LibLink: Vince Cable on Corbyn

“Corbyn wants a hard-right Brexit. Progressives must fight back, not follow” – that is the uncompromising headline to an article by Vince Cable in today’s Guardian.
Vince claims:
It is a paradox not lost on many Labour MPs that while their leader is to the left even of Michael Foot, he has collaborated with the right more than any Labour leader since Ramsay MacDonald. Jeremy Corbyn’s insistence that Brexit means leaving the single market and customs union – unpicking Keir Starmer’s carefully woven tapestry of ambiguity – now puts him in the same place as Theresa May and Liam Fox. That place is to the hard right of British politics.
He goes on:
I am genuinely puzzled by the position of Labour’s leadership. It could be rationalised as reflecting the politics of leave-dominated constituencies. But the leadership has taken principled positions in other areas. Moreover, it is seriously at odds with voters in London and Scotland, and the trade union movement.
…
More generally, outside the time warp of the British far-left, European progressive parties have recognised that the liberalising forces of the single market are balanced by strong environmentalism, consumer protection and labour standards: precisely that which the Conservative right is determined to get rid of once we “take back control”.
So what can Liberal Democrats do?
Tribalism gets in the way of sensible collaboration in British politics. But I want to reach out to Labour MPs privately angry that they are being ordered into the division lobbies to vote for Theresa May’s extreme Brexit. It is time we were more grown-up in politics and worked together where there is common ground. There are also sensible Conservative MPs who understand that Britain is stronger in the single market and customs union.
The Labour Left has never quite fallen in love with the Common Market/EEC/EC/EU to anywhere near the same extent as the centrists in the Blairite wing of their party or the Lib Dems. The Blairites and Lib Dems are blind to the faults of their beloved.
Whereas you see someone, or something, who can do no wrong, the Labour Left sees neoliberals and ordoliberals busily subverting what’s left of EU democracy and destroying the economies on which we all rely.
There’s arguments either way on the EU. But “Corbyn wants a hard-right Brexit” ??
That’s just nonsense.
If Corbyn supporters say that his position is not to support “Hard Brexit”, they should point out where he differs from The Tories & where he has voted against their plans.
What Corbyn “really, really wants” is a Government like that in Venezuela & being in The EU would prevent that.
We nipped for a drink after work. One of my colleagues only last week was telling us how much he loved Jezza, he was poetic in his love for him. Today Brexit raised it’s head and I pointed out old Jezza was a brave Brexiteer, he went all sad panda and muttered I know, can we talk about the footie. Not feeling the love anymore, perhaps that is why Labour are moving haven and earth to get back on that dammed wall.
Peter Martin. Wrong on both counts.
1. LibDems – along with our sister parties all over the EU – know of many changes that need to take place in the EU and have campaigned for them and will continue to do so.
2. How is voting with the Tories for the article 50 bill and refusing to support moves to stay in the single market and customs union not supporting a hard Brexit? Because that what Mr Corbyn and his whips are forcing Labour MPs (and peers) to do. It’s not clever, it’s not nuanced and it’s deeply damaging to the UK.
Vince – Give me a Norway option and I’ll vote for it.
That said that full Guardian article is interesting in that it does seem to hint at what Vince would like to see changed within the EU. Presumably he thinks those changes can be delivered. I’m not entirely convinced. And there is a big free movement-shaped hole in his thinking. But it’s good to see something solid.
As it stands a lot of people need to stop kidding themselves. There is more chance of me driving for McLaren this weekend than there is of Juncker getting anything more than hot air on the social rights pillar. The EU is what it is and until some of the starry-eyed take a much more robust look at ‘the project’ we’ll just go round in circles.
Mick Taylor –
‘[Lib Dems] know of many changes that need to take place in the EU and have campaigned for them and will continue to do so.’
Really? Do you have an illustration? Serious question – not getting at you.
‘refusing to support moves to stay in the single market and customs union not supporting a hard Brexit?’
Norway isn’t in the customs union. Staying in the SM and accessing it are not the same.
The problem is there’s nothing to deal with. The EU position is pretty rigid, continue to pay, accept the four freedoms and so on. Negotiation requires compromise on both sides. Hard Brexit is not a choice, it’s simply what happens when either side refuses to budge. So far the EU shows even less sign of budging than the UK government and of course a lot of remain supports want that coz really they just hope Brexit can be halted.
As for the argument that Corbyn has collaborated with the Tory Right. Not really, the only area of agreement is on the issue of how to approach leaving the EU. He’s not voted budgets through or anything.
I saw Vince today on the TV calling the transition period to hard brexit just like kicking the problem can down the road, I thought it was great.
I thought this piece in the Guardian was a bit negative, but I’m nitpicking really. We need to get behind Vince and I’m pleased that he has been so active.
Let’s mostly talk about the reasons why to vote for us, rather than against others, although I’m aware it creates a bigger story when you attack people rather than being boring.
Momentum are trying to make Vince out to be some kind of right winger, when if anything he is on the left, so we need to respond. When they bang on about austerity just point out that Labour aren’t promising to undo all the changes since 2010.