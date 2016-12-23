I don’t know who Little Jackie Paper is but I am grateful to her / him for the following comment on Katharine Pindar’s recent article o EU reform: “What I really wanted to hear from REMAIN in the referendum was, ‘if we remain in the EU the things that we would do differently in future are…..’”.
I think we all accept how ineffective the Remain campaign was overall. It is still quite painful to revisit it. I can still feel the daily gut wrenching at seeing opportunity slip by as the Leave campaign outthought and outfought us. We had so little to offer that was positive, and Little Jackie Paper’s comment sums that up. It focussed my mind, so here is my answer:
End within two years the silliness of the EU working in two places. It is a waste of money and time and it symbolises everything that is wrong about the EU. Find something to placate French feeling about the loss of prestige involved.
Invite every single EU country leader here on a rolling programme over the next two and a half years to explore concerns and mutual interests.
Get properly involved in the give and take of EU negotiation. We are so often a dog in the manger that we make people reluctant to give us concessions when they can.
Recognise (tough one this) that Britain needs the security of military and intelligence co-operation with all the countries that lie between us and Russia, and work to develop those links.
Give up our support for the remnant of TTIP, and support starting to work on a trade deal that benefits citizens, not corporations.
Work with others in the EU to ensure transparency, particularly in government spending. It should be UK and EU policy that any contract awarded by government must be subject to FOI scrutiny, and cannot be hidden by the fig leaf called commercial confidentiality. People have the right to see how their money is being spent regardless of who is spending it.
Develop an overall EU policy to tax corporations in the countries where they make their sales, not where they are able to set up their headquarters with sweetheart deals.
Make a point of publicising the benefits of immigration for this country, but at the same time recognise that central government policy has been unhelpful in dealing with effects. We should work to create quicker, more generous and longer term responses to places where immigration surges put pressure on housing, schooling and health services. We demand subsidiarity from the EU: we should practise what we preach and put more power, and more money, in the hands of local authorities who have to deal with the negatives of immigration.
That is one way of recognising that, as well as changing our approach to the EU. we need to change the way we do things in this country. The EU is not the cause of many of our problems. The bigger problem is the fascination that Tory, Labour and some LibDem leaders have for neoliberal practices which benefit elites far more than they benefit ordinary people.
We must develop a regional policy that spreads jobs and prosperity beyond the south east.
We must develop a housing policy that actually builds houses.
We must develop a principle that any major spending project, like HS2, must pass a test of benefit to the regions, rather than the de facto test of benefit to London.
We must immediately provide significantly more resources to HMRC to pursue payment of corporation tax.
That’s a start.
* Rob Parsons is a Lib Dem member in Lewes. He blogs at http://acomfortableplace.blogspot.co.uk
Rob -excellent points throughout. The ‘domestic’ ones are certainly urgent priorities for us to make the case for.
I’m afraid however that the EU points are too late. The reality is that a democratic Referendum said we should leave and the democratically elected Government has every intention of doing that. The Government is not going to spend the next 2 or 3 years trying to improve the EU when they are struggling with the mammoth task of negotiating Leave. By the 2020 election it will almost certainly be a done deal.
We must avoid entering the next election still fighting yesterdays lost battle.
I agree with most of the points as discussed in this article. I am personally saddened & frustrated by the fact that during our 43 year membership. We have often appeared as the reluctant family member , a pseudo ‘sulking teenager’. In doing so I believe that we have been ineffective EU members. When we could well of used our strong economic position to our benefit . That said, dare I suggest that with regard to the imbalance of our econmy & therefore country. Is there a case to argue for an English Parliament based in the West Midlands (?Birmingham) to address this issue, once & for all. The cost offset by a reduced Westminster Parliament,
And – let us highlight – any reform of the European Union should aim to democratise and federalise the European Union further. The European Parliament should be strengthened in powers and the Commission abolished or significantly weakened, with direct elections to the President of the European Parliament. Europe-wide strategies should be adopted for strengthening the turnout at elections for the Parliament, possibly including policies aiming at the closer integration (or, failing that, visibility) of Europe-wide parties.
