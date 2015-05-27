The Liberal Democrat Voice Queen’s Speech

Liberal Democrats are unlikely to find anything that makes them happy in today’s Queen’s Speech. In fact, many of the measures to be announced will make us cringe with horror.

We thought we’d ask people to contribute their ideas for a Bill they would introduce with a sentence to explain why if they wanted. Do add your own in the comments.

The Leadership candidates

Tim Farron:

I would like a new Great Reform Act – voting reform for the House of Commons, the House of Lords and local government.

Norman Lamb:

Assisted Dying Bill

Once and for all we should confront the messy compromise that every year denies terminally ill patients, suffering great pain, the right to choose the way they end their life – in dignity and with the support of their loved ones – without travelling to another country.

Suzanne Fletcher

My Government will treat those seeking sanctuary in our country as asylum seekers with dignity, respect and justice.

As a start to this we will this year :

put an end to the disgraceful waste of lives and waste of money in indefinitely detaining people for immigration purposes.

Will further allow those seeking sanctuary in the UK who have been here for more than 6 months to work, allowing them to retain their dignity as well as save the taxpayer money.

Will replace the degrading Azure Card with cash payments giving asylum seekers the freedom to buy essentials for living at the cheapest price.

Duncan Stott

Garden Cities and Urban Extensions Bill – To tackle the housing crisis, we to identify the best sites for a major new housebuilding programme and provide new mechanisms to release this land for sustainable, affordable development.

Andy Myles

End of Empire Bill: All Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories shall, within 10 years, decide whether (a) to become a full part of the United Kingdom with a devolved legislature and administration ; (b) an independent state; or (c) part of another state. It’s a good idea because these remaining bits of Empire do huge amounts to keep alive delusions that we are a “Great Power” and we need to tidy up at the end of imperialism.

Jade O’Neil

A Bill to decriminalise sex work because the current situation is dangerous and puts a lot of people at risk of harm.

Richard Flowers

Richard had many ideas and asked us to pick just one:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES (DRUGS DECRIMINALISATION) ACT

A Liberal Democrat government will adopt a sensible, scientific evidence-based approach to control, monitoring, and treatment of drug use and misuse, based on the positive outcomes resulting from the changed approach in Portugal. Funds currently wasted on the futile “war on drugs” can be transferred to more productive policing. The government will review legalizing the medical (and possibly recreational) use of cannabis.

Richard Church

My government will put a bill before parliament to determine that upon my passing there will be a referendum of all my (ex) subjects over the age of 16 to determine whether my son should succeed me, or we should replace me and my family with something more democratic.

Jack Davies

A bill to end the Queen’s royal prerogative. The power for the Queen to assent law, however ceremonial, is time wasting and not something that is needed anymore. We could call the bill – The Royal Prerogative Can Pootle Off!

Kelly-Marie Blundell

All new roads must include cycle paths (A, B and C roads, not motorways). This must be funded by CIL and implemented by Councils via DCLG

For every social house sold, a new one must be built. Again DCLG.

Give tax breaks to developers willing to convert exisiting buildings rather than building on green field.

Incentivise companies to employ people with disabilities and provide flexi/part time/agile working conditions where possible.

Richard Marbrow

Greener Parliament Bill: To turn the Palace of Westminster into a museum and resite the UK Parliament in a purpose built building in Greater Manchester powered by renewable sources of energy.

Iain Donaldson

Companies must receive the backing of more than 50% of shareholders before they can support or fund a political party.

Mathew Hulbert

A Bill to ensure all the cafe’s and restaurants in the Parliamentary estate and in all Government buildings across the Country use Fairtrade. By using Fairtrade products they will help to ensure that Developing World farmers and growers get to earn a fairer wage and get to live and work in better conditions.

Jonathan Waddell

A bill to use the current revenues gained by Oil and Gas to be ringfenced and reinvested into renewable and alternatve energy sources. This should be with the purpose of securing our economy in which half a million jobs depend on Oil and Gas by finding ways for those skills to be used in other parts of the energy sector. Equally, finding energy sources that maintain our energy security, all while bringing an ened to the dependency on energy sources that destroy the planet.

John Berkeley Grout

A bill to allow local authorities to borrow money to build new houses and the infrastructure to support them. Developments built under this scheme must be at least 25% affordable and 25% social, and not built on floodplains. They must also adhere to minimum standards of size, sustainability, green space and longevity. Right to buy to be either tied to a 1:1 duty to build, or scrapped. Aim to return to 1970s or 1960s levels of new housing per annum.

Stan Collins

A bill to empower the NHS to promote the testing of medications for uses other than those which are currently licensed to the manufacturer.

A drug company can block the use of cheaper medications for uses which are not currently licensed/approved and in the case of Avastin has cost the NHS many hundreds of millions of pounds and the sight of many people who were denied the cheaper treatment.

Maria Pretzler

Introducing long-term rental contracts for people who rent in the private sector. Because there is an increasing number of renters who have no chance to get onto the housing ladder, and people who will want to start a family before they finally get to buy a place. These people deserve a chance to make a home without constantly having to fear conviction. There are models for such contracts in a number of continental countries: they can work very well for landlords as well, since long-term renters do save them money, too and give them a secure income, and long-term renters take on some responsibility for repairs, while also gaining some freedom to make some modifications to the property (with permission from the landlord).

Keith Legg

A law abolishing the House of Lords and replacing it with a Senate comprising of 100 members, 25 elected from each of Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

(By way of an example, California, with a population of 39 million, has the same number of Senators as Wyoming, with a population of 580,000.)

Sarah Noble

Gender Identity Bill – Vastly changes the Gender Recognition Act to make changes to gender easier. Removes unnecessary gender data collection, and makes trans status protected sensitive data. Removes spousal veto, allows stolen marriages to be restored. Gives statutory guarantee for gender healthcare services.

Jon Ball

The Affordable Housing (actually do something about it) Bill. Require all developments over 10 units to have 50% affordable units with no ‘viability assessments’ or other ways for greedy developers to wiggle out. Affordable to be redefined to exclude things like sale at 80% of market price, which are affordable to almost nobody.

The LDV Team

Caron Lindsay:

A bill to incorporate the International Code on the Marketing of Breastmilk substitutes into UK Law – to protect parents from false claims by artificial baby milk manufacturers and to encourage support for breastfeeding.

Paul Walter:



A law which places a legal obligation on all local authorities to ensure that there is provision of night shelter for all homeless people in their area, regardless of where those people are from.

Nick Thornsby:

Devolution of Powers and Reform of Local Government Bill

A bill to grant full fiscal autonomy to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, to devolve control of health, social security, transport, education spending and business and other taxation to local authorities, to introduce election by the Single Transferable Vote to local authority elections and elected mayors on the London model to cities

Stephen Tall:

A bill to strip private schools of their charitable status so they can market their social cachet as the commodity it is without being subsidised by the taxpayer.

Alex Foster:

The Letterbox (height and springiness standardisation) Bill (and I think he’s only half joking)

Joe Otten:

My idea would be to make job centres not shit. (Editorial note: Apologies for the language. We tried to tidy it up, but decided against it.)

And finally, Duck L’Orange, one of the OxWAb ducks from the election:

I propose a bill (snigger) to give Ducks the same legal status as Swans and be under the protection of her majesty the Queen. For too long, people have ducked (snigger) this issue, and there has been too much swanning (snigger) around. Birds of a feather should flock together.