Caron Lindsay

No, Vince Cable will not be launching new anti-Brexit party with former Mail Political Editor

By | Wed 16th August 2017 - 5:33 pm

You do have to wonder if the @jameschappers Twitter account is a parody or has been taken over by the Brexiteers who are tweeting from some holiday bar for fun. It’s doing some seriously weird stuff at the moment, including suggesting that Vince Cable is going to be launching Chapman’s new anti Brexit Party on 9th September. Seriously.

No, he isn’t. It is that simple.

Jim Waterson of Buzzfeed has chapter and verse:

He quotes a Liberal Democrat spokesperson as saying:

There is no question whatever of Vince Cable supporting a new party as James Chapman is suggesting.

A new party is completely unnecessary as the Liberal Democrats already represent an anti-Brexit alternative in the centre ground of British politics.

It is best to rebut this sort of stuff forcefully and immediately before it seeps into people’s consciousness.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

