Churchill inspires D66 fightback against Trumpism and Farage’s people-expulsing “Hard Brexit”

This past week, both the Guardian and the Sun had articles about the deputy ALDE liberal group leader Sophie in’t Veld in the European Parliament getting involved in the mistreatment of ordinary EU citizens, living and working in the UK and being married to Britons, by the May government and its over-enthusiastic Brexiteer ministers. Both newspapers only failed to mention which party Mrs In’t Veld belongs to: none other than D66, the social-liberal inheritors of the pre-War VDB.

As one of three parties at the origins of Dutch abortion legislation (very similar to David Steel’s brilliant Liberal inheritance on that point in Britain), D66 fully supports the initiative by our Trade & Development minister Mrs Ploumen to try to compensate family planning advice and abortion services in the Third World, scrapped by Mr. Trump and his Christian-fundamentalist Vice President Pence. We’ll support continuing that compensatory policy in the next Dutch coalition government formed in the coming summer.

People who know about the career of Winston Churchill will be outraged by the fact that president Trump, who cosies up to jingoist-Russian, NATO-threatening and EU-subverting president Putin, put up a bust of Churchill in his Oval Office. You only have to look up Churchill’s Wikipedia item to see that from 1934 onwards (Hitler walking out of the League of Nations and abandoning his Versailles restrictions), Churchill sought and got data about German re-armament (Luftwaffe) and harried the appeasing Tory governments to re-arm Britain. An enormous contrast; Trump is behaving more like the self-seeking, protectionist European governments, not paying attention to foreign policy, which proved such easy pickings for Hitler and (in Poland and the Baltic) Stalin.

After the nightmarish year 2016, so brilliantly depicted in the latest Liberal Democrat TV spot, it will be heartening to you that D66 party leader Alexander Pechtold has a bust of Winston in his parliamentary office; and it helps inspire him:

to keep fighting for European unity and co-operation (see the recent book about how Churchill worked for that from the 1920’s onwards, by a D66 party member) and NATO solidarity;

to keep fighting for Women’s and LGTB Rights (a Dutch social-liberal tradition from the 1870’s);

to fight anti-EU populists like Farage and Geert Wilders, who called the Dutch parliament a “Fake Parliament” and the judges condemning him for his racist electioneering remarks as “Fake justice”; not even Hitler did that in his “Bierkeller Putsch” trial in 1923.

Trump probably knows very little about Churchill’s complex political personality (he is too absorbed in his own superiority in everything); but Pechtold knows his history, and D66 stands solidly behind him and thus the Liberal Democrats.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.