Liberals favour transparency, openness, accountability and democracy; hence the pressing need to reform an opaque, closed, little-accountable and indirectly-democratic gigantic supranational government like the European Union. Guy Verhofstadt should be the inspiration for this, with all his talk of a United States of Europe that focuses on the global challenges rather than obsessing about regulations regarding the amount of water a toilet within the EU can flush.
Yes, it is true that the case for such reforms is weakened by how little European electorates know about or participate in the democratic processes of the EU – hence Nick Clegg’s argument in the Orange Book that ultimate sovereignty must rest with national parliaments. Yet until the European project is made relatable to individual Europeans at the ballot box, the European project must exclude those countries whose electorates cherish their democracy – of which the UK is the first. The argument that the House of Lords is more undemocratic and unaccountable than the EU – which some Liberal Democrats made in the campaign – might be true, but it doesn’t in itself suffice for a reason not to reform either.
Democratisation of the EU is an important reform that I would add to those which the article accurately lists.
There is no such thing as ‘neo liberalism’. Its a term used by people who dont like capitalism but know that socialism has no credibility
Some good points, but “Remain” are still making the wrong noises. Andrew Marr wrote an article yesterday about the benefits of soft brexit and it was informed, principled and pragmatic.
Andrew Marr’s approach in this article is the key to electorability and I don’t see how it is illiberal either. Again, I voted remain, but the referendum was lost and barring exceptional circumstances it should be implemented.
http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/uk/2016/12/optimists-guide-brexit
@Simon McGrath 23rd Dec ’16 – 7:41pm
“There is no such thing as ‘neo liberalism’. Its a term used by people who dont like capitalism but know that socialism has no credibility”
Where on earth did you get that definition from Simon?
@Eddie Sammon
Thank you for that link. That was a very interesting read and there is a lot to agree with, with Marr.
The future looks very bright, if only politicians would open their eyes.
To take a phrase from Marr’s piece
“politicians and civil servants have become a bit “computer says no”, taking it as the first principle that we can’t do this, we can’t do that.”
They need to change the mentality and realise, that outside of Brussels, anything is now possible
Mr Parsons – Well…good to know that someone reads me and thinks about my comments! For my part I had a go at answering my question in an earlier post. What I think REMAIN should had said was something like this:
‘‘Yes – we get it and we will do something about it. In Denmark they have restrictions on immigrant ownership of residential property. In Germany they have restrictions on welfare seemingly beyond what Cameron proposed. Other countries sharpen the distinction between free movement of people and of labour – Spain indeed temporarily stopped free movement of Romanians. We will stop these A8/A2 only job agencies and make it stick. If other countries can do this then so too can we. We will stop at nothing to find other examples of what we can do WITHIN the EU to change.
While we are at it we will look long and hard at non-EU migration, starting with ICT visas and the work allowances in student visas.
Too many EU leaders have done nothing whilst their citizens vote with their feet. We will challenge those leaders and we guarantee that the days of asymmetric EU enlargement are now gone and won’t come back.’
But that very simply is not what REMAINers (of any party) said. The message I got from the campaign was More Of The Same.
I am very open to the argument that the UK government could (should?) have done more within the EU. But that is not an argument, still less a policy position, set out by remain in the referendum.
What to do about the EU’s corporatist outlook is another matter, and one that REMAINers will need to grapple with.
For what it’s worth I think you are asking many of the right questions Mr Parsons. The EU referendum result was a direct vote against More Of The Same. The rewards for someone who thinks different are probably huge electorally.
I would add that on balance I am not in favour of a referendum on the exit proposal – that just opens the door to referendum 3, 4 and so on.
By all means campaign for greater democracy in European Union institutions but the fossilised democracy of the UK is not something I “cherish”. We’ve not been all that wonderful in developing our democracy over the past hundred years.
Jon Taylor – ‘We have often appeared as the reluctant family member , a pseudo ‘sulking teenager’. In doing so I believe that we have been ineffective EU members.’
The UK has long been a significant net contributor and it opened up to the A8 states in full on day one. That’s rather more effective than can be said for a great many states now handing out lectures on the European Ideal.
Alfred Motspur – ‘Yes, it is true that the case for such reforms is weakened by how little European electorates know about or participate in the democratic processes of the EU’
To me this is a red herring. EU states are not great participatory democracies. Think independent central banks for example. The simple point to my mind is that governments (in a democratic framework) have given away powers that were arguably not theirs to give away. In doing so they bound their successors – from a constitutional stand point that might be democratic by dictionary definition, but it’s problematic.
It is the binding and permanent nature of much supranationalism that is the real problem here. Governments are basically carrying accountability without responsibility. As the Euro is showing this is not just whimsy.
Unfortunately German Ordoliberalism, wonderful though it might be, is not a product of treaties and fine proclamations.
Mr Parsons – Just to add to my earlier comment. The Guardian today references a piece of research (sadly it didn’t name the source) that suggests more than 50% of REMAIN voters want at least some greater form of border control.
Just say that again – people who voted REMAIN. Not UKIP, REMIAN voters. Without seeing the research it’s hard to form any judgment. However I do think that some REMAINers need to really take the rose-tints off when it comes to the EU. If people think that the EU’s Open Agenda isn’t working for them they are quite entitled to say so at the ballot box.
any reform of the European Union should aim to democratise and federalise the European Union further […] Guy Verhofstadt should be the inspiration for this, with all his talk of a United States of Europe
If the Remain campaign had said that openly the vote would have been 70% ‘Leave’ instead of 52%!
Do you not realise the horror the words ‘United States of Europe’ invoke in the vast majority of Brits? When we say we want reform of the EU we mean we want less federalism, not more.
Even now every time Guy Verhofstadt opens his mouth, it swings another 10,000 voters from ‘Remain’ to ‘Leave’.
I am personally saddened & frustrated by the fact that during our 43 year membership. We have often appeared as the reluctant family member , a pseudo ‘sulking teenager’.
That’s because the EU isn’t a family. It’s a business partnership: we’re it it as long as we get a good deal, as long as the benefits to us of membership outweigh the disadvantages, as they did in 1973.
We didn’t marry the EU for better or worse. We entered a business arrangement. If you want to make the UK stay, you have to change the deal so that we gain more (in terms of markets, etc) and lose less (in terms of sovereignty, control over borders, etc etc).
We have no emotional commitment to the EU. We’re in it for what we get out of it, that’s all.
It’s not a family and there’s no reason to behave as if it is.
@ LJP 10.35pm
“The Guardian today references a piece of research (sadly it didn’t name the source) that suggests more than 50% of REMAIN voters want at least some greater form of border control.”
Think this may help? – National centre for Social Research
http://natcen.ac.uk/news-media/press-releases/2016/november/voters-want-uk-to-stay-in-the-eu-single-market-but-be-able-to-control-immigration/
@Tim – Actually it is a family and the other member state view and treat it as such, right down to having blazing family rows, followed by subsequent calming down periods. Our problem is that we have viewed it as a “business relationship” at best and a Jim Hacker style reenactment of the Battle of Britain the rest of the time. Tony Blair once commented that, after attending European Councils, he was cheered to the rafters in the HoC if he had a disastrous meeting and was subjected to total abuse if he had a successful one (even though those were the ones in which he advanced the UK’s interests the most).
Rob P – Germany operates in three locations: Berlin (Parliament and most(?) Ministeries); Bonn (Presidency, many Ministeries and Agencies) & Karlsruhe (Constitutional Court). Likewise, there is absolutely no reason that the EU should be compelled to operate in one location. If anything the Council of Ministers & European Council should be based away from Brussels, and ideally colocated with the EP in Strasbourg (or wherever). The bureaucracy should chase the legislature not the other way round.
Our problem is that we have viewed it as a “business relationship” at best and a Jim Hacker style reenactment of the Battle of Britain the rest of the time
I think you mean that the other member states’ problem is that they have succumbed to the foolish romantic idealism of seeing the EU as a family, rather than coldly and pragmatically pusuing their interests, which is how they’ve ended up with a disaster of a currency union which is probably going to bring down the whole EU project within a couple of decades, with or without Brexit.
After all it’s only be ause of such misguided notions of a ‘family of Europe’ that Greece was allowed to join the Euro even though everybody knew their books were cooked — and it’s that decision that was the beginning of the end of the EU.
@ LJP – “It is the binding and permanent nature of much supranationalism that is the real problem here.”
No parliament can bind its successor! Sounds great doesn’t it… until you realise that every parliament that signed away a new tranche of powers was doing exactly that. One of my oldest political beliefs goes as follows:
I give my consent that you may govern in my name, and assent to be bound by the actions you take in my name as if they were my own.
However, the authority to govern that you possess in consequence is never to be leased out to a third party, and I will not deem those actions as were they my own.
I was quite content with what modest renegotiation Cameron pulled off, and would have been happy for Remain to have won on a narrow margin. I may even have supported it. However, throughout the renegotiation I said the one thing I wanted more than anything, was that whatever we got back should apply to all. An end to ever-closer-union, i.e. the ability for a recent accession state to say no to the Euro if that is their wish, or, the ability for an existing Euro nation to withdraw if it was bad for their society. This resulted in a third reason:
3. At the end of the renegotiation, when all was looking positive, Belgium with the support of others, demanded that the concessions secured by Cameron must apply only to Britain.
I looked at millions in Southern Europe being broken on the wheel of the Euro, and I looked at callous indifference of Belgium and Co in demanding what they did. The project mattered more to them than the people. Not in my name.
I wanted an inner and an outer EU, which would permit the eurozone core to integrate fiscally and politically, and a looser home to which any EU nation could retreat if they too saw the EU in transactional terms rather than a new ‘us’.
Let us face facts…The UK is leaving the EU; I don’t like it, didn’t vote for it but it WILL happen..What WON’T happen, under the current government, are any of the domestic changes proposed in the article…
We have always been a ‘spoilt brat’ at the EU table. When we haven’t got exactly what we wanted the tabloid press (run mainly by those avoiding UK tax) rushed to blame others..
So what will happen when we’ve left the EU; will we, as a nation, accept responsibility for problems, loss of jobs and businesses, etc.?
No chance! We’ll still blame it on the EU; those nasty Germans, French, Dutch, etc. We’ll trot out how, if it weren’t for them, the UK could have had a good deal (forgetting that the world doesn’t owe us a living)…It’ll still be the fault of those wicked foreigners conspiring against us.
Little Jackie Paper, your points are entirely accurate, and it is on the issues of accountability and sovereignty which you’ve highlighted that the EU’s own mandate needs to be strengthened. Governments have given away sovereignty; hence the need to consult Europeans on the EU’s future, preferably through further democratisation. Of course, however, I’m sorry if I didn’t make it clear that institutions such as central banks and the judiciary ought to remain independent EU functions.
Tim – oh of course, I would never call for a United States of Europe in front of a Brexiteer! There was a satirical video published by the Leave campaign, if I remember correctly, of schoolchildren pledging a republican oath à-la-American to a USE in order to rally votes for Brexit. Nonetheless, a central concern to many Brexiteers was the issue of the EU’s accountability and democracy. Strengthening it in the manners suggested by Verhofstadt, albeit without his language, can dissuade many of these fears. And the vision of the ‘USE’ is not meant to imply the authoritarian, unaccountable superstate which one might at first think of – but the idea of a global power setting the global agenda with a clearly-defined democracy and accountability. I think that the idea of a federal USE would gather more support across the EU than the current EU does today. I wasn’t alive in 1975, but campaign leaflets from the first referendum which I’ve seen seem to suggest that the ‘Yes’ campaign at the time portrayed the Common Market as a mere transitory organisation towards a greater superpower (interestingly, the literature also suggests that this is exactly what the ‘No’ campaign portrayed the Common Market as too).
The cold reality is the pro-European side of the argument in the UK has let the ‘antis’ have all the best tunes for over 40 years. Only a minority of Liberals have ever made the positive case for the EU, too often the attitude has been ‘don’t frighten the horses.’
I agree with what Rob and other posters have written, but most take too much of a UK-centric view of reforming the EU.
A coherent and positive case for a stronger, more democratic EU is being made by the ALDE, and Guy Verhofstadt in particular. UK Liberal Democrats should be promoting this vision, not trying to reinvent the wheel.
So spoilt that we have a huge trade deficit with our partners, took in A8 countries without transitional arrangements and mop up unemployment from PIGS countries helping our partners save face.
Lib Dems = Stockholm Syndrome
In my opinion the original objective of the founding fathers of the EU was to create peace between France and Germany. People in this country only seem to be interested in what economic benefits we get out of it so the UK really been a very poor member state. However the fact that Germany is now relaxed in a modern version of the Holy Roman Empire federal structure rather than ruled by autocratic Prussian dictators is a great cause of celebration to us as Liberal Democrats.
Free trade and competition are core liberal and thus Lib Dem beliefs.
They enable products and services to be provided from the most efficient source. The resultant increase in productivity is what increases the wealth of mankind.
Everyone benefits from the lower cost of efficiently provided goods and services.
Communist countries fail because of having the provision of goods and services decided by the state rather than by open market competition.
It is good to read so many well thought out comments on the entire EU issue.
Like Little Jackie Paper, I am not in favour of another referendum on the exit deal, as I am not in favour of a second referendum on Scottish independence, despite the fact that I voted Yes to independence. I am happy to accept that the majority thought otherwise. The official party line is to be in favour of another referendum where they did not like the result, but against a second referendum where we were happy with the result. Not a position that stands up to much scrutiny.
The electorate have spoken on both issues and we should now respect their wishes.
In some previous strings the Brexit deal was compared to buying a house and that after the offer was submitted there was still time to withdraw from that offer – if the terms of the sale were not all that the buyer expected.
I would say that Brexit is less like a house purchase and more like a divorce.
Whatever details can or cannot be agreed in the future negotiations, the decision that was taken is clearly a separation and lack of agreement over who gets what CD, or the cat, is not going to reverse that decision.
The EU is absolutely abysmal when it comes to negotiating trade deals.
The ones that it has managed to negotiate never fully take the UK and it’s needs into it’s considerations. For example most trade agreements do not include services {Something that the UK economy is highly reliant on} it also excludes a lot of agricultural goods, making it more expensive for us to import food from outside the EU and harder for our farmers to export out of the EU.
The EU is becoming ever more protectionist for it’s members state. The EU’s share of global economy is due to shrink to just 15%. Instead of reaching out globally they are forever tightening the noose around members states necks.
There is no reforming the EU. It can not be done because they simply are not prepared to listen or negotiate that much is clear and has been proven time and time again.
We need to remove ourselves from the confines of the EU, reach out to the rest of the world and become the internationalists most people want us to be and where we can most prosper
matt
” Instead of reaching out globally they are forever tightening the noose around members states necks”
The EU has an office in Bangkok. The EU has played a role in ensuring that illegal labour is not used in the Thai fishing industry to prevent the exploitation of workers.
Thailand and the EU have negotiated and initialed a Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) which provides a comprehensive and ambitious framework for EU-Thailand relations and will open up wide opportunities to develop cooperation. The EU and its Member States will not sign the PCA with Thailand until a democratically elected government is in place. Thus the EC-ASEAN Agreement of 1980 still constitutes the framework for relations with Thailand, complemented by the Council Conclusions of 23 June 2014. In response to the military take-over in Thailand in May 2014, the EU called on the military leadership to restore, as a matter of urgency, the legitimate democratic process and the Constitution, through credible and inclusive elections.
Following the endorsement of the Council, the EU and Thailand launched negotiations on an FTA in March 2013. Both sides seek to negotiate a comprehensive agreement covering, inter alia, tariffs, non-tariff measures, services, investment, public procurement, intellectual property, competition, regulatory issues and sustainable development. Four negotiation rounds have taken place so far. The last negotiation round took place on 8-10 April 2014 in Brussels. Since the military take-over in Thailand in May 2014 no further FTA rounds have been scheduled.
Elections and a return to civilian rule in Thailand is scheduled for 2017.
Paul, yesterday 6.20 pm, Eddie yesterday 8.04 pm
First of all, apologies to everybody for my lack of engagement with the comments so far: LDVdid not tell me they had published it, and I have only just noticed.
I do not accept that the referendum was the final will of the British people.
Andrew Marr says, in the piece referenced by Eddie “If parliament asked the people of the UK to vote on a subject of such huge importance; and if, after exhaustive and exhausting debate, they made their decision, by a clear majority”. If that had happened, I would be much less inclined to contest the result. But it did not happen. What we got was a wafer thin majority. And we did not have exhaustive debate: we had a failure to engage on one side and a mountain of lies on the other. This was not democracy, it was a travesty of democracy. And the public’s mind has been changing since. The referendum was not a safe or a democratic basis for such a momentous and such a long term decision.
Little Jackie Paper – thank you for your various contributions. I think we agreee on a broad range of things. I woudl have said some of the things you have said, as well as what I originally wrote, but I was already past the word count that LDV like for their contributions. (It’s a great discipline.)
I think immigration is a very difficult issue to deal with. Public attitude is often based on misinformation as well as lived experience, and it would not help us to throw the baby out with the bathwater. OK, the public is concerned about immigration: the solution to that concern is not necessarily to turn of the tap, but it may work better – I think it will work better – to find ways to mitigate the effects of the flow. Hence the idea of more timely help for local authorities.
I think also we need to treat survey results with some scepticism. I have not had time to delve in detail into the survey reported in the Guardian, but, for instance the question: “Should we end free healthcare for EU visitors?” gets aa big thumbs up. Would the result be the same if the question was: “Should we end free healthcare for EU visitors if that prevented all of us getting free healthcare when we’re on holiday in any of the other EU countries?”
Simon McGrath yesterday 7.41 pm. You clearly need this explained to you. There is most certainly a thing called neoliberalism. It is the outgrowth of the originally soundly based ideas of Hayek on how to prevent governments being too powerful. his answer was to make people freer to do what they wanted, outside government control. Since the 80s it has become a way of making corporations freer to do what they want, and what they want to do is to make money regardless of how or of who suffers. Neoliberalism is the state where the balance has swung too far in the opposite direction so that corporations have much more power than is compatible with the freedom of citizens. Those who “serve” in our governments are under the thrall of neoliberalism because they expect to be among the 1% to whom most of the reward accrues. Neoliberalism is not actually liberalism in any guise; it is corporate dominance.
Starting from David Evershed’s post 11.01 today
“Free trade and competition are core liberal and thus Lib Dem beliefs. They enable products and services to be provided from the most efficient source.”
And also responding to Matt, Manfarang and various others.
Free trade
Yes, I agree. Wouldn’t free trade be great. The problem is we do not have it. I don’t see many people trying to negotiate trade deals which benefit citizens, but rather deals that benefit corporations. If we have seen the back of TTIP, I am very glad, because all I saw there was the opportunity for many corporations to make more profit at the expense of our health, our environment and our working conditions. The EU does not do a very good job at making trade deals, but I am terrified of what British negotiators might achieve once loosed from the EU’s “shackles”. They’ve already said they intend to have the lowest corporation tax in the G20. I bet they won’t have the lowest income tax. That is where our trade policy will go.
On the EU
I think the EU is a fundamentally flawed institution. But it is less flawed than what we would have if we were outside it. it is run on behalf the same neoliberal (sorry to use that word, Simon, to describe a real thing) elites as everywhere else is run by. But the idea that we might take control “back” from it is misconceived; all we will be doing is handing power from that set of elites to this set of elites.
The difference is that the EU is underpinned by a fundamental platform of human rights that is thickly woven into its principles and practices. it was put there before the neoliberals came along, and they have been completely unable to undo it. Our Brexiters want to take us out of the EU so that they can do away with all that human rights “nonsense”. Yes, Matt, you’re right, many things will be possible outside the EU. Top of the list is even greater exploitation in the name of profit.
That is why I prefer to be inside a flawed institution rather than outside it in an even more flawed one. And there are people we can work with to start to loosen the grip the elites have on everything we do. Out on our own, we will have no chance of doing that.
@Rob Parsons
” What we got was a wafer thin majority” A majority of 1,269,501 people is hardly wafer thin. 4% more people voted for leave than remain
“And we did not have exhaustive debate”
The EU debate had been going on for years, the campaign went on for months, we had television debates galore covered by the BBC, ITV, SKY etc.. how many more televised debates would you have liked. There was debate after debate in parliament. There were state funded leaflets delivered to every household.
“we had a failure to engage on one side and a mountain of lies on the other.”
Actually we had a remain side that FAILED to make the case for staying in the EU and what they would do to reform the EU if we stayed, instead they relied on project fear, doom and gloom and outright lies to scare people from voting for change. It was a very much, business as usual thank you very much, Nick Cleggs vision for the EU in 10 years time was, that it would look pretty much the same. The out campaign set out a positive case for leave and gave people “hope” and set out “possibilities” and “alternatives” that could be achieved outside of the EU, that’s not to say that there were not any exaggerations made, of course there were, all parties and politicians exaggerate.
“This was not democracy”
Yes it was democracy. Parliament, our representative democracy, decided in this instance, on such an important issue as our future within the EU, the people should get to decide if we should remain or leave and so handed back our control and gave us direct democracy in the form of plebiscite. Parliament asked the people to consider and vote accordingly. The people did so and they voted to leave, you can not get anymore democratic than that.
“And the public’s mind has been changing since.”
Evidence to support this claim please.
“The referendum was not a safe or a democratic basis for such a momentous and such a long term decision.”
Why was a referendum not safe or democratic? Because we voted leave??
@Rob Parsons
“The difference is that the EU is underpinned by a fundamental platform of human rights that is thickly woven into its principles and practices.. Our Brexiters want to take us out of the EU so that they can do away with all that human rights “nonsense”. Yes, Matt, you’re right, many things will be possible outside the EU. Top of the list is even greater exploitation in the name of profit.”
See this is just project fear at work all over again..
Leaving the EU does not mean there will be a great rush to abandon all Human rights, workers rights, or environmental policies. Outside of the EU, the UK will be FULLY ACCOUNTABLE to the UK electorate.
Are you really suggesting that the UK Citizens as a whole do not care about these things and would allow a government especially a tory government to abandon all these things? Of course they won’t, any party that was seen to abandon any of these issues would quickly find themselves booted out of office at the next general election.
We do not need the EU to hold our hands and tell us what our Human Rights / Workers Rights / Environmental polices should be. That just gives our politicians the opportunity to hide behind the EU and blame them when things go wrong or do not go far enough.
Outside the EU, the UK government will be fully accountable to the electorate on everything it does and i have faith that the public will not tolerate any government abusing these principles
Matt, there will not be a sudden nirvana when we’re outside the EU. How is the British government not accountable now? it *is* fully accountable to the public – that won’t change. And some of the public will still be as gullible as they were before – that’s how Leave won with a mountain of lies. This is not project fear, this is a sober assessment of life and politics once the Brexiters have got their way.
And you’re doing that them and us thing. The EU is not them. It is us. We have as much power inside it as any other country, and more than most. We are not being told what to do on human rights, employment rights or the environment. (And on the few occasions that we are, I am glad we are, given waht this government is trying to do to the environment.)
From ITV fact check: http://www.itv.com/news/update/2016-06-09/fact-check-britain-outvoted-more-than-other-countries-in-eu/
“Official EU voting records show that the British government has voted ‘No’ to laws passed at EU level on 56 occasions, abstained 70 times, and voted ‘Yes’ 2,466 times since 1999.
“In other words, UK ministers were on the “winning side” 95% of the time, abstained 3% of the time, and were on the losing side 2%.”
95% of the time we get our way. That is not “being told” what to do.
@Rob Parsons
” How is the British government not accountable now? it *is* fully accountable to the public – that won’t change.”
I was talking about in reference to Human Rights, Environmental protections and workers rights etc. We constantly keep hearing from remainers that the UK government will abolish all these protections the moment we leave the EU. I am saying that is nonsense, it won’t happen, the public would not allow that to happen and any government that tried to would find themselves quickly booted out of office, I also said that at present within the EU, the Government is able to hide behind some EU rules, therefore making themselves unaccountable.
That would change once were outside the EU and fully govern ourselves with rules and legislation that are 100% entirely attributable to UK Law.
