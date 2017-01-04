Predictions for 2017: How the Lib Dems can stay one move ahead

Anyone who watched politics, the Premier League or Strictly in 2016 will know that making predictions can seem like a fool’s game. As much as you might think you’ve got the future mapped out, sometimes bizarre things happen and those who thought they were in the know end up with egg on their faces. This is part of life and part of politics. However, the unpredictable nature of 2016 should not mean that we refrain from thinking ahead to what might happen in 2017. If a chess player decided that he or she had no idea what the next ten moves would bring so didn’t bother planning ahead, they would find themselves checkmated pretty quickly. With that in mind, here are my top three political predictions for 2017 and how I think the Liberal Democrats can capitalise on them.

Jeremy Corbyn will still be Labour leader come 2018

There has been plenty of speculation lately, as has been the case since day one of his tenure, about the future of the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The Fabian Society and Unite leader Len McCluskey are the latest to come out with less-than-helpful comments about him. But whatever seeming pressure there is on Corbyn, he has won two leadership elections now, surviving the most extraordinary internal coup with a bolstered mandate from members. Forcing him out will be a near impossible job for Labour and I can’t see him resigning himself. If he was going to take the humble way out why didn’t he do it when 80% of his MPs turned on him in the no confidence vote? This means that the Liberal Democratss will likely have another year of being the only major UK wide Party united against Brexit. Banging the drum for the 48% who voted Remain, and holding the Government to account over its handling of its EU negotiations should remain our raison d’etre for now. Even if some start to see us as a single issue Party, it doesn’t matter in my view. Growing a small Party into a big one is often done by focusing on a single issue and then expanding from there.

Paul Nuttall will make UKIP a powerful force again

Despite their EU referendum victory, UKIP managed to have a pretty turbulent year in 2016, with various resignations, public spats and PR disasters plaguing the Party. This is likely to change now though. Their new leader Paul Nuttall is a working class, says-it-like-it-is, charismatic scouser who will have huge appeal in Northern pro-Brexit towns that have previously voted Labour. A revitalised UKIP outfit will pressure Theresa May from the right and lobby for a Hard Brexit. This will give us the opportunity to point out how divided the Brexit camp is, from Boris Johnson who seems to want Brexit in name only, to UKIP, who want us to cut all ties with Europe and never speak to them again. While UKIP sorting themselves out is a negative for us on some levels, the right arguing amongst themselves could become an advantage.

Liberal/Progressive voices around the world will stage a comeback

Brexit, Trump, the referendum in Italy… It would be easy to say that this wave of momentum towards populist, right-wing movements in the West will continue in 2017, both in polls and in the ballot box in places like France. I don’t think so.

Populist movements are stronger in opposition, when simple solutions can be offered for the complex problems of the day. But now that things like Brexit and Trump are becoming a reality, there will be a backlash. Moderates will be galvanised and united in anger, and some people who voted for more populist messages will start to regret their decision when the realities of what they voted for start to arise. Let’s remember as well, that the winning margins for these movements was already very narrow last year: Brexit was 52-48, and Trump only won because of the Electoral College system in America. A progressive backlash would of course be fantastic for the Liberal Democrats, who, as long as they remain on message, could become a big part of it in the coming year.

So those are my predictions. Now all we need is for Corbyn to get ousted, Nuttall to resign, and Marine Le Pen to storm to victory, and you can all have a good ol laugh at my expense!

* Jon is a political consultant in London. He joined the Lib Dems in September 2016.