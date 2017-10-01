Membership matters: Are Lib Dems really ahead of the Tories? And if so, is that good enough?

One of Vince Cable’s stated aims as leader was to overtake the Tories in terms of party membership. We knew that that was a reasonably tall order, as the last known figure for Tory membership was around 149,000 three years ago. That aim was going to take a wee while to fulfil, we thought. However we were looking at it in terms of us growing. It sounds like we’re already there because the Tory membership has sunk like a stone over the Summer.

David Hencke reports on an interview with a key Conservative campaigner who puts membership at around 100,000 – below our figures:

John Strafford, chairman of the Campaign for Conservative Democracy, in an eve of conference exclusive interview on the Tribune magazine website, says the real membership of the party has plummeted to around 100,000- way below the 149,500 figure and 134,000 figure used by the party in 2013. Mr Strafford said: “The party is facing oblivion. If you take the fact only 10 per cent of the membership is likely to be very active they will not have enough people on the ground to fight an election – they won’t even have enough people to man polling stations on the day. “They are keeping council seats because often the families of the councillors are campaigning with party members to get them re-elected. They simply don’t have the local resources to do this in a general election.”

The Tories have been notoriously secretive about their party membership. Unlike us, the don’t publish the number in their annual accounts as we did even during the bad times. However, this House of Commons library report published last month gives some interesting facts and figures about trends in political party membership. Over the last 70 years or so, the Tories have had the biggest fall.

The report also highlights how predominantly male and middle class political party membership is across all parties.

Yesterday, Ed Davey called on the Tories to publish their membership figures:

If true, these reports show that on the eve of the Conservative conference the party’s grassroots have lost all faith in Theresa May’s Brexit government. Be it their bungled general election campaign, their disastrous handling of Brexit or their savage treatment of the NHS and schools, this Conservative government has left many life-long Conservatives feeling utterly appalled. I would appeal to them to join the resurgent Liberal Democrats, who are now the party of economic competence, and who will also fight for decent public services and a safe environment. If the Conservatives deny these reports then they should publish their latest membership figures as we do, and let the public see the state of the respective parties. What is clear is that while the Conservatives are in serious decline, the Liberal Democrats are on the way back.

Dear Caron, When I became your leader just over 90 days ago, one of the goals I set was for us to overtake the Conservatives in membership. Today we may have just done exactly that. The Conservatives are notoriously secretive about their membership, but it’s beenreported that it’s dropped to “around 100,000”. That means we have either already surpassed the Conservatives’ membership, or we are about to. The enormity of this cannot be underestimated. I don’t know about you, but I’d like to make sure there is no doubt. Theresa May’s Tories are in turmoil. And their former members, many of whom are pro Europeans like us need a new home. Let’s make the Liberal Democrats the second largest British political party. And then from there anything is possible…

Being second isn’t good enough, though. That’s not a criticism of anybody because we have clearly done brilliantly – and our membership department in LDHQ have done an amazing job to drive both membership recruitment and retention. The new Director for People in LDHQ, Rachel Palma Randle, is one of the most positive and dynamic people I have ever come across and she is determined to see us both grow and give our members a really positive experience of being part of a movement that can change this country. It’s no criticism, but it is a call for all of us at the grassroots to be ambitious and to work hard to recruit people.

One member was particularly ambitious in her recruiting attempts this week. Definitely my tweet of the week:

We should be aiming much higher than the Tories’ previously published figure of 149,000. As the only UK wide party in favour of staying in the EU and, as Vince Cable has repeatedly called us, “the party of Remain”, we need to attract like minded people to our cause. We can start today by inspiring people at and those who wish they could be at the #stopBrexitManchester march today. Our Vince is taking our Exit From Brexit message right to the Tories’ front door. Share what he says and invite everyone you know to join us.

We should also explicitly be targeting under-represented groups. Young people are front and centre of our priorities at the moment. Vince Cable has talked a lot about inter-generational inequality and how he plans to fix it by giving 16 and 17 year olds the vote and offering help to all young people after school, not just those who go to university. We need to attract more women to our cause. As Flo Clucas argued the other week, the impact of Brexit on women is going to be particularly hard. We are also way, way too white. We must attract more BME people. We have a whole load of policy that speaks to their needs but they are not hearing our message. A more diverse membership will make the decisions we make as a party better and we should explicitly be going after that.

The House of Commons report shows that only 1.7% of the population are motivated enough to join political parties. For the sake of our country, we need to do something about that. We are facing the biggest crisis that I have seen in my lifetime.

It might well mean that our membership department have to work hard on a Sunday, though – so we should offer them a massive thanks for all that they do.

