Thirty-seven Americans have the power to change the course of history

Today, the US Electoral College will meet in 51 separate locations to decide who will become the next President of the United States. The decision these individual men and women make will determine the outcome of every significant global event for the next decade, if not the next century.

Earlier this year, on 4th August, the Harvard Republican Club issued a press release stating that, for the first time in their one hundred and twenty-eight year history, they would not be endorsing the Republican nominee for president. The presumptive nominee, they said, was not just unfit to be president but represented, “a threat to the survival of the republic”.

They went on to say that, “His authoritarian tendencies and flirtations with fascism are unparalleled in the history of our democracy.” and that, “He hopes to divide us by race, by class, and by religion, instilling enough fear and anxiety to propel himself to the White House”. This approach, with a little assistance from foreign hackers, has brought him within touching distance of the White House.

Less than five months later, 306 Republican members of the electoral college must now decide whether to elect that same man president. A man who their fellow Republicans say “is looking to pit neighbor against neighbor, friend against friend, American against American.”

In the Federalist paper describing the system for electing the president, Alexander Hamilton warned that foreign powers might try to raise ” a creature of their own” to the presidency. There would be, he argued, no better way for a foreign power to destroy America than to “gain an improper ascendant in our councils”.

The framers of the US constitution chose to place the trust of electing a president with an intermediate body of electors, the electoral college, rather than directly with the people, specifically to protect against such an improper person becoming president. Later today, we will find out whether their idea worked.

Some electors are bound by state laws to vote for the party’s nominee. But around 27 states do not require electors to vote for the nominees of their parties. If just 37 Republicans from those states choose not to vote for their party’s nominee, then the most unfit candidate in history will be prevented from ascending to the most powerful office in the world.

One Texan Republican has already indicated he will not vote to elect Trump. If 36 more Republican electors join in “condemning and withholding their endorsement from this dangerous man” then they have the power to change the course of history for the better.

* Scott Craig is a member of the Liberal Democrats, currently living in Edinburgh