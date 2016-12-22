Southern Rail Debacle. Time for the Tory MP’s in the South East to step up!

Rail users have had to put up with an appalling service from Southern Rail over the last few months. Even before the strikes the company’s service was one of the worse amongst all the train companies across the UK but now the situation has become totally unacceptable.

Businesses in the South and South East of England are being adversely affected, important hospital appointments missed, everyday family routines of commuters are being wrecked, people are losing their jobs because they cannot guarantee their employer what time they will get into work or, on strike days, even that they will get into work.

All this because of the deplorable non-service provided by Southern Rail. This cannot go any longer.

It is time for the Secretary of State at the Department of Transport (Dft), Chris Grayling MP, to act now before it is too late and serious long term damage is done to tens of thousands of lives and businesses as a result of the shocking rail service southern commuters have had to endure for far too long.

The Secretary of State must take personal responsibility for solving the crisis. Furthermore, it is also time for 50 or so Conservative MP’s in the region to insist Mr Grayling intervenes. We all know that if every local Tory whose constituents are affected by Southern Rail threatened to resign, the government would ensure all sides were around the negotiating table in a heartbeat!

No ifs or buts, the moment has clearly arrived time when Tory parliamentarians need to choose. Will they act in their beleaguered constituents interests or simply parrot the government’s line?

Their is a way forward but it takes leadership; granted this is not something we have seen much from Grayling over this dispute but in an attempt to find a practical way forward, and as the former MP for Eastbourne who always put my constituents first I am happy to offer him a solution.

The Secretary of State must take the following five steps:

1/ All parties involved – Southern Rail, RMT and Aslef agree to go to the independent tribunal ACAS for arbitration.

2/ There should be no pre-conditions to the talks.

3/ There must be no strikes whilst the talks continue.

4/ The final terms agreed by the negotiation be binding on all concerned.

5/ Furthermore, that the Dft must also accept the agreement and in the spirit of honest negotiation, publicly commit to not preventing Southern Rail from reaching terms with the Trade Unions.

An Acas spokesman has recently said: “Our services remain available.” Their offer must be taken up.

Bluntly the government needs to actually govern on behalf of beleaguered rail users. It is also time for the regions Conservative MP’s to stand up for their long suffering constituents.

I’ve put up a petition outlining my five step proposal – link below – please share far and wide so that we can get enough people on board to force some sense into those who actually have the power to fix this appalling our rail service.

* Stephen Lloyd was MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon until 2015. He was chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Religious Education. In March 2013 the Group published a report called ‘RE: the truth unmasked’ on the supply of and support for RE teachers. In June 2013 Stephen tabled an Early Day Motion on RE’s role in tackling extremism.