Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #482

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our xxxth weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (-, 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Here’s my 2017 General Election prediction by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Not exactly over-brimming with optimism from a Lib Dem perspective – but I would like some more answers on Scotland.

2. Everyone is a winner but UKIP and the Greens in this week’s one council by-election by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

What happened this week?

3. Paul Keetch has died by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Jonathan’s article on the passing of the former Lib Dem MP for Hereford.

4. Chief Executive of Liverpool arrested and and questioned over LDL and OCL scandal by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?

Richard calls for the resignation of the Mayor.

5. Election notebook #12 by Stephen Tall on Stephen Tall.

Stephen on Manchester, polls and Hugo Rifkind’s poisonous Times article.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. There but for the grace of God by Jennie Rigg on Kaatu, verata, necktie.

A heartfelt and defiant reaction to the Manchester attack.

7. Remainers’ Diary Day 246 by Josephine Hayes on Facebook.

A good rebuttal of the “a big majority will strengthen my hand” nonsense. “As has been repeatedly pointed out, increasing the size of the Tories’ majority will make no difference to the UK’s bargaining position at all. It can’t, any more than changing the crew on the Titanic would have made any difference when the course was still set for a crash into an iceberg at full speed.”

8. Brexit: Handy doorstep guide for canvassers by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.

. (Submitted by xxx.)

9. The rise of authenticity and what it means by David Boyle on The Real Blog.

A post inspired by his wife’s designs.

10. Some thoughts on the Manchester tragedy by Andrew Page on A Scottish Liberal.

Andrew’s analysis of the attack

11. 2017 General Election Diary Day 38: 3 scenarios in search of an election by Nick Barlow on What you can get away with.

Which, if any, could be a parallel with the current one?

12. What is the meaning of Theresa May’s wobble? by Matthew Green on A Thinking Liberal.

A post written before Manchester and concluded afterwards. Is the Dementia Tax problem more about May’s lack of consultation with her own side?

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!



<a href="http://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-482-54456.html"><img src="http://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings