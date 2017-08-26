Mathew’s Musings: Commentary on this week’s news

Who speaks for the poor?

Of all of the words spoken, written and broadcast in our public discourse this week, a fifty minute oration stands head and shoulders above the rest.

It was a speech made by the anchor of ITN’s Channel 4 News, Jon Snow; who I certainly believe is probably the best journalist active in the UK media today.

He was in Edinburgh to give the 2017 MacTaggart Lecture at the city’s annual Television Festival.

Mr Snow’s theme was that a media elite…just like elites in politics, the law and so on, but arguably more important due to just how influential the media is today…is disconnected from large swathes of those it broadcasts and publishes to, especially the poorest and most vulnerable people in our society.

His address, to a hall of media professionals, is the most powerful I’ve heard in years.

Time and again he spoke truth to power…even when that truth asked serious questions of him and his profession.

Clips from it, rightly, did the rounds on social media but the speech in its entirety deserves a wide viewing/reading.

It really is worth 50 minutes of your time:

In a section of his speech, he says:

It’s not the whole answer, of course, but we need to open our organisations to the unconventional, the different, the diverse. The dividends have the potential, for example, eventually to help ensure Grenfell’s agony does not go unaddressed. I have no desire to find myself at another disaster in another area of social housing that we never knew existed, where people are shouting: “Why weren’t you here before?! I do not dream of the wars and pestilence that I’ve reported. But when it came to Grenfell Tower, I was haunted. And I still am. I woke every morning possessed by the enormity of it, and of its implications. Has our glorious welfare state…come to this?!

Elsewhere in the speech he says:

Like my fellow journalists, I have spent many hours around Grenfell. I have come to know a number of the survivors, and I speak to them regularly by phone or e-mail. So casually written off as nameless migrants, scroungers, illegals, and the rest. Actually, and it should be no shock to us, the tower was full of talent. Not least the wonderful and talented Khadija Saye, who died with her mother, on the verge of a major breakthrough as an artist. Or community leaders like Eddie Dafarn, who survived the inferno, but who wrote that warning blog on October 20th, 2016. We the media report the lack of diversity in other walks of life, but our own record is nothing like good enough. The Sutton Trust has revealed this year that just under 80% of top editors were educated at private schools or grammar schools. Compare that with the 88% of the British public now in comprehensives. It’s why I want to urge anyone and everyone in this room with the power to do it: give individuals who work with and for you the space to do something, anything, in the wider community we are here to communicate with. Some of us do plenty of this already but others do very little in this regard. It is one fertile route to discovering lives and issues about which we might never learn. We have to widen both our contact with, and awareness of, those people who live outside and beyond our elite.

Though very few Lib Dems would consider ourselves part of any elite, this is also a stark reminder to us of why community politics is so important.

We must never allow ourselves to become disconnected from the communities we seek to serve, never think ourselves ‘too important’ to address the concerns of what are often (wrongly) termed ‘ordinary people,’ never be more concerned with what position we hold rather than what we can do with any position we may have to benefit the lives of others, especially the poorest, weakest and most vulnerable among us.

I’ve always sought to remember that I came into politics to help the least, the last and the lost.

Let us heed Jon Snow’s words. Let us reconnect, rebuild, restore.

Let us do so now.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings