Taxing multinationals

It’s time multinationals paid more tax. And the way to do that is with a point of sales tax.

Tax avoidance is huge. Take Google: The company generated more than GBP17billion in UK sales between 2005 and 2013, but paid only GBP52 million in Corporation Tax on UK profits for that period. Even George Osborne’s subsequent back taxes deal with Google, announced earlier in 2016, netted only an additional GBP130million, including interest.



A tax recorded at the point of sale would be harder to avoid than Corporation Tax. It won’t matter if a salesman is based abroad, which in Google’s case is Ireland, because a portion of the income made on a sale in the UK could be diverted to the Crown just like it is with VAT.

A sales tax of 0.5 or even 1 per cent would be difficult for multinationals to argue against. Only a company about to go out of business would struggle to pay that, and don’t forget this is only being levied on sales in Britain, not elsewhere in the world, so its overall impact on a multi-national’s global earnings would be tinier still.

A 1 per cent tax on Google’s UK sales would have raised GBP170 million between 2005 and 2013, more than three times what it paid in Corporation Tax before the Osborne deal.

It’s possible a slightly higher rate than 1 per cent could be charged. Many companies might absorb the extra cost to keep ahead of competitors, so it wouldn’t necessarily lead to significant inflation.

And, even if companies did pass on the costs of a sales tax to others, society might accept that just as it has done with employers passing on the costs of the latest increase in the Minimum Wage, because of the obvious benefits that brings to low income earners.

A sales tax ought to complement Corporation Tax not replace it as Nigel Lawson wants. A sales tax that replaced Corporation Tax would have to be levied at a much higher rate than 0.5 or 1 per cent, possibly at a level that could hurt companies with tight margins and potentially cause significant inflation, hitting the poorest consumers hardest.

A sales tax could benefit society’s least well-off by funding construction of low-rent council homes, reducing prescription charges and/or improving low cost public transport, and so on.

Deciding on a sales tax rate that’s sustainable would be a delicate business, but, if it became a significant revenue generator, Corporation Tax could be cut, which might mean fewer companies try to avoid paying it; indeed, more multi-nationals might base themselves in Britain because of that. Alternatively, it could help pay for Tim Farron’s plan to cut Business Rates for smaller companies, making it easier for them to compete with the multi-nationals: Independent coffee shops would be delighted; tax-avoiding Starbucks less so. That would balance the scales of justice.

* Richard Warren is a journalist who is a member of Richmond Park Liberal Democrats.