Norway option, at least in the interim, offers the only sensible route out of this mess

The Conservative party likes to boast that it, combined with our FPTP electoral system, provides strong and stable government.
Well, a fat lot of strength and stability the Tory party and FPTP system have given us in the last two years!
We’ve had two Prime Ministers, Cameron and May, who will have historians squabbling for years as to whether they are the worst or second worst or third worst Prime Ministers in the history of this country!
David Cameron put party before country when he promised an EU referendum, ending with his political shredding.
It is unbelievable that Theresa May’s “snap election” mistake (from her point of view) now looks even more stupid than David Cameron’s error.
I emphasise the words “from her point of view”.
I always told anyone who would listen that May’s decision to call an election was the right thing for the country. After the June 23rd 2016 referendum we needed a national democratic event to sort-out the situation. So I commend May for calling the election, just as, incidentally I commend Cameron for calling the EU referendum. The rub is that May didn’t call the election for the good of the country, she called it for the good of herself.
The result of the election gives me great reason for optimism. The arrangement with the DUP won’t last five years. It is constitutionally correct that the make-up of Parliament dictates the government. And the DUP will be involved long enough to stop a hard Brexit by means of keeping the porous Irish border. Dependent on which parties provide the deputy speakers, Theresa May will have a working majority of 8-10. With by-elections happening on average at the rate of 2-3 a year, that isn’t going to last her five years, plus there are bound to be enormous complications in Ireland, because of the DUP’s involvement in sustaining the UK government.
So we haven’t heard the last of this yet. The second shoe is yet to drop. That may be a Bouncing BoJo appearance or another election. If you count the June 23rd referendum as the first act in this madness, then perhaps we should say that there is yet to be the Third Act of this drama, which will hopefully turn out to be a Comedy of Errors rather than a Tragedy.
But once again, it is becoming more and more crazy that this country has not, at least as an interim “holding” solution, gone for the Norway (EEA/EFTA) option. The ludicrous and (I believe) unconstitutional decision by Theresa May to rule out membership of the Single Market, and even, unbelievably, the Customs Union, was one of the most heinous acts of any British Prime Minister ever. The sooner we come to our senses and realise that EEA/EFTA memberships offers us a temporary sanctuary while we compose ourselves, the better.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Triggering article 50 and then calling an election was grossly irresponsible.
Paul,
I agree, continued full membership of the Single Market (which is what the Norway option means) is the best medium term aim, and one that the EU will almost certainly offer as a “transitional deal”
However Corbyn and Starmer have rejected this, so the Labour Party will need to make a big U-turn if this is to happen, but I guess the word “transitional” may allow it.
I always thought our “no to Hard Brexit” slogan was a big mistake. Neither Labour not Tory ever admitted to wanting a “Hard Brexit” because no-one knew what it meant. “Yes to the Single Market” is more positive and distinguishes us from both Tory and Labour. Putting that front and centre while keeping the possibility of another referendum in the background would be the smart policy..
All other economic policy flows from that. Without the Single Market (and customs union) there will simply not be the money for Labour’s promises but we never got that across.
A Norway option (by which I mean EU OUT EEA IN) is very, very sensible and, frankly, what ALL parties should have been following since the referendum. As things have turned out indeed I can’t actually see any other option. This election result may yet be a blessing in a, very good, disguise.
Indeed, it may even turn out to be good for the EU in the long-run. With a ‘core’ Eurozone having much further integration and an ‘outer’ tier in the EEA the EU can function much more effectively.
Yes, free movement is an issue, but it can be worked on. See – http://eulawanalysis.blogspot.co.uk/2016/07/free-movement-of-persons-in-european.html. Outside of that the UK government can do things that it could (arguably should) have been doing in the past, notably a proper registration scheme.
As it is my take on the election is that there is no appetite for a hard leave and no appetite to reopen the referendum.
Andrew McCaig – I don’t remember Labour saying that about the single market. Do you have a source? p24 of the Labour Manifesto says, ‘We will scrap the Conservatives’ Brexit White Paper and replace it with fresh negotiating priorities that have a strong emphasis on retaining the benefits of the Single Market and the Customs Union.’
My reading of that sentence is the Norway option.
Andrew,
It’s difficult to get across messages that people don’t want to hear. The Brexiteers believe Brexit fixes everything. A lot of Labour supporters believe you can have free stuff and someone else will pay. I believe both groups are wrong but I fear they will need to learn from experience that they are wrong; unfortunately those that believe neither fallacy will have to learn with them.
There is also the option outlined by Andrew Duff (someone who does seriously know his stuff when it comes to the EU) about having an association agreement in the same way as Ukraine.
That does seem to square the circle of free market access without (full) free movement of labour and does have the advantage from a negotiation point of view that (a) a lot of the fine detail already exists and (b) its hard to see why the EU could justify offering that deal to the Ukraine but not the UK.
http://ukandeu.ac.uk/the-case-for-a-new-association-agreement/
Frankie – Out of interest, why not be brave and tell us what you think should happen now instead of handing out your standard issue internet feel-good barbs?
Hywel – The problem with the Ukraine option is that the intention was almost certainly for it to be a stepping-stone to full EU membership. That said it is not totally clear why the EU would be unwilling to go down the Ukraine/DCA route with the UK – as you say the precedents are pretty clear. I did actually wonder whether Theresa May might have gone down that route.
There is lots of hot air on both the UK and EU side at the moment.
