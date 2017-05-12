The Voice

Lib Dems to introduce extra paid month of leave for fathers

By | Fri 12th May 2017 - 10:17 am

The Liberal Democrats will introduce an additional month of paid parental leave especially for fathers to encourage greater sharing of parental responsibilities.

The policy will build on our transformational achievement of introducing Shared Parental Leave in order to ensure that new parents can make the decisions which work best for their family.

Jo Swinson, who introduced the original Shared Parental Leave in the Coalition Government, said:

The Liberal Democrat introduction of Shared Parental Leave was a massive step towards more equal parenting, and recognising the vital role that fathers play. Parents across the UK have already benefitted from greater flexibility and freedom in how they share the care for their new baby.

But more needs to be done in order to encourage men to take leave when they become a dad, to bond with their child during the early weeks and months of their life. Research shows that fathers being more involved in their children’s lives is good for children’s development and good for the health and happiness of the whole family.

That is why the Liberal Democrats want to give dads across the country the chance to spend more time with their children.

A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to change the direction of this country. If you want an open, tolerant and united Britain, this is your chance.

Susan Kramer, Liberal Democrat Shadow Business Secretary, said:

Creating a fair system for parents everywhere not only benefits new mums and dads but also helps our business sector.

Having a workforce that is both more flexible and more motivated will benefit UK businesses greatly.

It is the Liberal Democrats who are standing up for fairness and flexibility for parents.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 12th May - 10:16am
    Thank you, Tobie, a voice of reason. I'd like to share my explanation of the incomprehensible polls: leavers behave like the typical fraud-victim. They felt...
  • User Avatarsuzanne Fletcher 12th May - 10:02am
    I am glad that Tim has launched this policy on behalf of the party. It has actually been our policy on the Syrian Refugees under...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 12th May - 9:50am
    @ Matthew Huntback, The education of young people should include teaching them that actions have consequences and that having made a choice, they should take...
  • User AvatarRoger Roberts 12th May - 9:47am
    A warm welcome to our commitment to receive 10,000 a year during the term of the next parliament. The Tory record on this is deplorable....
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 12th May - 9:36am
    @ Peter Watson You speak for a lot of us.
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 12th May - 9:08am
    @Matthew Huntbach "I am concerned that as a result of people like you pushing the line that all LibDems were happy with the coalition you...
Thu 18th May 2017
19:00
Impact of Politics on 16-26 yr olds