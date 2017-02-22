Antony Hook

Where power is going and more reason for democracies to band together

By | Wed 22nd February 2017 - 11:44 am

The Independent has covered a PwC report on the likely biggest 32 economies by the middle of this century.

It is a familiar prediction of power slipping away from the West towards the global South and East.  As history teaches us, with economic size go political, diplomatic, military and cultural power.

The PwC prediction has China and India overtaking the USA.  Only Germany, Britain and France from Europe in the top 12.

Of the top 5: China, India, the USA, Indonesia and Brazil.  All except China are putative democracies and have functioning multi-party systems, to an extent, but all have serious human rights problems.

Predictions like this should be treated with caution.  In 1916, few people would have predicted that the biggest world economies would be the USA and Soviet Union, ahead of the Britain, France or Germany because no-one in 196 predicted seismic geo-political events like the break up of European empires and the destruction of World War Two.  We don’t know what unforeseen events between no and 2050 will change the way things are expected to go.

But the trends are clear. Countries with a commitment to democracy, human rights, freedom and the rule of law must band together to protect those values and promote them throughout the world.

With or without the European Union, the UK must promote the coming together of countries that share our values.

 

 

* Antony Hook was #2 on the South East European list in 2014, is the English Party's representative on the Federal Executive and produces this sites EU Referendum Roundup.

6 Comments

  • Roland 22nd Feb '17 - 1:37pm

    the UK must promote the coming together of countries that share our values.

    Step 1: Create and promote a vision of the UK and Europe and thus help define “the framework for its future relationship with the (European) Union” – a key part of the up coming Article 50 negotiations…

    Only when we can demonstrate that we can walk-the-talk can we expect others to give attention to our ideas.

  • Mike S 22nd Feb '17 - 2:20pm

    Antony – I applaud you.
    At long last someone is starting to address this issue.
    Roland Step 1 – Indeed!
    Sometimes I feel I am a lone wolf on here fighting against so much confirmation bias.
    Lets see if this generates some positive ideas now.
    I sincerely hope so for the sake of the country, the union the continent and democracy

  • Eddie Sammon 22nd Feb '17 - 2:34pm

    I agree entirely. Osborne and Cameron were wrong to cosy up to China. Of course we should do business with China and support Chinese people, but their approach is horribly undemocratic and threatening to its neighbours. China is not like a benevolent monarchy because of its militarism in the South China Sea and the way it treats Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong.

    A great article on Cam and Osborne’s approach to China was this:

    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/aug/02/david-cameron-carpetbagger-national-embarrassment

  • Eddie Sammon 22nd Feb '17 - 2:35pm

    PS, when I say “their approach” I strictly mean the Chinese government’s. I have no prejudices about the Chinese people.

  • Andrew Toye 22nd Feb '17 - 4:00pm

    Trump would like to deal with European countries individually so he can play them off against each other, pushing for lower regulations and lower corporation taxes, just like an exploitative employer likes to deal with individual workers rather than unions. We are being conned if we think we can get better deals with the USA (or any large economy) acting alone.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 22nd Feb '17 - 8:21pm

    Superb news about Bayrou in Franc who has joined forces with New kid on the block and the only game in town , Macron. The point of the article , joining forces, yes, where principled. This is.

