LibLink: Tim Farron: The nature of the victims puts this attack in a different order

On the Times Red Box, Tim Farron has been writing about the Manchester attack:
Music brings people together, often in joy, and Ariana Grande’s music in particular is that infectious pop loved by children and young people. Monday’s concert will have been a rhapsody of happiness, laughter and unadulterated joy. The fact that anyone would look at that and see a target for their anger and hate is monstrous.
That is why this attack is of a different order, because of who the victims are. Who the attacker hoped his victims would be. It is not by chance that so many children have been caught up in this atrocity. It was a deliberate and calculated attack on innocence. And to me this is incomprehensible.
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones and to all those who wait by hospital beds and by phones for news of those who continue to fight for their lives. I cannot even begin to imagine the anguish being felt across Manchester right now as the families and city come to terms with what has happened.
Amongst all the horror there have been rays of light and hope. Our emergency services responded with great bravery and compassion and continue to work round the clock, either on the ongoing investigation into who is responsible and how this happened or in the hospitals caring for those injured in the attack.
The people of Manchester, who had every reason to lock their doors and protect themselves, instead threw their doors open to offer shelter to those fleeing the scene and offered their cars to ferry children to their parents and to places of safety. Fear was forgotten and instead a sense of community, neighbourly love and unity prevailed. These qualities reiterate the character of the city, the character of our nation – resilient, united and unbowed.
We must not forget these characteristics in the coming days and weeks. These terrorists, whoever they are and whoever’s flag they have tied themselves too, want to destroy our way of life. They hit us where they know it will hurt the most – our children. They want to weaken us, to divide us and thereby to conquer us. We will not let them win.
And a brief mention of the election campaign:
The campaign remains suspended, and rightly so, but when we return I hope that we will do so with a renewed vigour and commitment to our democracy, the very same democracy that these terrorists would like to see destroyed.
You can read the whole article here (£).
The younger the victims and the closer the attack it seems the harder it is. It’s affected people all over the world.
After the Bataclan attacks I felt despair and anger, yesterday was just sadness and tears. When you see the victims and their families searching for them.
Everyone will deal with it in their own way and have their own ideas for policy responses. For me, I want to protect Muslims but severely punish whoever was involved in this attack. A comfortable prison is too good for them. We need to make sure we have a strong deterrence.
I’m afraid the old style liberal politics is now over – people are looking for solutions. The Alt-Right and light-right bloggers/vloggers are now moving to the mainstream on this issue and the liberal left have only themselves to blame.
Yes it’s lovely to hold hands and light cancles. What people also want is to ask very tough questions and will demand political leaders give proper answers not the wishy washy stuff that Tim gives.
Here are a few:
1. What is being done in mosques regarding extremism and who is monitoring it?
2. What about a British bill of rights that rules out Sharia, enshrines womens rights and LGBT rights?
3. What’s being done about protecting against the islamisation of social policy on these issues?
4. What’s going on in British prisons around Muslim thugs taking them over?