Little Jackie,
Well as the Irish man said ‘Well sir, if I were you, I wouldn’t start from here’. You can go for a fast Brexit and that will cause considerable pain or you can slow it down and spread the pain while giving the economy time to adapt. I think the longer the transition the better but you’re reliant on the kindness of the EU for time. The problem you have (because after all Brexit is your baby and not mine) is I detect little appetite on the part of the EU too be kind (if anyone knows different I would love to be proved wrong), I think they just want us gone as soon as possible.
I know it may be strange but anything that goes wrong is now your responsibility and anything that goes right you can claim the credit for. What you wanted has come true but that means I can sit on the side lines and criticise much like Farage and Co have done for the last forty odd years.
@Hywel
For a person who spent many years as an MEP, Andrew Duff would seem to have a poor grasp of politics. The EU will not allow its own political project to be undermined.
Ukraine is a poor country which for good, geo-political reasons it wants to bring nearer to the EU. It offers various incentives. I am not so sure they would want it as a full member. The same has been said about Turkey in the past. Europe has its boundries.
Britain is a net contributer to the EU budject and a beneficiary of access to the single market. They will have done their calculations and know how much it is worth to the british economy. Whether Britain can get change on freedom of movement will depend on whether they consider it integral to the Single Market and political considerations as to what east european states may want in return, plus any other political considerations. All very complicated. All in a tight time frame. There will be no net better deal.
On a personal note, I find it quite sad that the UK’s relationship with the rest of Europe is mostly talked about in terms of trade. There is a ‘them and us’ attitude. I blame the education system.
Frankie – Come on, you can be braver and do better than that! That post is just a load of words with no actual content. Indulge me – I’ve got a cup of tea and F1 is on. I asked what you think should happen?
UK in the euro? UK in Schengen? Cameron deal? Norway?
Come on – give me some actual brave content here.
Non de Plume – My wife is from Eastern Europe and I go out there a lot. I think part of the problem with enlargement was that the EU almost saw the acquis as a type of development tool. It certainly isn’t. For their part the East Europeans tended to see the EU as some type of benign big brother. Post euro and migrants the certainly don’t see the EU as risk-free now. As Ukraine has shown the geopolitics of EU enlargement go well beyond trade deals.
On the UK more generally I think that there has been a real problem that perhaps liberals haven’t always confronted which is that there is a problem with reciprocity. What to do about it is another matter but it was ignored for too long.
“For a person who spent many years as an MEP, Andrew Duff would seem to have a poor grasp of politics.”
There is no reason why people have a good grasp of politics just because they got elected (and that may be a fair criticism of Andrew). But – and it is an important one – this is a model of arrangement the EU already has so it works in practice – and as said the set up is there and it would be a little illogical to offer those terms to one non-EU country and not another. (though the point about Ukraine being on a path to join is a fair one).
I guess the point is that there ARE alternative arrangements that can be considered. it might have been good had those been discussed at a general election….
jackie,
For the avoidance of doubt I Brexit is stupid and going through with it is stupid. Now the least stupid thing to do is to do as little of it as possible as slowly as possible. I know however that is a minority view and Brexit will be forced through fast and hard because the British want it and more to the point so do the EU now. So we will be where we are and at the end I’ll get to say well it wasn’t in my name and you’ll probably be in Eastern Europe saying that wasn’t my kind of Brexit.
@Little Jackie Paper
I don’t know where your wife is from, but Eastern Europe is not an homogenous blob. There are varying degrees of sceptism. The migrant issue has certainly caused tensions, but the EU is also, potentially, the solution. The migrants are not going away. US/UK foreign policy is no small part responsible for this. It is also not so simple. Neither Greece or Italy where most of the migrants arrive are looking to the leave the EU. It has caused tensions in France and the Netherlands, also not looking to leave. There is a problem to solve.
Large numbers of East Europeans work in Germany, also not looking to leave the EU. It is a particularly British problem. That said, I have elsewhere criticized the way and speed with which the EU expanded. Both politically and economically Romania, Hungary and possibly Poland were let in too soon. Too much idealism post Cold War.
Hywel – As I said, it did cross my mind that May might have taken the Ukraine type of deal and, for domestic consumption, dressed it up as a so-called ‘hard Brexit.’ In reality it is, as you say, not even that big a departure for the EU as an option. Like you I think we should have had the discussion at the election, but too late now.
For me the key question raised by the article is whether something like EEA IN, EU OUT would get support across the country. I think it would. Ultimately the message in this election seems to have been that there is no appetite for a hard leave and no appetite to reopen the referendum. To me that leaves EEA IN EU OUT as the only game in town.
Whether the LDP would have benefitted electorally from EEA IN EU OUT we’ll never know. But as I said earlier Labour appear to have had EEA IN EU OUT in their manifesto and didn’t do that badly.
Pass on that. Certainly I think the party position (if it must be what sort of Brexit deal we get) needs a lot of fleshing out. It is a pity that Andrew hasn’t been brought into that when Nick did his briefings. I hope those continue as it is important for credibility reasons to have a strong underpinning of whatever the campaign position is.
You can go for a fast Brexit and that will cause considerable pain or you can slow it down and spread the pain while giving the economy time to adapt. ”
But you can’t slow it down. In 21 months time the UK will be out of the EU. That’s how art 50 works. There would probably be scope to withdraw the notification – though that gets harder the longer it goes. It could be delayed but that needs unanimity of the R-27 which will be harder to get.
Rumours of May approaching Tim Farron – surely not true. I hope.