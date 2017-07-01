Party members question Vince Cable on Brexit, freedom of movement and single market

It now appears that Vince Cable will be unopposed in the upcoming party leadership election, and so party members will not receive the opportunity to quiz him at hustings on his record and policy views>

Many of us within the party are concerned by this. We believe that in a democratic party, it is imperative that the leader receive proper scrutiny. We need to know that the candidate is up to the job. The leader of the party must be able to deal with uncomfortable questions. As we’ve seen in the recent election campaign, the inability to give a straight answer to a simple question can be fatal to a leader.

The party leader must also be able to speak for the party and to defend party policy, especially when it comes to the most important issues of the day. In particular, many people have expressed concern about Vince’s statements to the New Statesman calling for an end to single market membership and freedom of movement, which appear to go against both party policy and the party’s constitution.

>For that reason, a number of us have put together an open letter to Vince Cable, the full text of which can be found here. This letter has been signed so far by hundreds of party members, including a substantial number of parliamentary candidates, councillors, and local party exec members. These are the people on whose support a new leader will need to rely, and so those people in turn need to know that the new leader is worthy of such support.

The core of the letter is a set of five questions. We believe that Sir Vince needs to answer these questions, clearly and unambiguously, before becoming leader, so we know what kind of leader, and what kind of party, we will have over this current Parliamentary session.

The questions are:

Do you agree with the statement in the Preamble to the Liberal Democrat constitution that “Our responsibility for justice and liberty cannot be confined by national boundaries; we are committed to […] promote the free movement of ideas, people, goods and services”? Do you want the UK to only have single market “access” in the event of Brexit – as the Conservatives and Labour are advocating – or do you want full British membership of the single market? Do you still think that customs union status with the EU would be an acceptable trade-off for the UK in exchange for greater restrictions on immigration than EU membership currently allows? If you are elected party leader, will you respect and champion our existing party policy to protect freedom of movement with the EU as a positive in its own right in addition to it being an essential requirement for UK membership of the European single market? Do you agree that our national interest is best served by full UK membership of the EU and will you commit to ensuring that that belief remains integral to Liberal Democrat party policy?

We hope Vince will give swift and comprehensive answers to these questions, and we are inviting our fellow party members to join us in signing the letter to emphasise the strength of feeling that these questions need and deserve to be answered.

* Andrew Hickey is a Liberal Democrat member from Manchester.