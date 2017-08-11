Mathew’s musings…Commentary on this week’s news

A climate of denial

It was good to see former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in the UK yesterday, for the British debut of his new film ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ and he was touring the broadcast media studios to promote it.

Mr Gore is one of the most knowledgeable and trustworthy non-scientist voices on the impending doom that is man-made climate change and the urgent changes we need to make to stop it.

He’s dedicated his post-political life to raising this worldwide issue and using his significant platform and very high profile to encourage today’s political leaders to ensure it remains at the top-or very near it-of the agenda.

Sadly, due to Brexit and the ‘election’ of Donald Trump, this most important issue we all face-impending and potentially life-threatening catastrophic global warming-has increasingly been an also-ran in our political debate and news agenda.

That’s why this latest film from Gore and his team-a follow-up to his 2006 documentary ‘An Inconvenient Truth’-couldn’t be timelier or more needed.

In an interview with the excellent LBC mid-morning presenter James O’Brien yesterday Gore alleged that the BBC are ‘Climate Change deniers’ due to them embracing a ‘false equivalency’ between experienced and knowledgeable experts on the subject-such as himself-and those he alleges (and it’s hard to disagree with him) of being deniers…such as former Chancellor of the Exchequer Lord Nigel Lawson.

The ‘Today’ programme team, on BBC Radio 4, put Lawson up against Gore yesterday morning…as if they are both of equal standing on the issue when they quite clearly are not.

As I pointed out in a recent piece in The New European newspaper, by seeking ‘balance’ BBC News (and, to be fair, other broadcasters) often actually give greater weight to one side/point of view than its merits deserves.

They skew true debate.

This is one such case.

95-plus per cent of climate scientists agree that the global warming we’re experiencing is down to the actions and gross irresponsibility of human beings.

How dare the BBC give equal weight, respectability and air-time to echo-chambers of the tiny minority who try and argue that climate change isn’t man-made?

I’m all for the representations of minorities, usually, but, in this case, the BBC is deeply irresponsible for creating an equivalency which demonstrably doesn’t exist.

Do I think the BBC is institutionally climate change denying? No, I don’t.

But do I think they need to look seriously and urgently at their version of ‘balance’? Yes, I very much do.

Climate change is real. It is, overwhelmingly, caused by the actions of human beings. We, all of us and especially political leaders and governments, must do all in our power to stop it.

Before it’s too late.

Doing sweet FA

Last weekend I watched an excellent-but soul-destroying documentary on BBC Two (I love the BBC, by the way, I just get annoyed when it lets itself down…re my commentary above.)

It saw the former Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas, a hero of mine who I was fortunate to meet a number of years ago, one of the first UK professional sportsmen to come out as gay, exploring homophobia in football and what, if anything is being done to stop it.

The footage of deeply homophobic chants being said/sung at various grounds around the country was very hard to watch.

No wonder there’s currently no openly gay footballers in the professional game in Britain, if that’s the culture they’ll be facing.

Whilst individual clubs and external campaigns/groups are doing their bit to counter and end this seemingly intractable issue, the Football Association is doing, well, FA.

In Thomas’s film whilst, yes, the FA’s representatives spouted warm words on how they’re fully engaged in countering homophobia in the game, its Chief Executive wouldn’t give an on-camera interview to the programme and, certainly from this viewer’s perspective, there was little tangible evidence presented of them walking the walk on this.

Homophobia is never, ever acceptable…and just because it’s being done in crowds at a football match doesn’t make it so.

The FA and other football governing bodies, locally and nationally, need to do much more on this…including implementing and acting on a zero tolerance policy of homophobia.

At the moment, rampant homophobia is truly the ugly side of the so-called ‘beautiful game.’

But, there is always hope, and I was delighted to read about 32-year old Ryan Atkin who, this week, became the first openly gay professional footballer in the English game, in what’s been called a landmark moment for the sport.

What a brave man. What a hero. What a role model.

I’ll end this column with a quote from the EFL and National League referee: “Homophobia is still a problem but things are improving all the time. You can change the game and culture by changing your mind. Referees get a lot of stick for a number of reasons but their sexual orientation cannot be one of them.”

* Mathew Hulbert is Vice Chair of Bosworth Constituency Lib Dems and a former Councillor.