Ed Fordham

Why I’ve left the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election campaign

By | Thu 2nd February 2017 - 7:53 pm

I’m sitting here in Stoke-on-Trent railway station waiting for a train to London. Yes I’m leaving the by-election – for 36 hours. Handing over the tasks, the jobs, the plans to other people whilst I hold half the information in my mind was pretty mad. And all the people I was dropping things onto, they already have jobs to do. But that’s the nature of the by-election HQ here in Stoke-on-Trent busy busy busy.

However I’m not leaving for a break, or any kind of desire to get away – I’m off to the funeral of a best friend who was untimely killed on his war to work just before Christmas in a car accident at the age of 33. So I’m off for a good old cry and a large number of real deep life-affirming hugs with some very special friends. There won’t be a dry eye in the house. I’m stopping myself from crying as I type this.

So I need another favour from you all. I’m asking you to step up and step in for my absence. We need your help on the street, on the doorsteps and on the phones. Do I matter so much? No! But every person, every delivery, every canvass makes a positive difference to our chances. And my mate, whom I’m off to say goodbye to, was positive if he was nothing else.

Why bother? Dr Zulfiqar Ali is a stunningly impressive candidate for us. Calm, unflappable, articulate, committed, political, loyal and determined. And I can say – absolutely lovely and great company. If we run the campaign we plan to run, if Stoke listens and the residents meet him, he can pull off a stunning result for you all. So more than anything else it will be an electoral boost for us all, but also it will be the success of an individual who is a superb advocate for Liberal Democracy.

So my ask is pretty simple:
1. Book your train ticket now or get in your car and clear your diary. The Postal Voters polling day is Monday 13th February so we don’t have much time.
2. Get onto your connect account and start the telephoning of the voters of Stoke-on-Trent Central – they await your call.
3. Urge others, make a donation, spread the word, support Zulfi’s social media campaign.

So, I will dash to London to pay a heartfelt homage to one of my besties, before rushing back to make him proud of the campaign we are running to stop the far right. Please cheer me up by turning up this weekend in numbers beyond our hopes… I hope to be there by 10am Saturday morning and will join the queue to get into the HQ that hopefully will have formed due to so many of your answering this call.

Love you all, love liberalism. Come and help elect Zulfi and we can share the love.

It’s The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Sheaf Street, Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent, ST1 4LW and the event page for the weekend is here .

* Ed Fordham was councillor for Stoke West 1998-2002, stood for Stoke-on-Trent Central 1997 and is working full time for Dr Zufiqar Ali

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 2nd Feb - 9:39pm
    Well, we can be united about Brexit, or we can be "united" about sniping at 2 of our MPs.. Time to put this particular argument...
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Payne 2nd Feb - 9:13pm
    Well I stand corrected about who ended the appeasement although Churchill was at least right to oppose it all along. As for eugenics in the...
  • User AvatarDJ 2nd Feb - 7:32pm
    Cardiff was one of five areas in Wales to vote remain at the referendum in June. "They decided to disregard the needs of Scotland, Northern...
  • User AvatarDJ 2nd Feb - 7:12pm
    Whether or not there is a second referendum, or even if there should be, I hope throughout history this point is made over and over...
  • User AvatarNicholas Cunningham 2nd Feb - 7:01pm
    Remember one of the core arguments concerning Brexit, the return of Parliamentary sovereignty. Now read these words from today's White Paper, 2:1 "Parliament has remained...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 2nd Feb - 6:49pm
    @ Geoffrey, 'Churchill made one decision that made him great.... he stopped the appeasement and went to war with Germany.' I'm sorry Geoffrey, but I'm...