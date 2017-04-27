Raising tax for health and social care: National insurance or income tax?

Last month, the independent panel of health experts set up by Norman Lamb published its interim report on “a new deal for Britain’s Health and Social Care Services”. The panel were “unanimously of the opinion that it is necessary to raise additional revenue for health and care through taxation” and Spring Conference seemed to agree. Similar views may partly explain why the Conservatives have so far (sensibly) refused to rule out any headline tax rises in the next Parliament.
The interim report, which may influence the Lib Dem manifesto, concludes with three options: 1) raise Income Tax (e.g. raising all rates by 1p); 2) raise National Insurance (NI); or 3) introduce a dedicated health and care tax. All have their pros and cons, and in the grand scheme of things Income Tax and NI rate increases raise similar revenue and are both very progressive. But in this post I want to highlight a few reasons why the current NI system might not be the fairest vehicle for boosting health and social care – points that are also important for considering what a ‘dedicated’ tax should involve.
Don’t raise employer National Insurance
First up, there’s a question about what forms of NI would be increased under that option. In short, you would want to raise the personal forms of NI that individuals – employees and the self-employed – pay, but not employer NI. That might sound backward – hitting individuals but not companies (though in the long run both just reduce take-home pay). But the existing employer NI system already creates damaging and expensive distortions. Foremost, it creates a large incentive for companies (and you and me) to use self-employed labour rather than employees. No-one seems to be suggesting this but for the avoidance of doubt: unless/until that major problem is solved, don’t raise employer NI further.
Pensioners don’t pay National Insurance
Perhaps the biggest difference between Income Tax and NI is that people over State Pension Age don’t pay NI. There is no good reason for this exemption, let alone exempting pensioners from any new tax increase. This would suggest that raising NI – as it stands – is not a very fair option. But the exemption could be ended, which would raise additional money for elderly care.
There are actually two separate questions here. One is whether working pensioners should pay NI on their employee or self-employed income just as working non-pensioners do: they should. But there is also a very strong case that private pensions should be liable to NI just as they are to Income Tax (perhaps alongside a little pension tax relief reform). And when it comes to funding an improved health and care system, isn’t it reasonable to ask those who have already retired to contribute too? The Barker Commission in 2014 was certainly of the view that older generations should play an important part in any funding increases – and that we should look at wealth taxes as well as income taxes.
Landlords don’t pay National Insurance
Just as NI doesn’t apply to pension income, nor does it apply to rental income or savings interest. Landlords – or those with very substantial savings – would therefore much rather we raised NI than Income Tax. It’s not clear to me why we would ask teachers and hairdressers to pay a bit more for public services but not ask the same of property owners.
Neither increases in Income Tax nor NI would apply to dividends, capital gains or inheritance. The party should seriously consider raising some or all of these rates to the same degree as any Income Tax or NI increase, even if it doesn’t try to raise money from broader wealth tax reforms.
National Insurance starts at a lower income
The Income Tax personal allowance is £11,500 this year, but the equivalent allowance for NI is only £8,200. This means that an NI increase affects workers on lower incomes than an Income Tax rise would. And an increase would be slightly more costly for workers than an equal Income Tax rate rise due to the smaller allowance.
I have been critical of the policy of raising the Income Tax threshold (especially at the same time as cutting benefits). But if the party were to propose raising NI rates, a small increase in the starting threshold would be one way – albeit an expensive one – to offset any impact on low income workers.
Conclusion
I’ve not looked at the politics of these different options (and I’ve skipped some issues such as the weekly and per-job nature of NI, and the taxing of state benefits and benefits-in-kind). Certainly the public seem to prefer NI increases to Income Tax increases. But Norman Lamb has made clear he favours “a penny on Income Tax” as the short-term solution. I think he’s right. Raising Income Tax (and dividend taxes) would be fairer than raising NI in its current form. It would certainly seem contrary to most Lib Dems’ beliefs to choose to raise a tax that only targets earned income and ignores income from wealth.
But what then of our broken and complex NI system? And what of the longer-term funding option, also favoured by Norman, of a ‘dedicated health and care tax’? Perhaps we can kill two birds with one stone. Scrap the existing employee and self-employed NI system; instead add those NI rates onto Income Tax (in practice); while (on paper) keeping them separate as a ‘National Health and Care Contribution’. This reformed version of NI would cover more forms of income than the current system, have no age limit, have a higher starting point and – of course – have rates that were higher and perhaps flatter than at present (currently they are 12% for most people and 2% for higher earners).
All that still leaves big questions about the proper role of the UK’s vast property wealth and inheritances in funding decent care. Nevertheless, the independent panel and manifesto authors face a tough challenge in crafting tax increases that are sufficiently large, popular, progressive and economically sensible. But from the ideas floated so far – and hopefully some of those above – it seems like that might just be possible.
* Adam Corlett is an economic analyst and Lib Dem member
Raise inheritance tax? I would rather compelling the truly rich to pay firstly. Failing that it should be cut if anything given how many EU countries do not even have this kind of tax (Portugal Norway Sweden, Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, I could go on. Or ones that do such as Greece 1-10% and Italy 4%. Given the Lib dems are pro EU seems their policy on inheritance seems out of step with the eu on this issue.
The NHS needs help now! So put up income tax straightaway. Then look at other forms of taxing fairly in detail after this snap election . I think this could be in the manifesto.
As a general point I wouldn’t equalise self-employed and employed taxes. I know you don’t think this is fair, but ask yourself what you would rather earn: £25,000 employed or £25,000 self-employed? It’s very hard to budget when self-employed because you don’t know what money is coming in each month and in financial principles this can be justified via risk-premium.
I wouldn’t mind too much if they were equal, but I’ve seen some frightening graphs suggesting we need big tax increases on the self-employed and I find that proposition frightening. Again, according to financial principles: 100% of the cost of employer’s NI is not always passed onto the employee.
On taxation of landlords: in my opinion part of this has already gone too far because mortgage interest is no longer a deductible expense (as far as I am aware). They pay higher CGT rates too. I don’t think landlords can put up with another round of tax increases. Landlords can get into financial difficulty too.
I strongly disagree that there is much scope to raise dividend taxation. They are taxed less because of corporation tax. VAT also costs business owners some money too.
Again, I don’t mind a small increase in tax, but increased taxes can push people into financial difficulty too, so we need to be careful. We also need to see the cumulative rate of tax rather than headline rates. When limited company owners budget they need to consider all the taxes combined, not just dividend or capital gains tax.
Best regards
Definitely don’t raise employers NI. In my opinion we should be looking to reduce or abolish it. At a time when people are concerned about automation, AI and robotics replacing human employees, it’s nonsensical to tax employers for the privilege of employing actual people whilst offering them tax benefits if they invest in robots (like we do now).
Personally I would like to see inheritance tax increased (and inheritance tax avoidance eliminated) – nothing locks in inequality and social immobility like passing wealth down through families untaxed. And how about limiting tax relief (eg. on pension contributions) to the basic rate, even for higher rate taxpayers?
Politically the best solution is a new tax paid on all income whether earned or not and paid by pensioners. This would be true even if it had to be set at 2% because of increased costs in collecting it. People like the idea that the basic income tax rate is 20%. They forget that NI is 12%.
National Insurance should be reformed but we failed to do it when in government. We played with the link between it and the old age pension. The state pension should not depend on the payments a person has made. However special provision would need to be made to collect NI from workers working in foreign countries to ensure they pay towards pensions like people working in the UK. Once the link between the state pension and NI contributions has been weakened those over pension age can pay it too and the threshold increased to at least the Income Tax Personal Allowance (if we are keeping this). It also needs to be extended to unearned income.
In the future we have a huge taxation problem looming. Most tax is collected from earned income but an increasing percentage of the National Income goes to people in unearned forms and this is set to continue to increase. We need to increase the amount of tax paid on capital to be above that taxed from labour.
Or cancel HS2 and use the circa £2bn pa on the NHS. It’s simply a question of priorities…
I think there has been much about raising taxes but very little about the effective spending of existing tax revenues, which probably goes back to 2010 when the Coalition failed to be truly clinical about addressing wasteful expenditure. For a shortlist of examples of significant wasteful expenditure, you only need to look at the findings of the PAC and note the total lack of follow up by the government…
Sam
Why do you think that if someone get half a million pounds or so by working for ten years, they have to pay a big whack of it in tax, but if someone gets it just because they have the right sort of parents, it’s fine for them to pay no tax on it? Wouldn’t it be better if we rewarded hard work by earned income less and unearned income more?
With those other countries that you say have less or no inheritance tax, do they have anything in the way of property tax? A big issue in the UK is that it is so much more profitable to invest money in sitting on your bum and owning housing rather than working hard. Property tax can in effect become inheritance tax if it effect it is paid by equity, and this can be used as the argument against those who argue against it with the usual example of the little old lady with a low income in a big house.
A huge problem in our society is that money gained from inheritance is being pushed back into housing, passed on from grandparents through “bank of mum and dad”, which is now almost a necessity to buy a house. Given that house prices are set to what people can pay for them, in effect rising house prices passed on like this are causing rising house prices, a dangerous upward spiral, squeezing out those who don’t have the right parents.
Doesn’t the freedom of people to have their own home matter to you? Do you like the idea of a society where there is a massive division between those with inherited wealth and those without?
Inheritance tax makes the most sense from a utilitarian perspective, large inheritances simply encourage people to withdraw their labour. Income tax (and national insurance is basically an income tax) has its merits but makes work less attractive.
That assumes we even need to raise taxes at all to pay for the NHS. We seem obsessed with handbag economics which falsely dictates that any increase in public expenditure must be matched with an increase in taxation.
We should have a health and care tax.
Paid on income.
And we should do it after a panel and real conference of those involved decide it’s level.
When David Laws proposed social health insurance as a model, he specifically argued it should be paid by tax for those working , the state paying in to the pot for those not.
He was vilified as “privatizing the NHS “!
We need to grow up. Our starved system that never keeps up with developments in the health market, yes , that word , that describes, innovation and development and inflation, all of which in health are increased because of progress by scientists and those who drive things in the sector.
We , as the party of a philosophy of flexibility, for Liberalism must be that or it is nothing but warmed over socialism or conservatism, need to be radical and moderate on these big issues.
David Laws was motivated by the desire to help a constituent waiting over a year !
Whether his solution was correct is not important.
We need ideas . The statist system model has failed. The privatised one would always.
Time for the holistic approach to health and health services.Honesty, unity, and , yes, flexibility !
In our country family wealth is overwhelmingly unearned – it comes from increase in house prices far outstripping inflation.
That wealth MUST be taxed and the cutting of inheritance tax by the Tories was an absolute scandal!
On NI on pensions – I am planning for retirement and have factored in the reduction in NI contributions in my planning. I would much rather see NI contributions above the upper tax threshold increase from the ridiculous 2% they are now..
If we understand how money works we have a better appreciation of why taxes are levied.
From the POV of the currency issuer, spending has to come before taxation. We can see that this must be true, when we think about it logically. If government hasn’t first spent the money into existence, how can we possibly pay our taxes? We pay our taxes , not because the currency issuer needs back its own IOUs which it has already issued, but to create a demand for the currency and therefore a value for it.
Furthermore, the currency issuer can never get back more in taxes than it has issued in the first place. It is always in debt and deficit. It is always spending more than it is ‘earning’.
So the upshot of all this, for the NHS, is that NI and taxes may not have to be raised to provide a better service. Governments instinctively know they don’t have to raise taxes every time they want to build a new jet fighter. The economics are no different for a hospital or the salaries of NHS staff.
So the question to be asked is if the economy is at full stretch and if additional spending will likely produce more inflation than is considered desirable.
If the answer is NO, then there is no need to raise taxes or NI.