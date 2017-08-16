No, Vince Cable will not be launching new anti-Brexit party with former Mail Political Editor

You do have to wonder if the @jameschappers Twitter account is a parody or has been taken over by the Brexiteers who are tweeting from some holiday bar for fun. It’s doing some seriously weird stuff at the moment, including suggesting that Vince Cable is going to be launching Chapman’s new anti Brexit Party on 9th September. Seriously.

No, he isn’t. It is that simple.

Jim Waterson of Buzzfeed has chapter and verse:

Lib Dems strongly pushing back on idea Vince Cable is backing anything involving James Chapman. It’s possible they might be at same event. pic.twitter.com/8OEPAQWhHM — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) August 16, 2017

He quotes a Liberal Democrat spokesperson as saying:

There is no question whatever of Vince Cable supporting a new party as James Chapman is suggesting. A new party is completely unnecessary as the Liberal Democrats already represent an anti-Brexit alternative in the centre ground of British politics.

It is best to rebut this sort of stuff forcefully and immediately before it seeps into people’s consciousness.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings