Paddy Ashdown writes…An essay to my party on the eve of Conference: Four dangerous ideas

So, here, as promised are four dangerous ideas for the future. Please be clear. I am not necessarily proposing these. Just asking why we are not even discussing them?
Dangerous idea 1
We are guiltily obsessed with student fees. The fact that we don’t need to be, because the principle is right, does not make life easier (how I wish we had called them a Graduate tax!). But now with the student loan debt rising, do we not also have to consider how we get better value for what students pay? If we have a tertiary education system which cannot be paid for without loading more and more debt on our young, should we not be looking at the system, not just at how they pay? We persist in the medieval practice of taking students to medieval ivy covered buildings, to receive their education in the medieval manner from minds, too many of which, when it comes to delivering education, are stuck in the middle ages. Yet distance learning was pioneered in Britain at the Open University when communicating with your tutor meant stuffing your academic paper in an envelope, licking it, sticking a stamp on it and putting it in the local post-box. Today the whole planet is into distance learning. Many of our own Universities make tons of money providing distance learning degree courses to students all over the world. But none of them are in Britain! If we were to convert at least part of our tertiary education syllabus to distance learning we might reduce the cost of degrees without diminishing their quality, give students more flexibility, force lecturers into the modern age, widen access and create a superb platform for adult education all at the same time. Why, beloved Lib Dems, do we allow medieval vested interests to preserve our ivy covered tertiary education system exactly as it is, loading more and more debt on students and preventing us from doing what much of the rest of the world is doing already? Just asking.
Dangerous idea 2
We have long understood that property owning rights are one of the foundation stones of democracy. Yet each of us, gives away our most intimate of property free and daily to the most powerful corporations, who make millions and millions from it.I am talking of course, about our personal data. Why do we Lib Dems not assert the citizens right to own their own data and to have control over how it is used? Why about proposing a law – perhaps a European one – which says to Messrs Amazon, Google, Starbucks etc, that they can use our personal data for their commercial purposes, but only with our permission and if they give us a share of the profits. Can you think of anything which would more alter the relationship between these masters of the commercial universe and the customers whose information they exploit for such enormous profit? Can you think of anything which would more empower the citizen in the market pace? Isn’t that what we Lib Dems are supposed to be about? So?
Dangerous idea 3
The political parties or movements that are thriving at the moment (e.g. En Marche, Italy’s 5 star movement and Momentum to name a few) are those who have adopted an internet based model which enables mass younger membership, flat low cost management, modest entry fees, direct democracy, constant engagement, high participation and the opportunity to take part in politics as just one of the multi-transactional things we do in our busy lives. The older conventional political parties are stuck in the model of the1870s; vertical hierarchies, festoons of committees which claim democracy, but end up with management by those who can spare the time; low and ageing membership; high cost of entry; limited engagement; even less real participation and a dependency on political obsessives (like me). And they are dying. The number of people in political parties has dropped from 10.5% of the electorate 20 years ago, to 1.5% today. Should we be worried about this? Apparently not. I know this, because I sent a paper to our Party Board suggesting that we might take a look at these revolutionary new ideas being followed by those who are succeeding, where we are not. I did not suggest anything as radical as actually doing this. Just that we should look at it. I know it was discussed (and rejected with some muscularity) as I read about it, not always in the most admiring terms, in these and other pages where the Party, usually with delicious irreverence, exchanges its views. Fine. It probably was a dotty idea. But here’s the thought. Imagine if this was one of our new members suggesting an idea for us to consider and they heard nothing more except rumours of its death, without even an acknowledgement, let alone an explanation or reply. Would they consider us, a Party open to new ideas? Or one defensively closed against them?
Dangerous idea 4
In Estonia and Lithuania they are thinking ambitiously about the application of blockchain and bitcoin to public services, and what these innovations can do to deliver greater efficiency, transparency and citizen power. Why aren’t we?
I have concluded that all this is so, not because we have really lost our intellectual curiosity, but because of the dead hand of Brexit. I admit second place to no-one when it comes to fighting for the best Brexit we can, and preferably no Brexit at all. I am proud of our Party’s clear position on this defining issue. But is our obsession with Brexit in danger of distracting us from what kind of country we want Britain to be, whether in the EU or out of it? For me the heart of liberalism is our crusade for the empowered citizen, not the powerful state. This is a radical disruptive and insurgent idea. But where is it? When did you last – at Conference or outside it – hear us arguing that case, debating new ideas to make it happen or proselytising it before the court of public opinion?
Look, for instance at this week’s resolution on the Grenfell Tower tragedy. The answer to the abuse of tenants in places like at Grenfell, is to give them the power and support to manage themselves through tenants’ co-operatives. I thought this was our policy. So where is it?
Answers on a post card please – preferably post marked Bournemouth and dated next week.
* Paddy Ashdown was the first Leader of the Liberal Democrats from 1988-1999. He is now a Liberal Democrat of the House of Lords
All good ideas and I particularly agree with 3. So one of the committees rejected the idea that we are overrun with committees. There’s a simple solution to that and it is in the hands of the voting members at conference.
Who was in charge of the Lib Dem campaign that saw us lose almost all of our Euro MPs, reduced us from 57 – 8 MPs, goodness knows how many councillors bit the dust and then failed to even eat his hat. Perhaps some folk should retire graciousdly.
I’m sorry Paddy, but Tuition fees was a betrayal of our most cherished principle – Tell the truth and keep your promises. It is the main reason our vote collapsed in 2010 and the unwillingness of people like you at the top of our party to acknowledge that, accept the blame and agree to change, is the reason we are still not recovering.
People do not listen to the ideas of parties they do not trust, and more than 90% of them no longer trust the Liberal Democrats. Indeed they trust their local Lib Dem councillor, MP (if they are lucky enough to have one) or even Lib Dem candidate than they trust our party itself.
Until we stop pretending we were right all along and that we knew best to do what we wanted and not what we promised, our party will continue on its road to further decline and oblivion.
So Dangerous Idea No 1. Swallow your pride and Admit you got it very wrong.
Though these are good ideas, they are all rather parochial. I believe that the modern world is international and that young people are growing up in a digital economy which does not respect international boundaries. None of these four ideas can properly by delivered within the UK by itself.
So it makes little sense for the Lib Dems to have a national (by which I mean British) industrial and economic policy because there are no (at least very few) British companies or British employers. We need to stop thinking in this narrow way and establish coalitions of liberal democratic parties internationally and agree joint policy platforms on which we campaign around the world.
I was hoping for dangerous. These are just gimmicky and fashionable, plucked from the pages of some Sunday newspaper.
Does Paddy, or anyone else for that matter, really think these will transform our dire economic situation?
No wonder the voters are desperately seeking alternatives to the tired political elite and their endless smoke and mirrors.
1) Is it true that “Many of our own Universities make tons of money providing distance learning degree courses to students all over the world. But none of them are in Britain!”?
There are six public (https://www.thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk/distance-learning/where-to-study-at-uk-universities-and-colleges/) and several private sector (https://www.thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk/distance-learning/where-to-study-with-private-sector-providers/) institutions delivering distance learning already.
This should be something that institutions develop for themselves rather than being a “big idea” driven from the top.
2) An interesting idea but I’m not sure that “a person’s data” really is theirs. If I record your name, age and height, are these numbers yours or mine? Still, I wouldn’t object to it being looked at.
3) “festoons of committees which claim democracy, but end up with management by those who can spare the time”. God yes!
The sooner we move to OMOV on party policy, and eliminate the primacy of a conference that most members cannot afford to attend, the better. No limited company or national membership organisation would only give a vote to those who can afford to spend five days in Bournemouth!
4) Blockchain by all means. Let’s not get swept up in a Bitcoin bubble though. Crypto-curruncies are interesting but at this stage far to volatile to be used for regular payments.
—-
And while we’re on new ideas, how about (5) radically reforming the land-use and planning restrictions that prevent us from building the homes, railways, roads, runways and other developments that we need to accomodate our population. It’s a disgrace that as a party we all-too-often end up backing the Nimbys and opposing every infrastructure and housing project. Talk about the party of vested interests!
“In Estonia and Lithuania they are thinking ambitiously about the application of blockchain and bitcoin to public services, and what these innovations can do to deliver greater efficiency, transparency and citizen power. Why aren’t we?”
Not being someone unwilling to learn from the experience of others I’m happy to take on board experiences in other countries.
However, who controls the blockchains/bitcoins – systems which can be hacked just like any other internet-connected system?
Progressive policies of the future need to take account of the following facts (which our political rivals routinely ignore but we shouldn’t):
1. Education is increasingly an international market, while decisions on student funding may be national, decisions on the levels of fees which can be set and the funding which Universities need to be taken in the light of market demand, otherwise students will just go elsewhere.
2. Many jobs can already be undertaken anywhere in the world and this trend is increasing. So immigration policy has very little effect on employment. Even education is increasingly taking place remotely so UK institutions are competing directly with institutions around the world, national rules on immigration and physical constraints are irrelevant.
3. All companies face an existential threat because all industries are transforming fundamentally. These transformations are happening on a global basis so it makes no sense to adopt policies relating to this in an individual country (or indeed merely a continental organisation such as the EU).
4. Increasingly a large part of wealth-generation is in intellectual rather than physical goods. This means that it is very easy for wealth generators (companies) to move this between countries so it will be more and more difficult for them to set taxation policies in isolation.
5. Spending decisions (on health, pensions, benefits etc) have to be taken in the light of the ability of governments to raise money so as a result of the other factors above it will become increasingly difficult to make spending decisions in isolation to other countries irrespective of whether the UK is or is not a member of international bodies.
I’m a founder member of the Lib Dems but I’m finding it more and more difficult to understand how our policies make practical sense in the world of the future which will be completely different in almost every way to the world of the past. The other parties also dont understand this but that is not an excuse, we need to embrace the future and come up with policies which make sense in the real world.
As an ex-Labour member who now lends his vote to the LibDems, and was very briefly an LD member this year, none of this reassures me. I’m happy to keep voting LD because of the party’s current anti-Brexit, anti-isolationist stance, but this isn’t a great set of ideas that would keep me voting LD if Brexit wasn’t an issue. The policy suggestion for universities is absolutely laughable (the Open University is far more expensive than regular universities, many subjects such as engineering or chemistry or fine art can’t be taught sufficiently without the practical elements, and young people want to go to university to broaden their horizons and enrich their lives, not only get a degree certificate). To be honest, I fear that the LDs have lost a generation of young voters by being seen as a party in favour of extremely expensive higher education. I despise Corbyn and the rest of his far-left extremists, but at least they are aware that students and people in their 20s and 30s are sick of being financially crippled for life for doing the right thing and getting an education.
As for the rest of the policies… Nothing on tackling the housing crisis? Nothing about universal basic income as a means to renew the welfare state and help a generation of precariats? Nothing concrete about stopping Brexit? Nothing to inspire hope in the disheartened? (Also, I don’t think that the pro-Kremlin, anti-EU Five Star Movement that infests Italian politics should be considered positive inspiration for anything liberal.)
Yet each of us, gives away our most intimate of property free and daily to the most powerful corporations, who make millions and millions from it.I am talking of course, about our personal data
That’s the price you pay for getting things like Google and Facebook for free. These companies have to make money somehow, and people have proven unwilling to pay directly for their services, so they have to make the revenue some other way.
Re: idea no.2. Surely the revised DPA legislation, coming into effect next May, which forces organisations to gain active consent before using anyone’s personal data, deals with this point? Perhaps a legal expert could confirm or clarify.
The Open University, on the staff of which I worked for 25 years, adapted to changing times, Paddy, and now is to have more digital methods, since distance learning has indeed been adopted by some other British universities as well as those which the OU fostered abroad, for instance in China. But one of the joys of the OU was always the possibility for students to talk to their tutors, on the phone or on line, to attend day schools and (formerly) summer schools, borrowing the red-brick campuses of other universities. Personal contact was also part of the ethos for the staff, because the academics worked together in course teams to produce the distance-learning materials. However many modern methods educators adopt, particularly for the international interactions which Gareth Hartwell so rightly insists on, face-to-face contacts will continue to be wanted and needed.
No use trying to entice the young only on line, either, with all the competition there is out there and many of them probably having the attention-span of a butterfly. And, by the way, folks, having committees elected by the membership to run the conferences and keep policy development going IS democratic as well as the only practical way to do it: I applaud their dedication and hard work, and their efforts to involve members who can’t get to the conferences in policy and strategy development.
The Party must reconnect with younger voters. They are the lifeblood for the future and the party needs to do so much better, until we get a way through the student fees mess then we are doomed to a shrinking share of the vote. We need a real, honest and frank debate about the way forward. Vince and the team need to be open to to this matter.
I was hoping for a rather more dangerous idea on student fees and universities. You might have asked: why do we have so many Universities? Years ago there was the University of London which, long before the Open University, offered External Degrees that could be studied at many local colleges while London University controlled the examination process. We also had the CNAA (Council for National Academic Awards) that oversaw the awarding of degrees from over 140 institutions, but which was abolished in 1992. Now, it seems that every former college is calling itself a University and awarding its own degrees. This must be inefficient, raising the cost of University education as well as making it difficult for employers to judge between graduates of different universities.
A more radical approach would be to rationalise the University sector, not necessarily reducing the number of student places, but reducing the number of degree-awarding bodies.
Yes to these , but again it is the response that is of concern.
Immediately criticism because the ideas are not the ones some would emphasise.
We all have priorities.
I like all these suggestions.
If we stopped obsessing about leaflets and recognised the online possibilities, we would reach many more people.
And Paddy knows it is Liberal to put power into the lives of individuals not governments, national or local.
Too many mistake socialism for social liberalism and social democracy.
Socialism is not about power in the hands of people unless part of a powerful group.
I have to admit that these ‘dangerous ideas’ don’t immediately get me in the gut, apart from possibly Paddy’s proposals about trying to democratise and tax the trade in information rights, which feels like an overdue shift in recognising that capitalism has found a way to monetise an asset that was previously either individually private or public … its the enclosure of the commons all over again, but in theoretical space.
But the shift he is trying to make behind these ideas … where the state has a role to hold capitalism to account, but must itself be continually held to account and democratised and devolved to prevent itself becoming another problem – that’s where I want to see the party headed. Tenants’ collectives, information is power, devolving access, working across borders, busting elites but not by creating new centralised or regionalised elites … this philosophy, for me, has the seeds of an approach that could address the issues raised here by others that Paddy does not address, including social care, local government, land ownership and taxation.
It’s also profoundly contrary to where both Labour and Tories are going. But what it’s lacking is a headline, an emotional grab, a quick summary that makes narrative sense. It’s also contrary to many of the perceptions and self-perceptions of our party as a ‘safe pair of hands’ and ‘a voice for local communities’, both of which are valid, but have small-c-conservative implications.
And yes, like all the clever ideas we could try, it could struggle to take root in a profoundly binary environment, unless splits occur in other parties, and – at the same time – new voices come into politics from outside, who adopt our ideas or recognise us as fellow-travellers.
Dangerous idea 2 has already been had.
In fact, it’s been actioned.
By the EU.
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into force in 2018.
It requires explicit consent to hold sensitive personal data and to use it. You’ll also have to stipulate how long you keep data. You have to have a good reason to hold it and use it.
As for payment for data; I don’t see Starbucks as being able to get data without them offering something in return, why would I hand over my email without it being linked to a discount card or something. Those who can make giving them your data a condition of doing business with them (e.g. Facebook) can argue that they are “paying” you for your data by providing their service free of charge. Your data is how you pay for your use of Facebook.
As a party we are going to have to look at GDPR very carefully. Marking someone down as “soft Labour” is recording sensitive personal information and “for political purposes” may not be enough explanation of what will be done with the information. “Do you mind if I note you down as “soft Labour” for our canvassing for the up coming election? What about the next election? And the one after? And what about for longer than 18 months?”
Here’s some dangerous ideas.
1. Re-name and re-brand the party. ‘Liberal Democrats’ is as about as toxic a brand as Ratners was.
2. Consider merging with the Greens. Their edge has also been blunted by the Labour surge and its false Momentum.
3. Introduce Universal Basic Income, something radical to address social and economic inequality.
4. Serious investment in housing, green energy and local infrastructure. Yes, BORROW, even. But save some money from cancelling the Trident replacement, which does little to dissuade ISIS or North Korea.
5. Commit to cancelling Brexit, saving our economy and exposing the con that got us into this mess – what could be more patriotic?
6. APOLOGISE for the Tuition Fees breach of trust and our behaviour in Coalition – admit our wrongs and apportion blame to those responsible, i.e. the leadership and those around them, who too willingly adopted the Tory economic austerity model rather than delivering the ‘new politics’ they promised.
Then we can move on and attempt to become the radical, socially-liberal, pro-European party this country desperately needs. On 6% in the polls, and with Lib Dem Fightback seemingly stalled, it’s a hell of a challenge, but we’ve little to lose.
Dangerous Idea 1 seems emblematic of the terrible approach to university education we have in this country. Can we have a senior politician talk about these bodies in a positive way, and recognise that the reforms we need are nothing to do with tinkering with the political virility symbol that are tuition fees – but involve rolling back the REF and TEF, properly investing in new staff, and keeping universities as distinctive and independent institutions, not just another key stage of schooling? Instead we have attitudes like Lord Ashdowns – dismissing universities as ancient, unchanging bodies – and Laurence Cox’s above, who calls for mass layoffs and the gutting of local economies by the dozen under the thin disguise of “rationalisation.”
New ideas are great, but there’s plenty of old ideas out there too, and they are just as applicable to today.
Land Value Taxation to kick start house building and free up land from speculators. Universal Basic Income / Negative Income Tax to get people out of the poverty trap and cut the welfare bill.
Industrial Democracy to give people more say in their workplace.
Inherited wealth to be treated and taxed as income on receipt, to cut the growing concentration of property in few hands.
(1) “Medieval ivy covered buildings”? Paddy seems to have an antiquated idea of what most universities nowadays look like! As so often, I agree with David Evans on tuition fees but they are not the big question which is about the whole nature of post-school education – life long and for life, education as well as specific training. “Distance learning” is just a bit of it.
(2) Empowering the citizen in the market place – “Isn’t that what we Liberal Democrats are supposed to be about?” Paddy seems to be in a bit of a muddle here, and stated as starkly as that the answer is – well no, not actually. Though it may be part of it if we get the wording right.
The power of corporations like the GAFA quad and all the rest is indeed a major issue facing everyone on the planet. It’s not just the ownership, control and use of data though that is critical. It makes a policy such as renationalising the post office look laughably trivial. Tim here for some “dangerous thinking” but “making them pay for it”? Hm, how would that work?
(3) The party. There is certainly a democratic deficit in the party and we certainly have not learned how to use the internet effectively or even usefully in campaigning terms and in internal debates. But plebiscitory decision-making is not part of Liberal democracy but a tool of populists and central controllers. As for committees, I see no festoons of them – they seem to have been stripped down to the minimum. And the way they operate seems to be both inefficient and secretive.
(4) I don’t understand what bitcoin has to do with Liberalism. As for blockchain I had to look it up and I still don’t understand it. But for most people, money and the internet is a lethal combination and should generally be avoided.
So yes, a lot of “dangerous thinking” is needed but these are not it. I despaired at the election at the almost complete failure to discuss the major issues facing citizens of this country, this country, and the world as a whole. Our politics is bust and the populists of right, centre or left are further from fixing it than ever. Along with the rest of us.
You may not agree with Paddy but he has achieved his objective, these issues are being discussede Q.E.D.