Without the EU to hide behind or blame, Governments will be more directly accountable to it’s people. That’s great for democracy and for the people as far as I am concerned
Rob, thank you for keeping the debate going on what reforms Remainers would like to see from the EU in future, and for your own suggestions. I had felt uneasy that we were saying we must stay in the EU without suggesting how we would like to see it develop in future, and at least now in canvassing shortly in Copeland I can say there are ideas for that development. I think as LJP reiterates there has to be modification of the idea of free movement of people, and I guess the other EU countries are coming round to that. I think we do have to avoid the idea of a United States of Europe, and perhaps as Jedibee says seek an inner and outer EU, with only part integrated fully; and I want as Alfred M. proposes a stronger Parliament and weaker Commission, and more democracy, accountability and subsidiarity. I’d like to see the party now set up a study group, including ALDE people, to study these ideas and make firm proposals for the EU which we may yet stay in, or, if not, seek to rejoin, and remain committed to.
Now I must resume Christmas! – best wishes to all fellow contributors for a peaceful and happy time.
Matt. I wish I had your optimism. But I fear it is not well founded, not at all. Merry Christmas.
Katharine – well, if what I have done helps you to garner a few extra votes in Copeland, I will be well pleased. Merry Christmas. 🙂
Sorry, Matt, I missed your post at 12.31.
‘“And the public’s mind has been changing since.”
Evidence to support this claim please.’
https://ig.ft.com/sites/brexit-polling/ – currently showing 48% remain 46% leave
And in one of the key places: http://www.sunderlandecho.com/news/politics/sunderland-echo-poll-shows-u-turn-on-brexit-1-8282851
https://www.opinionoutpost.co.uk/en-gb/blog/oouk-q3-2016/results-of-our-post-brexit-online-surveys 47% remain 43% leave.
‘“The referendum was not a safe or a democratic basis for such a momentous and such a long term decision.”
Why was a referendum not safe or democratic? Because we voted leave??’
For a decision of this nature, 52-48% is wafer thin. The snapshot that we got on June 23rd was unsatisfactory for all the reasons already mentioned. I respect it as a snapshot but not as the basis for such a long term decision. And “because we voted leave??” – Nigel Farage said (I bet he wished he hadn’t now) that he would regard 52-48 for Remain as unfinished business. If he can, why can’t we?
@Rob Parsons
So your evidence for the public changing their mind is the results of one opinion poll?
Here is another poll for you from yougov
http://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/bg3iahmaw8/TimesResults_161205_VI_Trackers_W.pdf
In hindsight, do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the European Union?
Right 44
Wrong 42
Don’t know 14
And amongst Liberal democrat Voters: do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the European Union?” for those intending to vote Lib Dem is:
Right: 17%, Wrong 79%, Don’t Know 4%.
and for those who voted Lib Dem in 2015 it is
Right: 32%, Wrong 54%, Don’t Know 14%.
{30% of Libdems being around about the same amount that voted to leave in the referendum}
I don’t think attitudes are changing at all, it is wishful thinking, but then it is Christmas after all and a time for wishing 😉
“For a decision of this nature, 52-48% is wafer thin. The snapshot that we got on June 23rd was unsatisfactory for all the reasons already mentioned.”
The language being used here is really not becoming of someone calling themselves democratic. The June 23rd Referendum was not a “snap shot poll” it was a democratic election which had the highest turn out in our political history, to be dismissive of this historic and major event is really not becoming.
“If he can, why can’t we?”
Nobody is saying that the Liberal Democrats should not be a party that campaigns to rejoin the EU AFTER we have exited, if that is what the party wants to do, what is not democratic is for a party to frustrate and attempt to block brexit when the public were asked to make the choice. Liberal Democrats party leaders even campaigned themselves for years for an in / out referendum. They got what they wanted, they just did not get the result they expected. but hey that’s democracy.
Matt, – not one opinion poll. Three, one of which is a poll of polls. And I do not accept that what I am saying is not democratic. It is completely democratic. To regard such a small majority based on a campaign of lies as the final outcome of a democratic decision making process of such magnitude is itself undemocratic. To make a massive and very long term decision on that basis alone is very short sighted indeed. Democracy goes much further than a single vote and a mountain of lies.
To all those on here who say “the decision is taken, we must respect that decision and Leave” I ask this question:
“If, in 2 years time, with a clear hard Brexit on the table and polls showing that 65% of British people by that time favour Remain, would it be correct to leave without another referendum?”
I contend that anyone would answer yes to that really would be “anti-democratic”…