Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #490

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 490th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (23rd-30th October, 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. 10/12ths good news for Liberal Democrats in Council By-elections by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Some solid results and some disappointments. And we have to stand a candidate…..

2. The myth of the Liberal Democrats in coalition by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Sadly, the people who haven’t forgiven us are more likely to be hard Remainers. We need to appeal to them.

3. The great divide in liberalism: school holidays or basic income by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

Matthew looks at two of the current policy controversies. For the record, I’m with David Boyle on the first and Matthew on the second but for different reasons.

4. Why don’t the same standards apply to anti semitism as to other forms of racism amongst the left by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Nick explores a double standard.

5. Andrew Bridgen, Edward Heath and Wiltshire Police by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Some observations on the Leicestershire Tory MP’s pronouncements..

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. A referendum on the final deal is a natural conclusion to the Brexit process by Tom Holder on The Huffington Post.

So this should have been in last week and I forgot….

7. A Johnsonian thought experiment by Andrew Hickey on SciEnce! Justice Leak.

Andrew thinks he knows what Boris is up to.

8. Uber, Amazon and Columbus and the parallels between them by David Boyle on The Real Blog.

New stuff need not be exploitative.

9. The Eurozone is fighting back? Tell that to Spain and Greece by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

Thought provoking advocacy of EU reform.

10. In response to Janice Turner: an unpublished letter to the Times by Zoe O’Connell on Complicity.

Things aren’t always as they are reported in the newspapers…

11. On Labour, their conference and Brexit by Andrew Brown on Thinking Liberal.

Some thoughts and comparison between their conference and ours.

12. Remainer’s Diary Day 373 by Jo Hayes on Josephine Hayes.

Jo’s diary has a new home.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!



<a href="http://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-490-55420.html"><img src="http://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings