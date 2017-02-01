Bernard Aris

Churchill inspires D66 fightback against Trumpism and Farage’s people-expulsing “Hard Brexit”

By | Wed 1st February 2017 - 2:45 pm

This past week, both the Guardian and the Sun  had articles about the deputy ALDE liberal group leader Sophie in’t Veld  in the European Parliament getting involved in the mistreatment of ordinary EU citizens, living and working in the UK and being married to Britons, by the May government and its over-enthusiastic Brexiteer ministers. Both newspapers only failed to mention which party Mrs In’t Veld belongs to: none other than D66, the social-liberal inheritors of the pre-War VDB.

As one of three parties at the origins of Dutch abortion legislation (very similar to David Steel’s brilliant Liberal inheritance on that point in Britain), D66 fully supports the initiative by our Trade & Development minister Mrs Ploumen to try to compensate family planning advice and abortion services in the Third World, scrapped by Mr. Trump and his Christian-fundamentalist Vice President Pence. We’ll support continuing that compensatory policy in the next Dutch coalition government formed in the coming summer.

People who know about the career of Winston Churchill will be outraged by the fact that president Trump, who cosies up to jingoist-Russian, NATO-threatening and EU-subverting president Putin, put up a bust of Churchill in his Oval Office. You only have to look up Churchill’s Wikipedia item to see that from 1934 onwards (Hitler walking out of the League of Nations and abandoning his Versailles restrictions), Churchill sought and got data about German re-armament (Luftwaffe) and harried the appeasing Tory governments to re-arm Britain. An enormous contrast; Trump is behaving more like the self-seeking, protectionist European governments, not paying attention to foreign policy, which proved such easy pickings for Hitler and (in Poland and the Baltic) Stalin.

After the nightmarish year 2016, so brilliantly depicted in the latest Liberal Democrat TV spot, it will be heartening to you that D66 party leader Alexander Pechtold has a bust of Winston in his parliamentary office; and it helps inspire him:

  • to keep fighting for European unity and co-operation (see the recent book about how Churchill worked for that from the 1920’s onwards, by a D66 party member) and NATO solidarity;
  • to keep fighting for Women’s and LGTB Rights (a Dutch social-liberal tradition from the 1870’s);
  • to fight anti-EU populists like Farage and Geert Wilders, who called the Dutch parliament a “Fake Parliament” and the judges condemning him for his racist electioneering remarks as “Fake justice”; not even Hitler did that in his “Bierkeller Putsch” trial in 1923.

Trump probably knows very little about Churchill’s complex political personality (he is too absorbed in his own superiority in everything); but Pechtold knows his history, and D66 stands solidly behind him and thus the Liberal Democrats.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarManfarang 1st Feb - 2:30pm
    The UK's post-Brexit trade deal brokered with the EU could be referred to Europe's Court of Justice (ECJ), its president has revealed.
  • User AvatarNick Collins 1st Feb - 2:21pm
    There's no need to shout, Tony.
  • User Avatarpaul holmes 1st Feb - 1:50pm
    @Suzanne Fletcher. I think I can do it in one sentence. "Because in a very clear, single issue, single question, Referendum the electorate voted to...
  • User AvatarCaracatus 1st Feb - 1:50pm
    I am probably sympathetic to your aims, but I can't see the party need s another group. What it needs is a total over hall...
  • User AvatarRobert Wootton 1st Feb - 1:47pm
    David Raw "It’s time for Liberal Democrats to ‘bang on’ about social justice, inequality and the right to a dignified old age." I have been...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 1st Feb - 1:44pm
    @Jules: But Lib Dems are not the government. We no more have to follow the Leave result and all its consequences than we have to...