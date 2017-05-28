Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #482

By | Sun 28th May 2017 - 9:00 pm

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our xxxth weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator, together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Here’s my 2017 General Election prediction by Nick Tyrone  on NickTyrone.com.
Not exactly over-brimming with optimism from a Lib Dem perspective – but I would like some more answers on Scotland.

2. Everyone is a winner but UKIP and the Greens in this week’s one council by-election by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
What happened this week?

3. Paul Keetch has died by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.
Jonathan’s article on the passing of the former Lib Dem MP for Hereford.

4. Chief Executive of Liverpool arrested and and questioned over LDL and OCL scandal by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?
Richard calls for the resignation of the Mayor.

5. Election notebook #12 by Stephen Tall on Stephen Tall.
Stephen on Manchester, polls and Hugo Rifkind’s poisonous Times article.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. There but for the grace of God by Jennie Rigg on Kaatu, verata, necktie.
A heartfelt and defiant reaction to the Manchester attack.

7. Remainers’ Diary Day 246 by Josephine Hayes on Facebook.
A good rebuttal of the “a big majority will strengthen my hand” nonsense. “As has been repeatedly pointed out, increasing the size of the Tories’ majority will make no difference to the UK’s bargaining position at all. It can’t, any more than changing the crew on the Titanic would have made any difference when the course was still set for a crash into an iceberg at full speed.”

8. Brexit: Handy doorstep guide for canvassers by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.
.

9. The rise of authenticity and what it means by David Boyle on The Real Blog.
A post inspired by his wife’s designs.

10. Some thoughts on the Manchester tragedy by Andrew Page on A Scottish Liberal.
Andrew’s analysis of the attack

11. 2017 General Election Diary Day 38: 3 scenarios in search of an election by Nick Barlow on What you can get away with.
Which, if any, could be a parallel with the current one?

12. What is the meaning of Theresa May’s wobble? by Matthew Green on A Thinking Liberal.
A post written before Manchester and concluded afterwards. Is the Dementia Tax problem more about May’s lack of consultation with her own side?

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 28th May '17 - 9:51pm

    If it is correct that Peter Mandelson’s objective in the 2010 general election was to minimise the losses of Gordon Brown’s Labour Party then Mandelson or Brown should say so because it is being argued that the current Labour leadership is following the same strategy. Former MP Tony Benn used to refer to 1945 as the policy to follow, but paying for that was difficult. One of the most brilliant economists who have ever lived, John Maynard Keynes, a Liberal, exhausted himself trying to obtain funding from USA, succeeded and died. The IFS have been critical.
    The opinion poll in the Sunday Times puts the Tories, or whatever they call themselves nowadays, at 43%, which is enough to give them an overall majority in the Commons, despite the nervous wobble caused by Theresa May’s U-turn.
    “You turn if you want to, the lady’s not for turning” said Maggie May.
    It follows that Tim Farron’s analysis that the Tories will get an overall majority and we are providing a different, logical analysis is still correct.
    Arguing that that Jeremy Corbyn could be the next PM is farcical and absurd. Defence Secretary Michael Fallon (Conservative, Sevenoaks) is saying that, which leaves people wondering about the judgement of someone with such an important job.

