Finding our way again

What was it like becoming an activist in 1978? Well, you were given a bundle of newspapers to deliver. No change since then apparently? You might also be lent a copy of The Theory and Practice of Community Politics, which you, thought about, discussed and, importantly, set about acting upon in all the communities to which they belonged.

Neither the people who developed this new form of Liberalism and fought for the Party to accept it, nor those who followed the theory and practice in the 80s and 90s, would have thought forty years later that they would be accused of having no values or philosophy and of just callously saying anything to get elected which is how this kind of activism is attacked today.

The idea of Community Politics was to create a movement. It was sufficient in many areas to campaign directly in the many communities to which people belong, at work, at home, in their neighbourhoods and in wider non-geographically based communities. But it also adopted a second avenue (in what was called the Dual Approach) which was to seek election to councils and parliaments where policy could be changed so as to help achieve the central objective – which was to help people take and use power in their communities.

Our philosophy went back to Mill and especially to T.H. Green and from him to the New Liberals.

The notion was that people had power or the potential to exercise their potential but that this power was appropriated from them either by others or by systems that prevented them using that power or from realising their potential. People working together in their communities could take back that power and increase the strength of all the communities to which they belonged. Liberals wanted to help them do this both through positive and negative freedoms. Everything we did was to that end.

Decentralisation was at the very heart, therefore, of our practice. Say, in terms of communicating with a community to help it realise its freedoms and potentials, you would not have dreamed of not doing this yourself. It was important for its authenticity for you to do it yourself. Nor would this have been a monopolistic practice. If you wrote a letter to ten neighbours suggesting that we get together to clear up the mess in the road, you also wanted to gain from them ideas for how the mess might be prevented in the first place, perhaps changing street cleaning regimes. Nor would you want to ‘control’ this situation. Your ultimate aim was that if something similar needed to be achieved in that neighbourhood someone else – having seen what had been achieved on the cleaning front – could set up a similar group and campaign on another issue. That way you were helping people to take and use the power that their community and they within in it had. You did not set yourself up as some special and talented person. Everything you did could have been done by your neighbour once they themselves had seen it done.

Helping to achieve this aim you would also campaign to get local firms or local authorities to change their practices – say to have deliveries done at certain times and not at others, or to introduce traffic calming measures. But this dual approach was not confine to local authorities. Parliamentary policy changes would assist, provided they were designed to help people realise their potential and to prevent others from hindering them in this. So every policy that the Party had in say 1992 or 1997 could be evaluated against whether it helped people realise their full potential or helped them resist their power being misappropriated by the powerful. The ‘state’ was seen as friend and foe. The idea was that a Liberal State would be more friend than foe, more a force for helping people create the conditions to freely exploit their life chances and realize their innate potential.

It seemed at the time like a great philosophy built on liberal values, now it seems a lost continent.

* Bill le Breton is a former Chair and President of ALDC and a member of the 1997 and 2001 General Election teams