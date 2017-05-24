LibLink: Tim Farron: The nature of the victims puts this attack in a different order

On the Times Red Box, Tim Farron has been writing about the Manchester attack:

Music brings people together, often in joy, and Ariana Grande’s music in particular is that infectious pop loved by children and young people. Monday’s concert will have been a rhapsody of happiness, laughter and unadulterated joy. The fact that anyone would look at that and see a target for their anger and hate is monstrous.

That is why this attack is of a different order, because of who the victims are. Who the attacker hoped his victims would be. It is not by chance that so many children have been caught up in this atrocity. It was a deliberate and calculated attack on innocence. And to me this is incomprehensible.

My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones and to all those who wait by hospital beds and by phones for news of those who continue to fight for their lives. I cannot even begin to imagine the anguish being felt across Manchester right now as the families and city come to terms with what has happened.

Amongst all the horror there have been rays of light and hope. Our emergency services responded with great bravery and compassion and continue to work round the clock, either on the ongoing investigation into who is responsible and how this happened or in the hospitals caring for those injured in the attack.

The people of Manchester, who had every reason to lock their doors and protect themselves, instead threw their doors open to offer shelter to those fleeing the scene and offered their cars to ferry children to their parents and to places of safety. Fear was forgotten and instead a sense of community, neighbourly love and unity prevailed. These qualities reiterate the character of the city, the character of our nation – resilient, united and unbowed.

We must not forget these characteristics in the coming days and weeks. These terrorists, whoever they are and whoever’s flag they have tied themselves too, want to destroy our way of life. They hit us where they know it will hurt the most – our children. They want to weaken us, to divide us and thereby to conquer us. We will not let them win.