cited above. The four most dangerous words in the English language ate “something must be done” closely followed by “it’s different this time”.
Trump has just had a meeting in USA with the President of China. A battle group is sailing towards North Korea. China has capabilities to discourage North Korea from the dangerous game of blackmail that it is playing but is reluctant to do so. Persuading them to do so appears to be the next step.
Tim hasn’t done himself, or us, any favours with this muddle ill-considered and knee-jerk response.
I’m totally with Tim on this one. It is not a case of ignoring due process as some seem to suggest, because there is a doctrine (however controversial) in international law called humanitarian intervention/responsibility to protect. It was used in Kosovo, as he points out. The strike falls neatly within that doctrine.
Western failure to help the Syrian people has provided the best recruiting sergeant for Daesh. Let’s hope that will change. Just possibly, it will bring the Russians and the regime to serious negotiations. Assad does not have the strength to regain complete control of Syria, even if he is “winning” with Russian and Iranian support.
The Syrian state remains strong in many respects. What has to be achieved is saving it while persuading the people at the very top to leave. I believe that Trump’s strike brings us closer to the day when that will happen.
I fear that Tim was taking advice from certain Noble Friends of mine. But what we are all going to have to get used to is that Trump’s military adventures will be as erratic and as much based on his instant personal reactions as everything else he does. It will be unpredictable and dangerous and we had better get used to not agreeing with it.
That’s all very well, Tony, but for many of us the advice of some of your SBS noble friends is unacceptable – and they better get used to that……. assuming we decide to stick around if this sort of thing continues.
John McHugo
Actually the best recruitment tool for IS has been the policy of regime change because it usually means pretending that religious fundamentalists are in fact moderates and that broadly secular powers in the region are a bigger problem. This has been a policy since the 80s in Afghanistan, then in Iraq, followed by Libya and now Syria. It does not work and never will work. It’s what happens when you mix cold war era rhetoric, with the nonsense of the End of History, and interventionist militarism. . Not only is it a mess when inflicted on the ME, but it has virtually no popular support at home. Imagine if the post WWII policy for dealing with Franco and our glorious leaders had decided that the answer was to back reinvented advocates of inquisition era Catholicism and reducing cities to rubble.
Glenn – except that in Syria the majority of the people are not “religious fundamentalists”. They want democracy and the same things that we want. They’ve been driven into the hands of Daesh, Jabhat a-Nusra/ Jibhat Fath’ al-Sham etc by the fact that we have failed to stick up for them.
Another thing is that in Syria the regime and its allies have killed many more people than all the other actors in the conflict (including the jihadists) put together. In this respect, the chemical attacks are a mere detail. Assad is not a good advert for secularism. He has also done much to encourage the Jihadis.
I wrote my post above on the assumption that Trump’s strike was not about regime change, and I don’t see how it can be (although Trump may crow that it is). I am against regime change if that involves destroying the Syrian state (that is what happened in Iraq in 2003). But a way has to be found to persuade the Russians that their policy of continued support for Assad cannot lead to victory. Much as I dislike Trump (and I am perfectly prepared to be cynical about his motives in ordering the strike), I think the strike is a step on the right path (humanitarian intervention). That is why I support it.